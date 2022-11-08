Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
Thousands left without power in Nevada City after snowstorm brings down broken branches and power lines
NEVADA CITY, Calif. — At the height of the snowstorm in the low Sierra,Pacific, Gas and Electric said about 4,000 customers lost power in Nevada County. Less than 24 hours later, that number dwindled to about 500. Keri Taylor, who lives with her family off Scott Flats Road is...
Only known surviving railroad emergency hospital discovered in California. To save it, it’s free for anyone who can move it
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — In this housing market, what if we told you, you can own a historic building — for free. The catch is, you have to be able to move it. Preservationists say the railroad history it holds is invaluable. “It's just been hiding in plain sight,"...
Rural ranchers face $4,000 proposed fine for violating state drought order
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. California’s water officials plan to impose a $4,000 fine on Siskiyou County ranchers for violating orders to cut back their water use during a weeklong standoff last summer. State officials and the ranchers agree: A $4,000 fine isn’t...
Sacramento-area election results, county by county
(KTXL) — There are multiple races in Sacramento and surrounding counties for the 2022 midterm election. Races in this election will include seats in Congress, the State Senate, city council, and measures throughout the counties. Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close in California at 8 p.m. Results for all 11 counties can be […]
mymotherlode.com
Fatal Crash In Calaveras County
San Andreas, Ca — Emergency responders are on the scene of a fatal crash that occurred on Highway 49. It was located this morning near Carol Kennedy Drive in the San Andreas area. A vehicle went off the highway and overturned. No additional information is immediately available. Be prepared for activity in the area. The crash was reported to officials shortly before 6:20am.
mymotherlode.com
Tuolumne County Seeks Volunteers For Homelessness Support Efforts
Sonora, CA — Leaders in Tuolumne County are recruiting volunteers to serve with local service providers that help local people dealing with homelessness. As part of declaring Homelessness Month in Tuolumne County, a locally first-of-its-kind Volunteer Day will be this Saturday from 9am-noon. Tuolumne County Homeless Services Coordinator Michael Roberson reports that volunteers will work alongside groups like Give Someone a Chance, Interfaith Social Services, Nancy’s Hope, 1PileAtATime, and Resiliency Village.
KCRA.com
1,800 still without power after PG&E outage in Nevada County; Nevada City School District cancels classes
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. crews are making progress on an outage in Nevada County that has affected nearly 4,000 customers and has forced some schools to close. PG&E said several outages started late Tuesday and early Wednesday in and around Nevada City. “We have crews patrolling to identify trouble...
mymotherlode.com
Tuolumne County Passes Climate Action Plan
Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors spent about three hours this morning discussing a contentious plan that is designed promote local actions to reduce carbon emissions. The Climate Action Plan will be incorporated into the General Plan, and many of the aspects are at the direction...
mymotherlode.com
Thousands Of Ballots Left To Count In Tuolumne and Calaveras
Sonora, CA –Tuolumne and Calaveras County election officials report thousands of ballots left to count and more coming in the mail. In Tuolumne, there remain 6,000 plus votes left to count including mail-in ballots that are postmarked by election day and being accepted until November 15th. Touting a 66-67 percent turnout for Tuolumne Count this midterm election, Clerk and Auditor-Controller Debi Bautista advised, “There’s no terribly close races, so we don’t think we have any candidates losing sleep because they don’t know if they won or not.” There are a couple of races that could change, but it’s really hard to predict when you’re voting for more than one person in the race. Nothing changed if you’re numbers two and three and both get a vote.”
mymotherlode.com
Deceased Identified In HWY 49 Crash In Calaveras County
San Andreas, CA – The CHP is releasing new details regarding a deadly crash on Highway 49 in the San Andreas area of Calaveras County. The deceased is 47-year-old Patrick Harvey of Nevada City, who sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. As reported here earlier this morning, the collision happened north of Fourth Crossing, and the exact time of the wreck is unknown, as the overturned vehicle was not discovered until after 6:15 this morning. CHP officials have determined that the crash occurred at an unknown time overnight.
The ‘Most Magical’ winter destinations in California
While California probably isn’t the first place you think of when you think about winter, per se, there are some towns that could serve as the backdrop of a Hallmark Christmas movie. Tripstodiscover.com, a website that provides trip planning suggestions and resources, released a list of the 50 “Most Magical” winter wonderland towns in the […]
Northern California Election Results Congressional Districts 2022
(KTXL) — Every single House of Representatives seat is up for reelection this year, including all 52 from California. California previously had 53 representatives, however, based on the 2020 census and a shift in population, California lost one representative. At the same time, congressional districts were remade. Some representatives that are running for reelection are […]
Potent weather system dumps snow across California's Sierra
The second push of a large and potent weather system dumped snow across California's Sierra Nevada Range on Tuesday.
El Dorado County Election Results 2022
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – Residents in El Dorado County will be able to vote on two separate city councils and make their choice on several measures. Residents in Placerville and South Lake Tahoe will be voting to fill three seats each in their respective city councils. County residents will decide if Measures R […]
mymotherlode.com
Local Tax Measures Have Mixed Results
Sonora, CA — In Tuolumne County, Measure Y is expected to easily pass, but Measure X is likely defeated. Measure Y is a one-cent sales tax increase for the City of Sonora with the new revenue going to the General Fund. It requires a simple 50% +1 majority and currently sits at a very comfortable 60% in favor.
Storm causes flooding across Sacramento region
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Greater Sacramento Area is seeing its largest amount of rainfall in months causing flooding along roadways. The city of Galt, in southern Sacramento County, shared on social media at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday that Lower Sacramento Road was flooded causing an emergency road closure. Tap here to view FOX40’s Live Weather […]
mymotherlode.com
Update: General Election Local Voting Results
Update 10:58pm: While there are still thousands of late-arriving vote-by-mail and provisional ballots to tabulate in the coming days, there is a sense of who the likely winners are in many of the local races during the General Election. After 17,000 ballots were counted on Election night in Tuolumne County,...
mymotherlode.com
Update: Trailer Fire In Columbia
Update at 8:05am: Officials have knocked down the flames of a trailer fire in the 21700 block of Parrotts Ferry Road in the Columbia area. The cause is under investigation. There have been no initial reports of any injuries. The fire also reportedly spread to a second travel trailer. Mop-up continues in the area, so be prepared for continuing activity.
Rainfall and snowfall totals in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A multi-day cold storm delivered Northern California rain and snow for thirsty areas. One key aspect of this system was it brought rain to all areas of California. Northern, Central, and Southern California all saw rain totals near 1-2 inches with the drier spots often above half an inch of rain. Many areas in Central and Southern California are now reporting rain totals above the average for this time in November.
Tornadoes are possible in California, NWS says. Here is where they can form
While tornadoes are not a regular occurrence in California, it’s a weather phenomenon that can definitely appear in the state. According to the National Weather Service, California averages around 11 tornadoes a year and they usually occur in the fall or spring. The NWS also said that while tornadoes can occur throughout the state, they […]
