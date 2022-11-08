ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Tropical Storm Nicole: Essential information for Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole impacts Northeast Florida, Clay County has provided residents with the following information to prepare for the storm:. Residents can get the most up-to-date information on the Emergency Management Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages. We’ll also alert the local media to those changes as well. Alert.claycountygov.com is the best place to go for local preparedness tips, how to find your evacuation zone, flood zones, disaster kits, shelters, and more. Residents can sign up for alerts on that site too. The alerts can be sent as a text to their phone, an email, or a phone call.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Cool Construction: Northeast Florida companies shares the projects they want everyone to know about

We asked Northeast Florida companies to share their “Cool Construction” projects that were completed between. Sept. 15, 2021, and Sept. 15, 2022. The almost three dozen entries included residences, offices, churches, schools, warehouses, medical centers and restaurants. Here are 17 we chose to highlight to show the diversity...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Choose Your View: Nicole impacts Northeast Florida

From flooding in Downtown St. Augustine and Doctors Lake to the impacts in Downtown Jacksonville and along the beaches, you can choose your view of what’s happening live with Tropical Storm Nicole from our News4JAX SkyCam Network. We’ve also got live cams from along the coast and cities throughout...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Pattillo proposes Wildlight industrial park in Nassau County

Pattillo Industrial Real Estate, the largest industrial property developer in Northeast Florida based on market research, intends to expand into Wildlight in Nassau County. Pattillo, based in Atlanta, applied to Nassau County to develop three buildings totaling 253,500 square feet on 36.9 acres at Florida 200 and Old Yulee Road in Wildlight.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

County by county: How Nicole is impacting waste collection in Northeast Florida

Here’s what we know about how Nicole is impacting waste and recycling collection in Northeast Florida. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced the suspension of all garbage, recycling, bulk pickup and yard debris collections for Thursday, Nov. 10. He said that Friday, Nov. 11, will be collected as scheduled and that a makeup day for Thursday, Nov. 10, will be Saturday, Nov. 12.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Longtime local businessman brings Kitchen Solvers to area

Kitchen Solvers, one of the oldest and most respected kitchen and bath restyling and remodeling franchises in America, is entering the Jacksonville market for the first time. Longtime businessman and owner Jon Cummins is launching the franchise this month with a focus on the highest quality kitchen and bath makeovers. Kitchen Solvers of Jacksonville is the company’s 58th location nationwide and the 15th location in Kitchen Solvers’ most active market, Florida. Kitchen Solvers will serve the greater Jacksonville metro area, including the Atlantic, Neptune and Jacksonville beaches along with Ponte Vedra and Palm Valley.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

TIMELINE: Tropical Storm Nicole updates from Nov. 8

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole continues to gain strength as its track aims toward Florida’s east coast. CLICK HERE FOR WEDNESDAY, NOV. 9 LIVE UPDATES. Here are the latest updates on Nicole from Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh:. No direct Nicole impacts through tonight into midday Wed. Direct...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Talking the Tropics With Mike: Nicole heads for Florida

Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide. STAY INFORMED: Get the * FREE * First Alert Weather app. FREE NEWS UPDATES, ALERTS: Action News Jax app for Apple | For Android. WATCH...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy