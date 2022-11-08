ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calaveras County, CA

FOX40

Sacramento-area election results, county by county

(KTXL) — There are multiple races in Sacramento and surrounding counties for the 2022 midterm election.  Races in this election will include seats in Congress, the State Senate, city council, and measures throughout the counties.  Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close in California at 8 p.m. Results for all 11 counties can be […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Fatal Crash In Calaveras County

San Andreas, Ca — Emergency responders are on the scene of a fatal crash that occurred on Highway 49. It was located this morning near Carol Kennedy Drive in the San Andreas area. A vehicle went off the highway and overturned. No additional information is immediately available. Be prepared for activity in the area. The crash was reported to officials shortly before 6:20am.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Tuolumne County Seeks Volunteers For Homelessness Support Efforts

Sonora, CA — Leaders in Tuolumne County are recruiting volunteers to serve with local service providers that help local people dealing with homelessness. As part of declaring Homelessness Month in Tuolumne County, a locally first-of-its-kind Volunteer Day will be this Saturday from 9am-noon. Tuolumne County Homeless Services Coordinator Michael Roberson reports that volunteers will work alongside groups like Give Someone a Chance, Interfaith Social Services, Nancy’s Hope, 1PileAtATime, and Resiliency Village.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Tuolumne County Passes Climate Action Plan

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors spent about three hours this morning discussing a contentious plan that is designed promote local actions to reduce carbon emissions. The Climate Action Plan will be incorporated into the General Plan, and many of the aspects are at the direction...
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Thousands Of Ballots Left To Count In Tuolumne and Calaveras

Sonora, CA –Tuolumne and Calaveras County election officials report thousands of ballots left to count and more coming in the mail. In Tuolumne, there remain 6,000 plus votes left to count including mail-in ballots that are postmarked by election day and being accepted until November 15th. Touting a 66-67 percent turnout for Tuolumne Count this midterm election, Clerk and Auditor-Controller Debi Bautista advised, “There’s no terribly close races, so we don’t think we have any candidates losing sleep because they don’t know if they won or not.” There are a couple of races that could change, but it’s really hard to predict when you’re voting for more than one person in the race. Nothing changed if you’re numbers two and three and both get a vote.”
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Deceased Identified In HWY 49 Crash In Calaveras County

San Andreas, CA – The CHP is releasing new details regarding a deadly crash on Highway 49 in the San Andreas area of Calaveras County. The deceased is 47-year-old Patrick Harvey of Nevada City, who sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. As reported here earlier this morning, the collision happened north of Fourth Crossing, and the exact time of the wreck is unknown, as the overturned vehicle was not discovered until after 6:15 this morning. CHP officials have determined that the crash occurred at an unknown time overnight.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
KTLA

The ‘Most Magical’ winter destinations in California

While California probably isn’t the first place you think of when you think about winter, per se, there are some towns that could serve as the backdrop of a Hallmark Christmas movie. Tripstodiscover.com, a website that provides trip planning suggestions and resources, released a list of the 50 “Most Magical” winter wonderland towns in the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Northern California Election Results Congressional Districts 2022

(KTXL) — Every single House of Representatives seat is up for reelection this year, including all 52 from California.  California previously had 53 representatives, however, based on the 2020 census and a shift in population, California lost one representative.  At the same time, congressional districts were remade. Some representatives that are running for reelection are […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

El Dorado County Election Results 2022

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – Residents in El Dorado County will be able to vote on two separate city councils and make their choice on several measures.  Residents in Placerville and South Lake Tahoe will be voting to fill three seats each in their respective city councils.  County residents will decide if Measures R […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Local Tax Measures Have Mixed Results

Sonora, CA — In Tuolumne County, Measure Y is expected to easily pass, but Measure X is likely defeated. Measure Y is a one-cent sales tax increase for the City of Sonora with the new revenue going to the General Fund. It requires a simple 50% +1 majority and currently sits at a very comfortable 60% in favor.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Storm causes flooding across Sacramento region

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Greater Sacramento Area is seeing its largest amount of rainfall in months causing flooding along roadways. The city of Galt, in southern Sacramento County, shared on social media at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday that Lower Sacramento Road was flooded causing an emergency road closure. Tap here to view FOX40’s Live Weather […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: General Election Local Voting Results

Update 10:58pm: While there are still thousands of late-arriving vote-by-mail and provisional ballots to tabulate in the coming days, there is a sense of who the likely winners are in many of the local races during the General Election. After 17,000 ballots were counted on Election night in Tuolumne County,...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Trailer Fire In Columbia

Update at 8:05am: Officials have knocked down the flames of a trailer fire in the 21700 block of Parrotts Ferry Road in the Columbia area. The cause is under investigation. There have been no initial reports of any injuries. The fire also reportedly spread to a second travel trailer. Mop-up continues in the area, so be prepared for continuing activity.
COLUMBIA, CA
ABC10

Rainfall and snowfall totals in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A multi-day cold storm delivered Northern California rain and snow for thirsty areas. One key aspect of this system was it brought rain to all areas of California. Northern, Central, and Southern California all saw rain totals near 1-2 inches with the drier spots often above half an inch of rain. Many areas in Central and Southern California are now reporting rain totals above the average for this time in November.
CALIFORNIA STATE

