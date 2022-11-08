ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

MLive.com

Portage committee recommends renaming Central football field to honor former coach

PORTAGE, MI – After 64 years, Portage Central’s McCamley Field could have a new name by the time Mustang student-athletes return to the playing surface in the spring. A Portage Public Schools committee has recommended the district rename the longtime athletic field located on South Westnedge Avenue to McCamley-Knight Field in honor of former Central High School football coach Bob Knight.
PORTAGE, MI
WNDU

School millage proposals don’t pass on Michigan ballot

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Buchanan Community Schools and Edwardsburg Public Schools are two school systems that are in need of renovations, but results from the midterm election, showed that many did not approve of the school’s millage proposals. Despite proposals not having passed, both schools are still determined...
EDWARDSBURG, MI
WWMT

Western Michigan welcomes Northern Illinois to town

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — With another week of MACtion on tap, Western Michigan has another opportunity to move up the conference standings. The only problem is the team that stands in their way: Northern Illinois. Basketball: No. 22 Michigan dominates Purdue Fort Wayne 75-56 in opener. Usually a dominating presence...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

Former pro basketball player arrested for robbery in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A former professional basketball player was arrested by Goshen police on several robbery-related charges while at a local gas station early Tuesday morning. Our reporting partners at The Goshen News say Donté Greene, 34, of Waldorf, Md., was arrested on charges of robbery, intimidation and interfering...
GOSHEN, IN
MLive

Kalamazoo-area election results for Nov. 8, 2022

KALAMAZOO, MI — Voters in Kalamazoo County and across the state head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8, to cast their ballots in the midterm election. In the election, local voters will weigh in on partisan races for Congress and the state legislature, county commissioners, judicial races, school boards and local ballot proposals. Statewide ballot proposals and candidates for governor, attorney general, secretary of state and other offices will appear on ballots across Michigan on Nov. 8 as well.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Library in Jamestown loses funding, residents opposed to LGBTQ books

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A West Michigan library lost most of its funding with the latest failure of the renewal of a property tax millage. The Patmos Library in Jamestown Township, located just outside of Grand Rapids, will lose 84% of its $245,000 annual budget. This comes after it...
JAMESTOWN, MI
WWMT

Decades-old West Michigan cold case to be featured on '48 Hours'

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A cold case spanning 35 years is expected to be featured on an upcoming episode of "48 Hours," according to CBS News. Roxanne Woods was killed in the kitchen of her Niles home by someone she likely knew, according to police. The episode featuring the West...
NILES, MI
bridgemi.com

Gretchen Whitmer’s path to victory: Expanding support in Michigan suburbs

Whitmer won by growing her wins in vote-rich Oakland, Macomb and Kent counties. Tudor Dixon outperformed 2018 GOP nominee Bill Schuette in 47 counties. Historic turnout, propelled by an abortion-rights measure, helped Whitmer turn back Republican challenger. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer won a second term Tuesday buoyed by historic turnout,...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Shooting on Westnedge Avenue sends one to the hospital

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A shooting victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition Wednesday. Kent County: Man injured in Gaines Township shooting recovering at the hospital. Officers heard several shots coming from North Westnedge Avenue, near West North Street, around 3:30 p.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Ascension Borgess nurses, community members to rally outside hospital

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — More than 100 unionized nurses and community members are expected to rally outside Kalamazoo's Ascension Burgess hospital Saturday. The rally is the result of the expiration of nurses' contracts Friday at midnight, according to the MI Nurses Association Tuesday. Ascension Borgess job fair: Ascension Borgess to...
KALAMAZOO, MI

