I have been asked a lot what adventures I have planned for next year. And to be honest it took me a bit mentally to go there after Vermont. I needed to process, appreciate what I did, and start looking forward. So I have 2 big ones. But one at a time!! Tahoe Rim Trail aka The Jewel in the Sky!! This one is actually the one that got me interested in long distance backpacking a few years ago. For the simple reason that I have ran so much of it during ultramarathons in the area that I wanted to slow it down and appreciate it. I wanted to camp out under the stars….as I had seen the sunset over the lake during races, I wanted to sit and watch the sun come up as I had seen it come up during races….I wanted to give it the respect and attention this trail deserves!

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO