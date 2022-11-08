ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Peter, MN

Saints fall to Marshall In Section 2AAA title match, secure section runner-up title

By By BEN CAMP
St. Peter Herald
St. Peter Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nw5A2_0j39QlJJ00

Thursday night, the Big South East conference champion St. Peter volleyball team returned to the road to do battle with perenial powerhouse and Big South Overall Conference champion Marshall with the winner securing a spot in the MSHSL Class AAA State Championship Tournament.

Having played one another less than a full month ago, the Tigers were able to control the action throughout the evening, earning the 3-0 (25-14, 25-6, 25-9) and bringing an end to St. Peter's season. The loss secured the Saints the Section 2AAA runner-up trophy and gave the team a 19-6 (10-0 BSE) record on the season.

With the loss, five seniors completed their playing careers for St. Peter including Alena-Marie Frederick, Claire Meyer, Regan Baron, Kylee Horner, Keira Oeltjenbruns.

Comments / 0

Related
kvrr.com

Big Powerball tickets sold in North Dakota, Minnesota

NORTH DAKOTA, MINNESOTA (KVRR) — It may not be the lucky ticket sold in California worth the record $2.04 billion but there are other big Powerball winners in North Dakota and Minnesota. A $50,000 ticket was sold Minot and a $100,000 Powerball with Power Play ticket was sold in...
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Hunters See Success in Central Minnesota During Opening Deer Hunting

(KNSI) – Deer hunters across central and southern Minnesota saw success during the opening weekend of the firearms season. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, hunters shot 68,628 deer on Saturday and Sunday. Around 45,000 deer were taken in zone two. The zone includes the southern and western two-thirds of Minnesota. Deer Permit Area 213 saw the most deer taken, with 2,711. The area stretches from Sauk Centre in the south to Fergus Falls in the north and includes the area north of Alexandria.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Minnesota couple finds 1.90-carat diamond at Arkansas state park

A Minnesota couple vacationing for their 10th anniversary found a 1.90-carat diamond at Arkansas's Crater of Diamonds State Park on Friday. Jessica and Seth Erickson, of Chatfield, were visiting the United States' only public diamond mine while road-tripping through 11 states for their anniversary. Arkansas State Parks said the two were sifting through the dirt when Seth found the gem in the bottom of his screen after about an hour of searching.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Write-in candidate wins Minnesota mayoral race ... but which one?

BIRCHWOOD TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- In a small township in the northeast Twin Cities metro, both mayoral candidates were soundly defeated by the write-in vote.With the votes counted, the Secretary of State reports that in Birchwood Township -- adjacent to White Bear Lake -- 270 write-in votes were tallied. That compares to 171 votes for James Nelson and 148 for Michael McKenzie.NonpartisanJames Nelson17129.13%NonpartisanMichael McKenzie14624.87%WRITE-INWRITE-IN27046.00%These results came amid a write-in campaign on behalf of Margaret Ford, a former chair of the St. Catherine University board.The Washington County Elections Services said they're working on the process of hand-counting all ballots in the race, and can't officially declare Ford the winner as of Wednesday morning.It is plausible that the write-in vote was split among multiple names, which would potentially make Newton the winner.A spokesperson with the county says we will not learn the official outcome of this race until the village holds its canvassing. That will occur Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m.
MINNESOTA STATE
iheart.com

This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State

Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Minnesota bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Significant moisture is finally heading for Minnesota this week

(FOX 9) - A very large pattern change this week across the Northern U.S. will give us the best chance for significant moisture in nearly three months. In fact, if all the stars align (metaphorically speaking) we have the opportunity to see one of the wettest weeks of November on record. Amazing that this could come after one of the driest stretches on record in the Twin Cities. The moisture certainly couldn't show up at a better time, moving in right before the ground freezes. This moisture will fall as rain, with some heavy downpours at times, as the cold air holds off until the tail end of this system.
MINNESOTA STATE
stthomas.edu

In Our Prayers: Father Ian Ker

Please remember in your prayers Father Ian Ker, who passed away on Nov. 5. Ker was 80 years old. Ker was the leading authority on the life and work of St. John Henry Cardinal Newman. Mass will be offered for the repose of his soul at the 5:05 p.m. Mass at Sitzmann on Wednesday, Nov. 9.
SAINT PAUL, MN
boreal.org

Minnesota deer season generates big bucks

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources expects more than 500,000 deer hunters to hit the woods from the beginning of the season in September until it concludes in December. Governor Tim Walz, at this year’s opening of gun deer season Saturday, said the deer hunt across Minnesota is a “billion...
MINNESOTA STATE
St. Peter Herald

St. Peter Herald

St Peter, MN
124
Followers
375
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

St. Peter Herald has been serving Nicollet County since 1884 and publishes Thursday and online at www.StPeterHerald.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/st_peter_herald/

Comments / 0

Community Policy