Voilamart 48V Rear Wheel e-bike conversion kit review - cheap and powerful; requires waterproofing
A low cost way of getting e-assistance on your current bike. Although the set up is straightforward, it does require additional waterproofing
The SONDORS Metacycle first ride: Does this low-cost electric motorcycle meet the hype?
I waited for this day for nearly two years, biding my time until I would finally get a chance to throw a leg over the SONDORS Metacycle electric motorcycle and ride off into the sunset with the twist of a wrist. I never quite got that sunset, but an overcast...
Bike Maker Ossby Introduces The GEO, A Folding E-Bike With A Twist
Spanish bicycle manufacturer Ossby has been in the game since 2011. For the decade or so its been in operation, the company has been focusing on practical, city-focused bikes. In fact, you might already be familiar with the company’s Curve models, with their distinct sloping frames and tiny wheels. This time around, the company has leveraged the growing e-bike market to boost the practicality of its bikes with a new commuter-focused model.
The Lazy Hiker
My number of days on trail are slowly fading. I’ve set an end date which requires far less miles than what I have been averaging. This has allowed me to slow down and take my time through these last few sections. This update includes camera issues, Fontana Dam, a few bald mountains, and a stop at the Lazy Hiker Brewery.
Pack Your Bear Canister Like a Pro With These 8 Tips
If you’ve ever spent the night in bear country, you’ve probably experienced the hassle of packing (and carrying) a bear canister. These bear-proof storage containers are designed to safely store all food, trash, and scented items when spending the night in the backcountry. The saying “a fed bear...
Get 20% Off One Full-Price Item at Backcountry
Backcountry is back with a new deal where all shoppers can get 20% off one full-price item and two times the points on full-price items through Nov. 26 for Expedition perk members only. If you're not a member, don't worry, it's free to join and you can immediately get in on this deal.
The BioLite AlpenGlow 500 turns your campsite into an instant party
If you want to camp deep in the backcountry, hang out at a state park after sunset or even relax around a backyard bonfire, buying a bright and reliable lantern is essential for safely navigating your way through the dark. A lantern may seem like one of the most basic items of the gear on for your camping checklist, but it doesn’t have to be.
The former CEO of fitness bike maker Peloton will now be selling rugs
Peloton bikes were all the rage during the pandemic, making cofounder and then CEO John Foley a billionaire. And then, after people began venturing outside their homes again, Peloton struggled to keep its mojo. Earlier this year, Foley left the company, losing 87% of his wealth on paper by the...
The Best From Our Tests: A Review of the NEMO Disco 15 Sleeping Bag
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Gone are the days of cramped, one-size-fits-all backpacking sleeping bags. Nowadays, brands are innovating to create bags to accommodate different body types and sleeping styles. We're down for it. One of our favorites and best on the market that busts the traditional mummy-style backpacking sleeping bag is NEMO's Disco line, which features 15- and 30-degree F-rated bags in regular and long styles.
7 Incredible Trips to Gift the Hiker on Your Holiday List This Year
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+ Sign up for Outside+ today. Know a backpacker who has everything? No you don’t: All the sweet gear in the world...
Thru-Hiker Foot Care: SOBO Days 128 – 137
My feet are aching. And my ankles are in a state of inflammation. My hips are cracking with every step and my shoulders are crying out from the weight of a too-heavy jar of peanut butter. And then I see the shelter. Take Care of Your Feet. As a thru-hiker,...
Conquering My First Solo Overnight
After deciding that I am, in fact, going to thru-hike the AT in 2023 (more on that coming soon), I realized that I would be doing it alone. Sure, I plan to start hiking northbound (“NOBO”) in mid-March, alongside hundreds of other NOBO hopefuls in a group affectionately known as “the bubble.” But at the end of the day, it will be my hike. Thus, I need the confidence to hike and camp alone. What better way to get that confidence than to go on a short practice hike?
Tahoe Rim Trail 2023 – Back to where the passion started!
I have been asked a lot what adventures I have planned for next year. And to be honest it took me a bit mentally to go there after Vermont. I needed to process, appreciate what I did, and start looking forward. So I have 2 big ones. But one at a time!! Tahoe Rim Trail aka The Jewel in the Sky!! This one is actually the one that got me interested in long distance backpacking a few years ago. For the simple reason that I have ran so much of it during ultramarathons in the area that I wanted to slow it down and appreciate it. I wanted to camp out under the stars….as I had seen the sunset over the lake during races, I wanted to sit and watch the sun come up as I had seen it come up during races….I wanted to give it the respect and attention this trail deserves!
Oh my gosh! Decathlon slashes the price of its folding exercise bike in half ahead of Black Friday
Don't miss out on this amazing home gym equipment deal
The Samebike MIX10 E-Bike Offers No-Frills Mobility At A Low Price
As lightweight electric vehicles (LEVs) continue to demonstrate their value as urban commuters, more and more people are making the shift to electric. During hectic rush hours, LEVs like e-bikes and e-scooters are more accessible and handy, letting you move across the city more quickly than you would in a car or in public transportation. Fortunately, the e-bike industry has expanded in recent years, making e-bikes more accessible than ever.
Training Hike #2: Manitou Incline
Just a quick recap: My first training hike was through Garden of the Gods and was about 6mi. It was recommended to me that the Manitou Incline is not only a rites of passage for Colorado Springs residents, but an awesome workout. With only knowing that it was a smoker and challenging (see sign pic below) I agreed to tag along with a couple family members. This is a .88mi hike up wooden railroad ties used as stairs cut into the side of the mountain. The elevation gain is 1850ft over that .88mi. The link below will really explain the actual hike, history, elevation gains, etc.
Our guide to the best REI gifts for the adventurer on your holiday shopping list
From tents and sleeping bags to headlamps and water bottles, check out all of our favorite holiday gifts from REI.
Please Allow Me to Introduce Myself
While the whimsical and wild are bound to come in future posts, I hoped to reserve this one to introduce myself to those kind enough to follow along on my journey. I’m Nate Palmer (He/Him) and beginning in May of 2023 I’ll be attempting a thru-hike of the Pacific Crest Trail northbound (NoBo)! Currently residing in Indianapolis, Indiana I have spent the last seven years acquiring my doctorate in physical therapy. I’m an avid trail runner, rock climber, writer, wannabe photographer, and to no surprise – a hiker!
Route Planning For The AT ’23
Fail to Plan, Plan to Fail and NO Plan Survives Contact. DISCLAIMER RIGHT UP FRONT: I have not set one foot on the AT yet. My thru hiking experience is next to nothing. I am not an expert in thru hiking planning, but I do know how to plan for a mission.
50 Years Later, Backpacker’s Founder William Kemsley Still Dreams of the Trail
Unlock this article and unwrap our best deal of the holiday season. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. “We believe that simply walking in the backcountry … engenders a special relationship with nature that is unlike anything you can find sitting in your living room, or in an office, in a lecture hall, in a church, reading a book, or listening to music.”
