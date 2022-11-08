Saints fall to Marshall In Section 2AAA title match, secure section runner-up title

Thursday night, the Big South East conference champion St. Peter volleyball team returned to the road to do battle with perenial powerhouse and Big South Overall Conference champion Marshall with the winner securing a spot in the MSHSL Class AAA State Championship Tournament.

Having played one another less than a full month ago, the Tigers were able to control the action throughout the evening, earning the 3-0 (25-14, 25-6, 25-9) and bringing an end to St. Peter's season. The loss secured the Saints the Section 2AAA runner-up trophy and gave the team a 19-6 (10-0 BSE) record on the season.

With the loss, five seniors completed their playing careers for St. Peter including Alena-Marie Frederick, Claire Meyer, Regan Baron, Kylee Horner, Keira Oeltjenbruns.