MLive.com
Portage committee recommends renaming Central football field to honor former coach
PORTAGE, MI – After 64 years, Portage Central’s McCamley Field could have a new name by the time Mustang student-athletes return to the playing surface in the spring. A Portage Public Schools committee has recommended the district rename the longtime athletic field located on South Westnedge Avenue to McCamley-Knight Field in honor of former Central High School football coach Bob Knight.
WNDU
School millage proposals don’t pass on Michigan ballot
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Buchanan Community Schools and Edwardsburg Public Schools are two school systems that are in need of renovations, but results from the midterm election, showed that many did not approve of the school’s millage proposals. Despite proposals not having passed, both schools are still determined...
WWMT
Hundreds of students gather to enhance mental health programming in schools
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Over 200 middle and high school students have been gathering to enhance mental health programming in schools. The 6th annual be nice. Student Symposiums started Wednesday and is scheduled until Thursday. "We're blown away by the response to attend this year and we feel great...
WWMT
Western Michigan welcomes Northern Illinois to town
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — With another week of MACtion on tap, Western Michigan has another opportunity to move up the conference standings. The only problem is the team that stands in their way: Northern Illinois. Basketball: No. 22 Michigan dominates Purdue Fort Wayne 75-56 in opener. Usually a dominating presence...
WNDU
Former pro basketball player arrested for robbery in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A former professional basketball player was arrested by Goshen police on several robbery-related charges while at a local gas station early Tuesday morning. Our reporting partners at The Goshen News say Donté Greene, 34, of Waldorf, Md., was arrested on charges of robbery, intimidation and interfering...
Concerns about wall close two Grand Rapids schools for now
Innovation Central High School and Grand Rapids Montessori Middle High School have been closed over concerns that a wall could collapse.
Kalamazoo-area election results for Nov. 8, 2022
KALAMAZOO, MI — Voters in Kalamazoo County and across the state head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8, to cast their ballots in the midterm election. In the election, local voters will weigh in on partisan races for Congress and the state legislature, county commissioners, judicial races, school boards and local ballot proposals. Statewide ballot proposals and candidates for governor, attorney general, secretary of state and other offices will appear on ballots across Michigan on Nov. 8 as well.
After gubernatorial loss, what is Tudor Dixon's political future?
When Tudor Dixon took the stage Tuesday night, results were still trickling in. Although not in her favor, her supporters still felt optimistic.
WWMT
Library in Jamestown loses funding, residents opposed to LGBTQ books
JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A West Michigan library lost most of its funding with the latest failure of the renewal of a property tax millage. The Patmos Library in Jamestown Township, located just outside of Grand Rapids, will lose 84% of its $245,000 annual budget. This comes after it...
WWMT
Decades-old West Michigan cold case to be featured on '48 Hours'
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A cold case spanning 35 years is expected to be featured on an upcoming episode of "48 Hours," according to CBS News. Roxanne Woods was killed in the kitchen of her Niles home by someone she likely knew, according to police. The episode featuring the West...
Thousands of absentee ballots yet to be counted in Kalamazoo County before results are final
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Absentee ballots from the cities of Portage and Kalamazoo -- the county’s largest population centers -- have not been counted as of 1 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9. Once counted, they could change the outcome of elections compared to earlier vote totals reported by the county. A...
bridgemi.com
Gretchen Whitmer’s path to victory: Expanding support in Michigan suburbs
Whitmer won by growing her wins in vote-rich Oakland, Macomb and Kent counties. Tudor Dixon outperformed 2018 GOP nominee Bill Schuette in 47 counties. Historic turnout, propelled by an abortion-rights measure, helped Whitmer turn back Republican challenger. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer won a second term Tuesday buoyed by historic turnout,...
WWMT
A step through time: Kalamazoo exhibit showcases 40 years of local life
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It's an exhibit that stands the test of time. The Kalamazoo Valley Museum is expected to open "Moments in Time: The Kalamazoo County Photo Documentary Project" Jan. 21, 2023. Kalamazoo Mall history: The Kalamazoo Mall was opened as the nation's first pedestrian mall 60 years ago.
Some Michigan counties see dramatic political shift after voting red for decades
As results have come in, some traditionally Republican counties that were key to a Tudor Dixon victory, like Oakland and Kent, remained blue.
WWMT
Issues with Kent County voting tabulators will not affect results, Benson says
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A temporary problem caused voting tabulators in Kent County to stop working during the Nov. 8 midterm election, according to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. The problem was resolved and will not affect anyone's vote, a secretary of state spokesperson said. Michigan Midterms: What you...
The Weeping Grave of Oak Hill Cemetery in Southern Michigan
Locals say they've seen her tears. Others claim they've felt her tears. Legend has it this eerie statue sheds tears every Sunday, full moon, and Halloween-- but only at night. But is there any truth to this southwest Michigan urban legend?. Oak Hill Cemetery. Located just outside of downtown Battle...
WWMTCw
Shooting on Westnedge Avenue sends one to the hospital
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A shooting victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition Wednesday. Kent County: Man injured in Gaines Township shooting recovering at the hospital. Officers heard several shots coming from North Westnedge Avenue, near West North Street, around 3:30 p.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.
wtvbam.com
As race tightens for governor, Republican Tudor Dixon to make a stop in Coldwater Monday
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – With the hours counting down until polls open Tuesday at 7:00 a.m., Michigan Republican candidate for governor Tudor Dixon will be making an appearance in Coldwater Monday afternoon. Dixon is scheduled to be at the Branch County Republican Party headquarters at 688 East Chicago Road,...
WWMTCw
Ascension Borgess nurses, community members to rally outside hospital
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — More than 100 unionized nurses and community members are expected to rally outside Kalamazoo's Ascension Burgess hospital Saturday. The rally is the result of the expiration of nurses' contracts Friday at midnight, according to the MI Nurses Association Tuesday. Ascension Borgess job fair: Ascension Borgess to...
WWMT
Nearly 90% of absentee ballots have been returned in Kalamazoo County, so far
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Over 55,000 absentee ballots have been issued in Kalamazoo County. Nearly, 90% have been returned as of 1 p.m., Kalamazoo County officials said. Calvary Reformed Church in Mattawan saw voters coming in and out to cast their ballots for the midterm election Tuesday. Election Day 2022:...
