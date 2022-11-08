Read full article on original website
WWMT
Man charged in Walmart parking lot killing will stand trial for murder
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man accused of running over and killing a 65-year-old woman in a Walmart parking lot will head to trial, a judge ruled Thursday. Xuan Thanh Vo, 37, was charged with open murder in the death of Sandra Villarreal, 65, in the Walmart parking lot in Oshtemo Township Aug. 9.
WWMT
Shooting on Westnedge Avenue sends one to the hospital
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A shooting victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition Wednesday. Kent County: Man injured in Gaines Township shooting recovering at the hospital. Officers heard several shots coming from North Westnedge Avenue, near West North Street, around 3:30 p.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.
WWMT
Mendon infant killed in drunk driving crash
MENDON, Mich. — A suspected drunk driver fled the scene after he caused a fatal crash that killed a 6-month-old Mendon boy last week, according to investigators. Jimenez Lopez, 24, was charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident-causing death, operating under the influence causing death and driving with a suspended license, in the Nov. 1 fatal crash that killed Alden Adams.
WWMT
Two teenagers arrested after Wyoming attempted robbery
WYOMING, Mich. — Two of the three teenagers involved in a Wyoming attempted robbery were taken into custody Thursday, according to Wyoming Department of Public Safety. The incident began Nov. 1 after a Grand Rapids resident reported that their Ford Fusion was stolen from their driveway, according to public safety officers.
WWMT
Kalamazoo deputies searching for man wanted for domestic assault, other charges
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A search is underway for a man wanted on multiple charges after he escaped a chase by Kalamazoo County Sheriff's deputies Monday night. The 22-year-old wanted man was found by deputies at 10 p.m. Monday at the Pavilion Estates Trailer Park in his black Dodge Durango, deputies said.
WWMT
Man faces open murder charge in Lee Township deadly shooting
LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 38-year-old man appeared in court Monday, on several charges relating to a deadly shooting in Lee Township. James Edward Rawson Jr. was arraigned on charges of first-degree murder, assault with intent to commit murder, and two counts of possession of a firearm during a commission of a felony, according Allegan County Sheriff's Office.
WWMT
No injuries reported after fire engulfs Columbia Township home
COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Columbia Township home was severely damaged after a fire Wednesday night. Grease sparked the fire at a home on 52nd Street, but it escalated due to the oxygen tanks used by the homeowner, according to Columbia Township Emergency Services. Downtown Kalamazoo fire: Fire under...
WWMT
Calhoun County Sheriff's Office receives grant for needed rescue equipment
MARHSALL, Mich. — The Calhoun County Sheriffs office is expected to receive a gift that could help save lives. The gift is a grant from the Marshall Community Foundation of about $4,600 to purchase critical equipment for the sheriff's office. Calhoun County: Donation to fund generator, keep COVID-19 vaccines...
WWMT
Two people in critical condition after Allendale Township car crash
ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Tuesday afternoon car crash in Allendale Township sent two people to the hospital. The accident happened at the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive and 92nd Avenue when a 17-year-old driver stopped at the stop sign, and proceeded to pull out onto Lake Michigan Drive in front of a westbound car, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
WWMT
Nearly 90% of absentee ballots have been returned in Kalamazoo County, so far
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Over 55,000 absentee ballots have been issued in Kalamazoo County. Nearly, 90% have been returned as of 1 p.m., Kalamazoo County officials said. Calvary Reformed Church in Mattawan saw voters coming in and out to cast their ballots for the midterm election Tuesday. Election Day 2022:...
WWMT
Issues with Kent County voting tabulators will not affect results, Benson says
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A temporary problem caused voting tabulators in Kent County to stop working during the Nov. 8 midterm election, according to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. The problem was resolved and will not affect anyone's vote, a secretary of state spokesperson said. Michigan Midterms: What you...
WWMT
Water shutoff and boil water advisory issued for Kalamazoo's Oakwood Neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A scheduled water main repair is expected to take place Wednesday morning, according to the City of Kalamazoo. At that time, nearby residents are to expect a loss in water pressure and a precautionary boil water advisory will take place, according to city. Saving kids: Calhoun...
WWMT
Fillmore Complex loses power after construction crews hit power line
WEST OLIVE, Mich. — Ottawa County's Fillmore Complex went dark Tuesday. The building lost power and closed after a construction crew working on the Family Justice Center hit a mismarked powerline, according to county officials. West Olive stabbing: Deputies find three children in a home after fatal stabbing in...
WWMT
Grand Rapids to improve historic building at Veterans Memorial Park
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids has plans to build better things for veterans. In a ceremony Wednesday, city officials announced the renovation an historic building at Veterans Memorial Park. The redesigned facility will include a coffee shop, outdoor dining, retail space and a revolving art...
WWMT
Sewer, railroad crossing repair projects to temporarily close Battle Creek roads
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Drivers might want to find another way around Battle Creek for the next few days. Various roads in Battle Creek are expected to be temporarily closed starting Tuesday for ongoing sewer and railroad crossing repairs, according to city officials. Battle Creek construction: Battle Creek construction...
WWMT
Financial tips released to help prevent damage caused by winter weather
LANSING, Mich. — With winter right around the corner, it might be a good idea to take a look at your insurance documents in case of any winter damage. The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services provided tips Monday to ensure residents are protected if severe winter weather hits West Michigan in the coming months.
WWMT
Hundreds of students gather to enhance mental health programming in schools
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Over 200 middle and high school students have been gathering to enhance mental health programming in schools. The 6th annual be nice. Student Symposiums started Wednesday and is scheduled until Thursday. "We're blown away by the response to attend this year and we feel great...
WWMT
Salvation Army in Kalamazoo is in need of kids' winter coats
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Salvation Army of Kalamazoo kickstarted the 22nd annual "Share the Warmth" coat drive in September, but fell a bit short. The coat drive lasted the entire month of October, gathering new and gently used coats and other weather items collected to help the community stay warm during winter.
WWMT
Discounted parking approved for redesigned movie theatre complex in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo City Commission announced last week, that plans are in motion for a movie theatre to return to downtown Kalamazoo. The new complex will take over the space formerly occupied by three other cinema operators; Rave, The Alamo Drafthouse and, most recenly, AMC which closed in November of 2020.
WWMT
Highs in the 70s before temperatures crash this weekend, bringing snow for some
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — As the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. As we know here in West Michigan, this often rings true with our weather. Our recent stretch of warmer than average temperatures will soon wrap up, but that's not before we enjoy what will likely be our last 70s of the year.
