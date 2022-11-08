Perched at over 6,700 feet on the shores of a pristine lake that goes by the same name, Big Bear Lake is an adventure-filled city in Southern California. From the surrounding San Bernardino mountains to the Snow Summit ski resort to the vibrant downtown, the city offers an eclectic range of activities every season. Sledging, skiing, hiking, snowboarding, and mountain biking are some of the many adventures you can engage in this laid-back city.

BIG BEAR LAKE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO