Wayland, MI

WWMT

Shooting on Westnedge Avenue sends one to the hospital

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A shooting victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition Wednesday. Kent County: Man injured in Gaines Township shooting recovering at the hospital. Officers heard several shots coming from North Westnedge Avenue, near West North Street, around 3:30 p.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Mendon infant killed in drunk driving crash

MENDON, Mich. — A suspected drunk driver fled the scene after he caused a fatal crash that killed a 6-month-old Mendon boy last week, according to investigators. Jimenez Lopez, 24, was charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident-causing death, operating under the influence causing death and driving with a suspended license, in the Nov. 1 fatal crash that killed Alden Adams.
MENDON, MI
WWMT

Two teenagers arrested after Wyoming attempted robbery

WYOMING, Mich. — Two of the three teenagers involved in a Wyoming attempted robbery were taken into custody Thursday, according to Wyoming Department of Public Safety. The incident began Nov. 1 after a Grand Rapids resident reported that their Ford Fusion was stolen from their driveway, according to public safety officers.
WYOMING, MI
WWMT

Man faces open murder charge in Lee Township deadly shooting

LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 38-year-old man appeared in court Monday, on several charges relating to a deadly shooting in Lee Township. James Edward Rawson Jr. was arraigned on charges of first-degree murder, assault with intent to commit murder, and two counts of possession of a firearm during a commission of a felony, according Allegan County Sheriff's Office.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

No injuries reported after fire engulfs Columbia Township home

COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Columbia Township home was severely damaged after a fire Wednesday night. Grease sparked the fire at a home on 52nd Street, but it escalated due to the oxygen tanks used by the homeowner, according to Columbia Township Emergency Services. Downtown Kalamazoo fire: Fire under...
COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, MI
WWMT

Two people in critical condition after Allendale Township car crash

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Tuesday afternoon car crash in Allendale Township sent two people to the hospital. The accident happened at the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive and 92nd Avenue when a 17-year-old driver stopped at the stop sign, and proceeded to pull out onto Lake Michigan Drive in front of a westbound car, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
ZEELAND, MI
WWMT

Fillmore Complex loses power after construction crews hit power line

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — Ottawa County's Fillmore Complex went dark Tuesday. The building lost power and closed after a construction crew working on the Family Justice Center hit a mismarked powerline, according to county officials. West Olive stabbing: Deputies find three children in a home after fatal stabbing in...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Grand Rapids to improve historic building at Veterans Memorial Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids has plans to build better things for veterans. In a ceremony Wednesday, city officials announced the renovation an historic building at Veterans Memorial Park. The redesigned facility will include a coffee shop, outdoor dining, retail space and a revolving art...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Financial tips released to help prevent damage caused by winter weather

LANSING, Mich. — With winter right around the corner, it might be a good idea to take a look at your insurance documents in case of any winter damage. The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services provided tips Monday to ensure residents are protected if severe winter weather hits West Michigan in the coming months.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Salvation Army in Kalamazoo is in need of kids' winter coats

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Salvation Army of Kalamazoo kickstarted the 22nd annual "Share the Warmth" coat drive in September, but fell a bit short. The coat drive lasted the entire month of October, gathering new and gently used coats and other weather items collected to help the community stay warm during winter.
KALAMAZOO, MI

