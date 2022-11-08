ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
WGME

Yarmouth football prepares for title game against Waterville

PORTLAND (WGME) – It should be a big weekend of championship high school football. The Yarmouth Clippers will battle Waterville Saturday at 11 a.m. at Cony High School for the 8-man large school state championship. The Clippers have enjoyed quite a comeback season. Yarmouth had just one win in 2021 and are 9-1 this year, just a win away from a first gold ball in 11 years.
YARMOUTH, ME
Cape Cod Times

Eight Falmouth High athletes sign National Letters of Intent

Falmouth High School hosted a signing day celebration to showcase eight student athletes signing their National Letters of Intent to play their respective sports at the next level. The eight athletes represent four different Clipper teams, three from girls lacrosse, two from boys lacrosse, and one each from field hockey and girls ice hockey. In total, they'll represent, six schools, across four states, at the NCAA level. ...
FALMOUTH, MA
94.9 HOM

94.9 HOM

Portland, ME
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy