Luke Combs is hoping for a repeat Entertainer of the Year win, but says it’s still “surreal” that he won it once

Carrie Underwood Fans Threaten To Riot CMA Awards If They Don’t Crown Her Entertainer Of The Year
After the CMA Awards gave an Entertainer of the Year nod to Carrie Underwood, her fans are determined to riot if they so have to should she not receive the award. Underwood recently announced that she’ll be performing at the major country music event, which takes place November 9th, and will be singing her latest single, “Hate My Heart” from her album Denim and Rhinestones.
Maren Morris skips CMAs red carpet after Brittany, Jason Aldean spat
Three’s a crowd. Maren Morris decided to ditch the red carpet at the 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn., amid her feud with fellow country singer Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany Aldean. The “Bones” hitmaker, 32, earned one nomination for her most recent album, “Humble Quest,” but the happy occasion was clouded by another celebrity attendance — the Aldeans. Morris and her husband, Ryan Hurd, were seen arriving just moments before the Album of the Year category was announced. The award was ultimately handed to Luke Combs, for his album “Growin’ Up.” After joining in on the standing ovation for Combs, Morris and her...
2022 CMA Red Carpet: Country Stars Arrive in Style
The 56th Annual CMA Awards air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena Nov. 9, 2022 on ABC. Country music's biggest stars, from co-host Luke Bryan to six-time CMA nominee Lainey Wilson, are hitting the red carpet in their finest fashion. Below, see a roundup of country star red carpet looks for...
Chris Stapleton and Patty Loveless Bring Soul-Stirring ‘You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive’ to 2022 CMA Awards
Patty Loveless reminded country fans of her boundless vocal talents during her captivating collaboration with Chris Stapleton at the 2022 CMA Awards. The two Kentucky natives wowed viewers with their take on the Del McCoury Band's haunting "You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive." Bathed in a yellow-tinted spotlight, the two vocal wonders offered up one of the night's most memorable performances. The impact of their stunning duet was displayed by the reactions from fellow nominees Carly Pearce and Luke Combs, who watched intently from the audience.
CMA Awards red carpet: Watch as stars arrive for country music's biggest night
The 2022 CMA Awards are finally here! This year's iteration of the country music's biggest night kicks off at 7 p.m. CST and will air live on ABC from Bridgestone Arena. We got your first chance to watch the stars arrive with The Tennessean's country music reporter Marcus Dowling interviewing them as they arrive on the red carpet. ...
Luke Combs Crowned Entertainer of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards
Luke Combs is officially the Entertainer of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards. He accepted the night's most coveted trophy with an emotional speech at the awards show on Wednesday night (Nov. 9). Only the biggest stars are considered for this marquee category, so competition was fierce. The winning...
CMA Awards flashback: 50 years ago, Loretta Lynn was a history-making Entertainer of the Year
Five decades ago, Loretta Lynn ran on stage at the Ryman Auditorium to make country music history. At the CMA Awards in 1972, Lynn — a coal miner's daughter who loved country music enough to kiss the concrete outside the so-called Mother Church on her first night in Nashville a decade earlier — reached a pinnacle achieved by no woman before: Entertainer of the Year.
Maren Morris Reportedly Skips 2022 CMA Awards Red Carpet After Saying She’s Not ‘Comfortable’ Going
Maren Morris reportedly skipped the CMA Awards red carpet on Wednesday night, a few weeks after she said she wouldn’t be “comfortable” attending one of country music’s biggest nights of the year. Morris has publicly feuded with Jason Aldean and wife, Brittany, since late August. People...
CMA Awards 2020: Garth Brooks Withdraws From Entertainer Of The Year Consideration After Eric Church Snub In 2019
Incase ya haven’t heard, the CMA Awards are tonight. Yes, yes, I know, the ceremonies have been a yawn for the past few years, especially now that they feel the need to integrate pop artists and other celebrities into the ceremony performances every year (which Justin Moore points to as the reason why ratings have been dropping like flies, but that’s a different story).
Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde and Cody Johnson Win CMA Awards Ahead of Show
Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde and Cody Johnson are early 2022 CMA Awards winners. On the morning of the awards show on Wednesday (Nov. 9), CMA announced on Good Morning America that Pearce and McBryde won Musical Event of the Year for their hit duet, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” while Johnson takes the trophy for Music Video of the Year with his chart-topper, “Til You Can’t.”
Luke Combs tops CMA Awards; Loretta Lynn, Lewis honored
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Luke Combs was crowned entertainer of the year at Wednesday’s Country Music Association Awards, the second year in a row that he’s taken home the night’s top honor. “I want to thank country music for making my dreams come true,” Combs said,...
Jordan Davis’ “Buy Dirt” Scored Song of the Year At CMA Awards 2022
“Buy Dirt,” a collaboration song between Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan, won the Song of the Year at the CMA Awards 2022. It bested four other impressive song nominations, including Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde’s “Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” Morgan Wallen’s “Sand in My Boots,” Lainey Wilson’s “Things a Man Oughta Know,” and Chris Stapleton’s “You Should Probably Leave.” The trophy was awarded to the songwriters, namely the Davis brothers, Jacob and Jordan himself, and the Jenkins brothers, Josh and Matt. Producer Paul DiGiovanni also made his way to the stage.
Underwood, Lambert and Jackson: 6 standout moments from the 2022 CMA Awards
Salutes to Loretta Lynn, Jerry Lee Lewis and Alan Jackson were among the packed three-hour 56th Country Music Assn. Awards in Nashville on Wednesday.
Peyton Manning Lists Who He’s Excited To See At The CMA’s: Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, Hardy, Miranda Lambert
Tonight is one of the biggest nights in Country Music as the 56th CMA Awards will be taking place live at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. This year the show will be hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, and while Peyton isn’t in the industry himself, he’s always been a fan of the genre.
CMA Awards: Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning team up as hosts, Carrie Underwood to perform and what else to know
The 2022 CMA Awards are set to take place Wednesday, Nov. 9, and promise to be an exciting show. The CMA Awards have been known as one of country music's biggest nights, and the CMA stage has seen it all. With a new host, an impressive list of performers and heartwarming tributes planned, this year's show is expected to be filled with just as many iconic moments, if not more.
Luke Combs Wins CMA Entertainer of the Year, Praises Broadcast That 'Sounded More Country'
On Wednesday night (Nov. 9), Luke Combs firmly established himself as one of the modern faces of country music -- and a longterm megastar -- by repeating as the CMA Entertainer of the Year. He edged out contemporary hitmaker Morgan Wallen and three awards show regulars: Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton.
Carrie Underwood Leads Career-Spanning Alan Jackson Tribute at 2022 CMA Awards
Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi and Lainey Wilson put their own spin on some of Alan Jackson's most beloved hits during a spirited tribute medley at the 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville on Wednesday night (Nov. 9). Underwood started things with a subdued version of the Jackson classic "Remember...
