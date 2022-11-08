Read full article on original website

Clay County alert: 2 traffic lights without power in Middleburg due to Tropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park man arrested in Lucky 777’s drug trafficking operationZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Yard waste disposal fee at Clay County facility will be waived after Tropical Storm NicoleJulie MorganClay County, FL
Jacksonville woman arrested on charges of grand theft auto, drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Clay County Elections 2022: Garrison wins District 11 Florida House seatDon JohnsonClay County, FL
News4Jax.com
Crashes cause headaches around Jacksonville as Nicole floods Southbank Riverwalk
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County will remain under a state of emergency as Tropical Storm Nicole impacts the city, Mayor Lenny Curry announced joined by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and other city officials in a news conference on Thursday. As Nicole heads west, he said the biggest threats...
Action News Jax
Tropical Storm Nicole: Essential information for Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole impacts Northeast Florida, Clay County has provided residents with the following information to prepare for the storm:. Residents can get the most up-to-date information on the Emergency Management Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages. We’ll also alert the local media to those changes as well. Alert.claycountygov.com is the best place to go for local preparedness tips, how to find your evacuation zone, flood zones, disaster kits, shelters, and more. Residents can sign up for alerts on that site too. The alerts can be sent as a text to their phone, an email, or a phone call.
First Coast News
San Marco businesses, residents prepare for Nicole and impending flooding
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's rinse and repeat for San Marco businesses and neighbors. Sandbags in front of doors and lifting valuable items off the floor in anticipation of Hurricane Nicole. 'Rusted: A Vintage Market' has lifted items in its store off the floor to prevent it from being damaged...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Cool Construction: Northeast Florida companies shares the projects they want everyone to know about
We asked Northeast Florida companies to share their “Cool Construction” projects that were completed between. Sept. 15, 2021, and Sept. 15, 2022. The almost three dozen entries included residences, offices, churches, schools, warehouses, medical centers and restaurants. Here are 17 we chose to highlight to show the diversity...
Significant flooding observed in Clay County; Doctors Lake, St. Johns River, Black Creek from Tropical Storm Nicole
Significant flooding observed in Clay County due to Tropical Storm Nicole.Clay County Government. A Clay County assessment crew observed significant flooding along Doctors Lake, St. Johns River and Black Creek, Emergency Management Deputy Director Mike Ladd said in a Facebook live update Thursday afternoon.
News4Jax.com
Choose Your View: Nicole impacts Northeast Florida
From flooding in Downtown St. Augustine and Doctors Lake to the impacts in Downtown Jacksonville and along the beaches, you can choose your view of what’s happening live with Tropical Storm Nicole from our News4JAX SkyCam Network. We’ve also got live cams from along the coast and cities throughout...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Pattillo proposes Wildlight industrial park in Nassau County
Pattillo Industrial Real Estate, the largest industrial property developer in Northeast Florida based on market research, intends to expand into Wildlight in Nassau County. Pattillo, based in Atlanta, applied to Nassau County to develop three buildings totaling 253,500 square feet on 36.9 acres at Florida 200 and Old Yulee Road in Wildlight.
Tropical Storm Nicole: Northeast Florida evacuation information
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole impacts Northeast Florida, some parts of our area are issuing evacuation orders. Action News Jax is monitoring local counties as they release this information and will update this story as we learn more. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Clay County. Evacuation...
News4Jax.com
There has already been flooding in some areas of Jacksonville — and there are concerns it’s going to get worse
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Flooding began in some areas of Jacksonville on Wednesday as people made preparations ahead of Nicole. The parts of Jacksonville that saw flooding in the morning could see high water in the evening at high tide and Thursday as Nicole makes its way across Florida. Up...
News4Jax.com
Strong wind gust causes semi to overturn on Dames Point Bridge, blocks all lanes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An overturned semi-truck closed all lanes Thursday morning on the Dames Point Bridge, according to Florida 511. The incident happened just before 9:30 a.m. as the semi was traveling across the top of the bridge. FHP confirmed that the truck was blown over by a strong wind gust.
News4Jax.com
Flooding reported in low-lying parts of St. Augustine ahead of Nicole
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – As Nicole on Wednesday evening gained hurricane strength while churning closer to Florida, voluntary evacuations began in the morning for coastal areas of St. Johns County. People who live in the city of St. Augustine, the city of St. Augustine Beach and those in...
Clay County alert: 2 traffic lights without power in Middleburg due to Tropical Storm Nicole
Two power lines are down in Middleburg. Treat these intersections like a four-way stop, Emergency Management said.Getty Images. Clay County Emergency Management issued an alert Thursday at approximately 11 a.m. that two intersection traffic lights are down and without power in Middleburg.
Action News Jax
‘Where did this come from?’ Clay County neighbors prepare for unexpected storm
JACKSONVILLE, Fla, — Clay County neighbors are going through déjà vu as they prepare for Tropical Storm Nicole. With Christmas just 46 days away, another storm is coming to town. ”I’m amazed,” said neighbor Thomas Mitchell as he let out a chuckle. “We don’t expect this, this time into the year.”
News4Jax.com
County by county: How Nicole is impacting waste collection in Northeast Florida
Here’s what we know about how Nicole is impacting waste and recycling collection in Northeast Florida. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced the suspension of all garbage, recycling, bulk pickup and yard debris collections for Thursday, Nov. 10. He said that Friday, Nov. 11, will be collected as scheduled and that a makeup day for Thursday, Nov. 10, will be Saturday, Nov. 12.
NICOLE LIVE UPDATES: Evacuation orders in affect for Clay County, Nassau County
Tropical Storm Nicole continues to gain strength as its track aims toward Florida’s east coast. Read live updates below:. Nassau County has issued Evacuation Orders for Zones A & D. An Evacuation Zone Map can be located at www.onenassau.com/evacuations. There is also an interactive version at www.nassauflpa.com, under the GIS Mapping feature.
pontevedrarecorder.com
Longtime local businessman brings Kitchen Solvers to area
Kitchen Solvers, one of the oldest and most respected kitchen and bath restyling and remodeling franchises in America, is entering the Jacksonville market for the first time. Longtime businessman and owner Jon Cummins is launching the franchise this month with a focus on the highest quality kitchen and bath makeovers. Kitchen Solvers of Jacksonville is the company’s 58th location nationwide and the 15th location in Kitchen Solvers’ most active market, Florida. Kitchen Solvers will serve the greater Jacksonville metro area, including the Atlantic, Neptune and Jacksonville beaches along with Ponte Vedra and Palm Valley.
Action News Jax
Tropical Storm Nicole: Closed locations and canceled events as storm nears Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole nears Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, here is a list of locations that have closed or events that are being rescheduled or canceled throughout the area. This list will be updated as we get more information. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
St. Johns County residents asked to shelter in place during Tropical Storm Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office held a briefing on Tropical Storm Nicole to discuss areas of concern. Sheriff Robert Hardwick named Vilano Beach, County Road 13 and Downtown St. Augustine as potentially dangerous areas for flooding. He asked that residents shelter in place for the remainder of the storm.
Action News Jax
TIMELINE: Tropical Storm Nicole updates from Nov. 8
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole continues to gain strength as its track aims toward Florida’s east coast. CLICK HERE FOR WEDNESDAY, NOV. 9 LIVE UPDATES. Here are the latest updates on Nicole from Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh:. No direct Nicole impacts through tonight into midday Wed. Direct...
Talking the Tropics With Mike: Nicole heads for Florida
Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide. STAY INFORMED: Get the * FREE * First Alert Weather app. FREE NEWS UPDATES, ALERTS: Action News Jax app for Apple | For Android. WATCH...
