famuathletics.com
Rattlers Dominate JSU
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | The Florida A&M volleyball team dominated Jackson State in nearly every statistical category Saturday (Oct. 11) en route to a 3-1 victory. The home outing saw the Rattlers edge JSU in points (66-59), kills (52-46), aces (8-7), assists (48-44), and digs (60-58) to improve to 17-12 overall and 14-1 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.
famuathletics.com
Rattlers Host Two in Regular-Season Finale
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | Florida A&M's volleyball team concludes its regular season schedule at home with matches versus Jackson State (Saturday) and Mississippi Valley State (Sunday). The MVSU outing also highlights Senior Day for Karina Pressoir, Mariana Donado Yepes, Irem Ucar, Aybuke Kocabiyik, and Dominique Washington. Saturday, Nov. 12. Jackson State...
WCTV
Corey Simon defeats Loranne Ausley in N. Florida Senate race
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a fiercely battled race, Corey Simon has defeated incumbent Loranne Ausley for Florida’s Senate District Three. Simon had about 53% of the vote to Ausley’s 47% in the latest returns Tuesday evening, with more than 200,000 votes counted. “I want to take my...
WCTV
Murder charges now filed in Half Time Liquors shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The State Attorney has now upgraded charges in a deadly shootout in the parking lot of Half Time Liquors that left one man dead and eight others hurt. De’Arius Cannon and Tamylon Williams are now facing murder charges in the death of DeMario Murray and attempted...
WCTV
Fourth suspect arrested in Half Time Liquors shooting
QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - A fourth suspect is under arrest in connection with the Oct. 29 shooting in front of Half Time Liquors in Tallahassee that killed a man and left eight others injured. Quincy police say Joseph Walker, 23, was taken into custody early Tuesday after an officer spotted...
WCTV
Leon County School officials deciding on school operations ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Officials at Leon County Schools announced Wednesday morning that they are deciding whether or not to cancel classes ahead of possible impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole. According to a Facebook post, officials were planning to have a conference call with Leon County Emergency Management officials at...
WCTV
Man wounded in Putnam Drive shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man sustained non-life threatening injuries Saturday after a shooting outside The Gardens apartment complex on 401 Putnam Drive. According to Tallahassee Police Department, preliminary findings indicated the shooting was the result of an argument between the victim and suspect. The victim was transported to a...
Cordele Dispatch
Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrests
On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, around 6:00 P.M., a Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested Roger Fairbank, a 41-year-old male from Pelham, Georgia, and Brandie Willis, a 36-year-old female from Ochlocknee, Georgia. Fairbank is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, and Willis is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Brake Light/ Turn Signal Violation, and Affixing Materials That Reduce or Increase Light Transmittance.
WCTV
Friends of DeMario Murray celebrate his life after deadly Tallahassee shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - When April Hill looks through old photos of the class of 2000, one face stands out. “Yeah, everybody was DeMario’s friend. Everybody liked DeMario,” Hill said. “Just a really kind spirit. He would be someone that your parents would want you to be friends with.”
Two men charged with second degree murder after deadly Tallahassee shooting
Murder charges have been filed in connection to the mass shooting event outside of businesses on West Pensacola Street in late October.
WCTV
Two Tallahassee residents killed in deadly Jefferson County crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol were investigating Friday after a pickup truck hauling another vehicle on a trailer crashed into a semi-tractor carrying a hazmat trailer. The crash happened on U.S. Highway 90 near State Road 59 around 3:05 a.m., Friday. Investigators say the...
Thomasville man detained on homicide, other offenses
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday that a man was detained in connection with a death investigation.
WCTV
Tallahassee woman gets life sentence for killing mother with dementia
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee woman has been sentenced to life in prison for the May 2022 murder of her mother. Court records show Brigette Ffolkes entered a plea to first-degree murder charges Wednesday afternoon. Ffolkes was accused of repeatedly striking her 80-year-old mother Joan with a candlestick and...
WCTV
LCSO: Man shot outside his own home in Northern Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting after a man was shot outside his own home Wednesday evening in the northern part of the county. A spokesperson with LCSO tells WCTV it happened just before 6:15 p.m. on Fairbanks Ferry Court. The man suffered...
WCTV
Six facing charges from Leon and Thomas Counties in mail theft
THOMAS COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Six people are facing charges across Florida and Georgia counties for allegedly stealing mail out of postal boxes, creating fraudulent checks and depositing them at local banks. Investigators say the lead suspect, Deandre McClarin, accessed a Tallahassee master mailbox key, got into people’s mail, stole...
