Tallahassee, FL

Rattlers Dominate JSU

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | The Florida A&M volleyball team dominated Jackson State in nearly every statistical category Saturday (Oct. 11) en route to a 3-1 victory. The home outing saw the Rattlers edge JSU in points (66-59), kills (52-46), aces (8-7), assists (48-44), and digs (60-58) to improve to 17-12 overall and 14-1 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Rattlers Host Two in Regular-Season Finale

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | Florida A&M's volleyball team concludes its regular season schedule at home with matches versus Jackson State (Saturday) and Mississippi Valley State (Sunday). The MVSU outing also highlights Senior Day for Karina Pressoir, Mariana Donado Yepes, Irem Ucar, Aybuke Kocabiyik, and Dominique Washington. Saturday, Nov. 12. Jackson State...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Corey Simon defeats Loranne Ausley in N. Florida Senate race

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a fiercely battled race, Corey Simon has defeated incumbent Loranne Ausley for Florida’s Senate District Three. Simon had about 53% of the vote to Ausley’s 47% in the latest returns Tuesday evening, with more than 200,000 votes counted. “I want to take my...
FLORIDA STATE
Murder charges now filed in Half Time Liquors shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The State Attorney has now upgraded charges in a deadly shootout in the parking lot of Half Time Liquors that left one man dead and eight others hurt. De’Arius Cannon and Tamylon Williams are now facing murder charges in the death of DeMario Murray and attempted...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Fourth suspect arrested in Half Time Liquors shooting

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - A fourth suspect is under arrest in connection with the Oct. 29 shooting in front of Half Time Liquors in Tallahassee that killed a man and left eight others injured. Quincy police say Joseph Walker, 23, was taken into custody early Tuesday after an officer spotted...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Man wounded in Putnam Drive shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man sustained non-life threatening injuries Saturday after a shooting outside The Gardens apartment complex on 401 Putnam Drive. According to Tallahassee Police Department, preliminary findings indicated the shooting was the result of an argument between the victim and suspect. The victim was transported to a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrests

On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, around 6:00 P.M., a Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested Roger Fairbank, a 41-year-old male from Pelham, Georgia, and Brandie Willis, a 36-year-old female from Ochlocknee, Georgia. Fairbank is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, and Willis is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Brake Light/ Turn Signal Violation, and Affixing Materials That Reduce or Increase Light Transmittance.
CRISP COUNTY, GA
Two Tallahassee residents killed in deadly Jefferson County crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol were investigating Friday after a pickup truck hauling another vehicle on a trailer crashed into a semi-tractor carrying a hazmat trailer. The crash happened on U.S. Highway 90 near State Road 59 around 3:05 a.m., Friday. Investigators say the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee woman gets life sentence for killing mother with dementia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee woman has been sentenced to life in prison for the May 2022 murder of her mother. Court records show Brigette Ffolkes entered a plea to first-degree murder charges Wednesday afternoon. Ffolkes was accused of repeatedly striking her 80-year-old mother Joan with a candlestick and...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
LCSO: Man shot outside his own home in Northern Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting after a man was shot outside his own home Wednesday evening in the northern part of the county. A spokesperson with LCSO tells WCTV it happened just before 6:15 p.m. on Fairbanks Ferry Court. The man suffered...
LEON COUNTY, FL
Six facing charges from Leon and Thomas Counties in mail theft

THOMAS COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Six people are facing charges across Florida and Georgia counties for allegedly stealing mail out of postal boxes, creating fraudulent checks and depositing them at local banks. Investigators say the lead suspect, Deandre McClarin, accessed a Tallahassee master mailbox key, got into people’s mail, stole...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA

