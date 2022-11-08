Read full article on original website
Wyoming High School Football Standings: Nov. 6, 2022
Ten weeks of the prep football season in the Cowboy State are in the books. Only the championship games are left, which means ten more teams have their final record for this season. These are the standings for all the games played through Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Teams are listed...
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Thursday, November 10, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was shared by Yvonne Reyna outside of Kaycee, Wyoming. She writes: “This was taken while hunting with their uncle. Their Dad passed away in July, 2022. Seeing this sunrise was beautiful and doing something they love.”
Rod Miller: Harvest Time in the Field of Yard Signs
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Despite being the Dr. Kevorkian of gardening, I managed to raise a respectable crop of campaign yard signs in my front forty this year. It was a colorful crop, planted by folks of differing political persuasions that all flowered in the early autumn sun.
Megan Degenfelder Wins Race for Wyoming Superintendent Of Public Instruction
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Megan Degenfelder is Wyoming’s next superintendent of public instruction. A sixth-generation Wyomingite and the state’s Republican nominee, Degenfelder beat Democratic opponent Sergio Maldonado in Tuesday’s general election for the seat. In January she will replace governor-appointed Superintendent Brian Schroeder, whom she beat in the Aug. 16 primary election.
Why Turbines Don’t Get Blown Down In Wyoming’s Insane Winds
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There’s a joke about why it’s so windy in Wyoming that postulates Colorado creates a vacuum to draw that wind across the state. In reality, Wyoming’s southern neighbor doesn’t have much to do with the winds, including this past...
Wyoming Powerball Sales Breaking Records In Chance To Win $1.9 Billion Jackpot
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An unknown WyoLotto player in Buffalo won $150,000 in Saturday’s Powerball drawing by matching four of five numbers and taking the Power Play, but an overall winner was not drawn. That pushes the next Powerball jackpot at a cool $1.9...
Wyoming Obituaries: Tuesday, November 8, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Here’s a list of recent deaths of Wyoming residents and those with close affiliations to the state for the week of Oct. 27 – Nov. 3. Our condolences to family and friends:. Oct. 27:. Oct. 28:. Oct. 29:. Oct....
Have Democrats Given Up On Wyoming?
In the 2022 Wyoming midterm election cycle Democrats lost a lot of ground in Wyoming. Democratic challenger Merav Ben-David lost in a big way to Republican Ocean Andrew of Laramie in Wyoming House District 46. That despite all of the money poured into her campaign. State Rep. Chad Banks, D-Rock...
Wyoming’s Beartooth Highway Bridge Is Finally Done
It took a long time and there were lots of difficulties. Yellowstone's Beartooth Highway Bridge is done. It took over three years to complete. Building something at 9,000 feet is hard enough. That altitude brings extra snow and a very short construction season. Materials had to be hauled in from...
Wyoming Transportation Commission awards $62M+ in contracts to Minnesota, Montana companies for three road projects
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded over $62 million in contracts for three road construction projects during a special meeting on Nov. 4, the Wyoming Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday. The contracts are all primarily funded with federal dollars, according to WYDOT. The largest contract of...
Paralyzed Woman Who Inspired Netflix Movie “Walk. Ride. Rodeo.” In Wyoming This Week
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A tragic Wyoming auto crash nearly stole her life and all her dreams. But Amberley Snyder lives by certain words of power: Never give up. Never give in. Snyder, the girl whose real-life experiences inspired the Netflix movie “Walk. Ride. Rodeo.”...
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon Issues Election Statement
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has issued a statement in response to be re-elected to another term in office in Tuesday's General Election:. Cheyenne, WY - I am humbled that Wyoming voters have spoken so persuasively. The votes are counted and I am thankful to receive the people of Wyoming’s support. I look forward to continuing to serve as your Governor for the next four years. Jennie and I want to thank all our supporters for their work and volunteer efforts and for everyone getting to the polls and putting your confidence in our shared vision for Wyoming’s future. My hat’s off to Theresa Livingston and Jared Baldes who ran honorable campaigns. It is not easy to stand for election, and I want to complement both of them for the integrity of their campaigns and their work to put their platforms forward. They did so the right way.
Aaron Appelhans Becomes Wyoming’s First Elected Black Sheriff With Close Win In Albany County
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Albany County Sheriff Aaron Appelhans, a Laramie Democrat, made Wyoming political history Tuesday by becoming the state’s first elected black sheriff. With all but mail-in and absentee ballots counted, Republican challenger Joel Senior held a 153-vote lead over Appelhans, but...
Chicago Attorney-Turned-Activist Wants Fish & Wildlife Director Fired To Save Wyoming Wolves, Grizzlies
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Firing the director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service could help save Wyoming wolves and grizzlies, according to a petition filed in U.S. District Court by a Chicago attorney turned environmental activist. USFWS Director Martha Williams isn’t fit for her...
Not A Good Year For Deer Hunting In Wyoming; Warm Weather, Drought And Disease To Blame
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wildlife disease, particularly “blue tongue disease,” hit deer populations in parts of Wyoming hard this year, seriously diminishing hunting opportunities in the Black Hills area, a Game and Fish spokesman said. Meanwhile, deer hunting was mediocre in some parts...
California Sells $2 Billion Powerball Winner; Wyoming Shut Out Again
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Cowboy State has again been shut out of a major national lottery jackpot, dashing the hopes of thousands of Wyomingites who’ve been sharing their not-so-serious hopes online that they could skip work Tuesday after a ticket sold in California won a record Powerball prize estimated at $2.04 billion.
Write In For Wyoming Governor Only A Blip On Election Night
There was a lot of noise from Brent Bien fans. But little result. After the primary votes for the Republican nominee for Governor of Wyoming went Mark Gordon there were those who went home feeling a bit dissatisfied. Brent Bien fans had taken their campaign signs down and gone home.
The Great Wyoming Debate: Wipers Up or Down in the Storm?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. We just had our first snow and for a place with a lot of local plates, I was amazed at how many drivers seem to have forgotten their lifetime of snow driving after a summer off. When the snow came, my...
Wyoming Eagle Named ‘Prehistoric Demon’ Thrives In New Pennsylvania Home
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Late on a frigid afternoon in December 2020 near Evanston, Elizabeth Schoultz anxiously awaited what she hoped would be the successful culmination of a three-week quest in Wyoming. A young golden eagle had flown in for the sheep carcass she’d left...
Election Results – Wyoming Governor
According to the unofficial results released by the Wyoming Secretary of State's office, with all counties reporting in, Mark Gordon will be Wyoming's next Governor.
