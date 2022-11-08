Read full article on original website
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Anaheim Ducks
Due to a splendid three-game winning streak, the Detroit Red Wings currently sport a 7-3-2 record and are second in the deep Atlantic Division. Although the season is still quite young, this is promising, as this could finally be the year that we see them back in the postseason. If they maintain this excellent stretch of play as the year progresses, expect them to be buyers at this year’s trade deadline.
Legendary NHL goalie has new important role with New Jersey Devils
The New Jersey Devils announced on Thursday morning that Hall of Fame goalie Martin Brodeur has a new role with the organization and has been hired as the team's Director of Hockey Operations. The 50-year-old Brodeur is one of the greatest and most accomplished goalies in NHL history and was...
NHL Rumors: Bruins, Blues, Golden Knights, Maple Leafs
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Boston Bruins may be making some changes to their scouting and management team after the fiasco that was all of the Mitchell Miller signing and then parting ways with the player. Meanwhile, the St. Louis Blues are a team that might need to make a change. Are they ready to blow things up?
Five AHL Players Who Deserve an Extended NHL Audition
There are some AHL players with little NHL experience who deserve an audition in The Show. Jacob Stoller chose five to analyze.
Onus on Gerard Gallant to Get Rangers Going
The New York Rangers have had a rollercoaster start to the 2022-23 NHL season. They sit at 6-4-3 but already have demonstrated their streakiness, losing four in a row before a three-game win streak. Gerard Gallant’s group has been the model of inconsistency, and the bench boss needs to correct their mistakes for the Rangers to string together more victories than defeats.
The Vegas Golden Knights are on the longest win streak in the NHL
This victory marks VGK’s eighth win. The Golden Knights now have the longest win streak in the NHL.
Canucks’ Martin Deserves More Starts in Net Than Demko
Since Spencer Martin joined the Vancouver Canucks, all he has done is pick up points. In 10 career starts, he has a 6-0-4 record and has set a franchise record for the longest point streak by a goalie to begin their tenure with the organization. With Thatcher Demko struggling early in the season, now would be a good time for the Canucks to give the former 2013 third-rounder more starts in net.
Stat Pack: Connor McDavid, St. Louis and the Sedins
Connor McDavid hits 500 games, the St. Louis Blues lose seven straight and interesting numbers about Daniel and Henrik Sedin before their HHOF induction.
Oilers Have 3 Good Options to Fill In for Evander Kane
The Edmonton Oilers found themselves dealing with a scary moment on Tuesday when Evander Kane suffered a freak incident with a deep cut on his wrist. He was stabilized and taken to the hospital. Word is he will be OK, but Kane will likely have surgery on his wrist and it’s not clear how long he’ll be out of action. He sent a message out to fans saying, “On the mend, thank you.”
Golden Knights beat Maple Leafs 4-3 in OT, win 8th straight
TORONTO -- — Reilly Smith scored his second goal of the game 23 seconds into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 Tuesday night for their eighth straight win. Jack Eichel and Nicolas Roy also scored for Vegas, which has won 12 of 14...
Flyers, Tortorella, and “Trash” Analytics
“I have certain analytics that I think are good, and I think most of them are trash because I believe in the eye test.”. John Tortorella doesn’t mince words, and he is gaining traction in Philadelphia. The perception of an old-school, grizzled veteran coach whipping a group of underachievers into shape appeals to a fan base that hasn’t had much to celebrate for the past decade. The Flyers have started the 2022-23 season with a solid 7-3-2 record considering their underwhelming offensive firepower, their early schedule filled with teams coming off playoff appearances, and their vicious cycle of injury problems.
Kariya assisted Ducks when they traded for Selanne in 1996
Hall of Fame forward shares other insights in interview with Fischler. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler shares an interview with Hockey Hall of Famer and former...
Report: Travis Green’s $2.7 million contract ‘a factor’ in Canucks’ decision on Boudreau
In the wake of Monday’s explosive interview on Sportsnet 650 with Vancouver Canucks president Jim Rutherford, Donnie & Dhali — The Team hosts Rick Dhaliwal and Don Taylor discussed the future of Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau on Tuesday’s episode of their show on CHEK TV. Rutherford...
WATCH: Sabres' Zamboni stalls, delays intermission, gets towed off the ice by another Zamboni
You don't see this every night. During the second intermission of Tuesday's game between the Arizona Coyotes and Buffalo Sabres, there was a delay due to a Zamboni malfunction. The Sabres' Zamboni stalled as it was cleaning the ice at KeyBank Center between the second and third period and actually had to be towed off the ice by another Zamboni.
Rangers News & Rumors: Trouba, Goodrow, Harpur & More…
The New York Rangers had a couple of days off after their 4-2 loss to the Boston Bruins on Nov. 3 before they suited up against the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden (MSG) on Nov. 6. With a few days at home, the team headed out into the community to spread some early holiday cheer while offering some on ice pointers to the Junior Rangers crew. Plus, president and general manager (GM) Chris Drury signed a player that just might help come playoff time and more.
Flyers’ Tippett is finding his shine in Philadelphia
A season ago, the Philadelphia Flyers said goodbye to an era. Alain Vigneault was relieved from his duties as the head coach for interim Mike Yeo, Keith Yandle called it an NHL career after a season on Broad Street, and most vividly, Claude Giroux went to the Florida Panthers. Sellers...
Revisiting Jack Eichel trade, Devils' hot start and other rumblings around NHL
We're three weeks away from Thanksgiving -- usually an all-important marker in the NHL. In the salary cap era, if you're in a playoff spot on the holiday, history says you have more than a 75% chance of making the postseason. It's an indicator many front offices swear by, and will dictate how teams conduct business for the rest of the season -- be it player additions, subtractions, or even coaching and management changes. Since the season began a week later than usual, those decisions may be pushed back. It's still early, but here are some of the biggest stories percolating around the NHL early in the 2022-23 season.
