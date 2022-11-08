Read full article on original website
Related
Popeyes Allegedly Served A Woman Fried Rat Instead Of Chicken
The unfortunate reality of fast food is that sometimes gross things find their way into people's orders. Needles, acrylic nails, condoms –- you name it, and it's probably been found in someone's fast food order. Disturbing, right?. If those nasty additions weren't bad enough, perhaps one of the most...
Burger King's Your Way Meal Is Back To $5
There was a time when nearly every fast food restaurant had a dollar menu. You could go to Wendy's or McDonald's or even Carl's Jr. and find burgers, fries, and nuggets that cost about a buck. Back then, dollar stores also had items that actually cost a dollar, which MSN reports isn't the case any longer. The Wall Street Journal says that fast food joints are likewise discarding their dollar offerings — and raising menu prices in general — as post-COVID inflation comes calling.
Customer Calls Out Burger King Pricing: ‘Makes No Sense’
A Burger King customer on Reddit has called out the chain’s vast pricing differences when it comes to Whoppers, and others continue to chime in the discussion. Last week, one user (@u/DystopianSoul) posted an screenshot image from Burger King’s app in a Reddit thread. The pic showed that an OG Whopper costs $6.19, a Double Whopper is priced at $8.69— a logical $2.50 increase— and lastly, a Triple Whopper with Cheese somehow costs $14.29, which is a ‘whopping’ (no pun intended) $5.60 more.
Delish
Burger King Announces NEW Dirty Vegan Nuggets
Back in January, Burger King became the first fast food chain restaurant to offer vegan nuggets. They are certified as 100% vegan from the Vegan Society, and have been created in collaboration with The Vegetarian Butcher; containing soy and plant proteins only. In March, they broke the internet once again by announcing their first ever meat-free restaurant.
Burger King Whopper Prices Have Customers Hungry For Change
The home of the Whopper has consumers ready for revolt within the kingdom. On the discussion forum Reddit, Burger King patrons have been discussing their experience with the fast food chain – and especially with prices they’ve encountered. In their view, they are not getting enough from Burger King for the price they pay.
A McDonald's Employee Just Revealed The 'Nasty' Way McRib Sandwiches Are Made—And Customers Are Gagging
Fans of McDonald’s McRib sandwiches are rethinking their favorite order at the fast food chain after a viral video began circling Twitter this week, supposedly showing how the menu items are really made. In the trending clip, an alleged McDonald’s employee shows viewers (what many later dubbed to be...
10 Coca-Cola Products You Can’t Buy Anymore
In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those...
The Unexpected Food A Customer Supposedly Ordered At McDonald's
Big Macs and fries are typically what usual patrons associate with McDonald's, but this customer in Louisville, Kentucky ordered something that wasn't only unusual, but it wasn't even on the menu. In the past, there have been instances where McDonald's locations have received some pretty interesting preparation requests. Some include burgers without any of their ingredients and half-cut fries (via Business Insider).
Thrillist
Burger King's Revamped $5 Your Way Meal Includes an All-New Menu Item
There's nothing not to love about Burger King's Your Way Meal. You get to scarf down the fast food favorites of your choice for just $5. And while the lineup is always good, the Whopper slinger just added an all-new menu item to choose from, Fast Food Post reports. As...
McDonald's Customers Are Disappointed With Its New Burger And McFlurry Announcement
Not every holiday treat is a winner. Though the dark and cold months often bring loads of fun new treats, like Starbucks' six new holiday drinks or Wendy's peppermint Frosty, there's also a lot of flops that come out during the season of family and festivities. Consider the disdain people had for Trader Joe's advent calendars, which caused the grocery chain to get brutally roasted on Instagram. Then there's the Raclette Burger that Shake Shack released (per HypeBae). It might be delicious, but it's only available in the U.K.
See inside Chick-fil-A's newest drive-thru only location as the chain struggles with the highest wait times in fast food
Chick-fil-A now has more than 30 drive-thru only locations. They're part of the popular chicken chain's strategy to cut down long wait times.
2 California cities have the most expensive fast-food burger combos in the U.S.
If it seems like burger combo meals in California cost more (or a lot more) than most other places, you’re right. MoneyGeek analyzed menu prices at fast food restaurants across the nation and found that San Francisco and Los Angeles are the two most expensive cities for burger meals in the U.S. The financial advice […]
The Ingredient Emeril Lagasse Adds To Give His Stuffing Incredible Flavor
If we're talking traditional, turkey is usually the centerpiece of a Thanksgiving spread. It's also one of the most stressful things to cook because there are too many things that could go wrong. That is by no means a deterrent because the internet (or the good old cookbooks if you happen to have those) is abundant in turkey-making tips and tricks. You are one search away from learning how to brine your bird right or create a delicious stuffing that can make your experience rewarding. Another way to learn some tips and hacks is by taking notes from the experts.
Coca-Cola products may look slightly different next year.
New York –Coca-Cola has experimented with bizarre, limited-time flavors and immersive online experiences over the last year. Now, it's aiming to add more cans, bottles, and value packs to give cash-strapped customers more options — even if it means paying more for less in the end.
McDonald's sign threatens the END of iconic $1 frozen Cokes - but fast food giant calls panic-inducing message 'an honest mistake'
McDonald's has moved swiftly to assure customers $1 frozen Coke is still on offer, after one restaurant mistakenly posted a sign advising they had doubled in price. Patrons entering the fast food giant's Para Hills restaurant in Adelaide on Tuesday were met with a sign on the door explaining that the 'due to a price adjustment all frozen drinks are now $2'.
Albany Herald
Burger King Menu Adds a New Take on a Beloved Classic
Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Free Report Burger King has generally been more willing to innovate than its chief rival, McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report. The fast-food giant actually introduced its signature Whopper sandwich about a decade before Mickey D's added the Big Mac to its menu.
Drive-Thru Report Reveals Slowest Fast Food Chain of the Year
One minute never seems longer than when you are in a fast food drive-thru. And it's that feeling that fast food restaurants try to avoid at all costs. Imagine you've just pulled up to a fast food drive-thru to pick up breakfast, but you encounter a lengthy wait — or worse, no one even comes to the window.
Thrillist
Burger King Is Giving an Italian Twist to Its Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich
The Italianification of the Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich is underway. Starting on November 14, Burger King customers will be able to purchase the new BK Italian Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich nationwide. The sandwich itself will be sold for a suggested price of $5.49. The Italian version of the sandwich will...
Sonic Added A Grilled Cheese Burger To Its 2 For $5 Menu
Sonic truly broke the mold when it released the Grilled Cheese Burger in 2021. The heavenly sandwich combines velvety grilled cheese with onions and a burger. It comes on buttered Texas Toast, slathered with mustard and ketchup, and starts at $2.49. The burger combined two popular Sonic menu items, the patty melt and the grilled cheese sandwich, per Inspire Stories. Both sandwiches stand on their own, but together they have established a beautiful marriage.
Aldi's Black Forest Bacon Is Making Instagram Sizzle
Have you ever heard the saying "everything tastes better with bacon"? Well, it's sort of true! Not only is bacon essential for the perfect breakfast (at least if you eat meat), but this pork-based product can also easily elevate simple soups, salads, sandwiches, and even desserts. While most people would gag at the thought of meat combined with a sweet treat, bacon manages to pull off this seemingly impossible feat (just try one of these 11 desserts made better with bacon if you don't believe us).
Mashed
147K+
Followers
41K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0