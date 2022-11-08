Falmouth High School hosted a signing day celebration to showcase eight student athletes signing their National Letters of Intent to play their respective sports at the next level. The eight athletes represent four different Clipper teams, three from girls lacrosse, two from boys lacrosse, and one each from field hockey and girls ice hockey. In total, they'll represent, six schools, across four states, at the NCAA level. ...

FALMOUTH, MA ・ 18 HOURS AGO