How To Make The Perfect Roasted Cauliflower
This Roasted Cauliflower recipe gives this diverse vegetable a quick and easy way to become super-flavorful and rich in texture. This recipe takes 15 minutes to prepare and 20 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
Homemade Italian Dressing Recipe
Hands up if you can tell a bottled dressing from a fresh, homemade one — we thought so!. Why ruin a good salad with the wrong dressing? Recipe developer and wellness coach Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe for homemade Italian dressing and remarks, "there is really no reason to buy bottled dressings. They are so easy to make at home!" We're betting that you have all of the ingredients sitting right in your pantry, and this whole recipe takes a whopping 5 minutes.
Slow Cooker Chicken Pot Pie Soup
Slow Cooker Chicken Pot Pie Soup that packs all the creaminess you love from a traditional chicken pot pie without all those fillers. This chicken pot pie soup recipe is packed with veggies and made creamy with a homemade healthy roux in the slow cooker. Slow Cooker Chicken Pot Pie...
Super Easy Air Fryer Baked Potatoes
Save time and energy making crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside potatoes!. I love using my air fryer to cook many different styles of potato sides. Using the air fryer cuts down on oil, gives me plenty of oven space for other dishes if I’m entertaining guests, and makes cleaning up a breeze. The most key aspect of air fryer potatoes for me though, is the time it saves. No matter what type of potato side I’m cooking, the machine cuts down cooking time by as much as 50%, a huge saving that comes in handy for a busy household!
Martha Stewart’s perfect roast turkey recipe for any holiday dinner
Eliminate the dry turkey this Thanksgiving by using this recipe from Martha Stewart. This brined turkey recipe is nearly foolproof.
Green Bean Gratin
Tender green beans are blanched, coated in a creamy gratin-style sauce and mixed with mushrooms before being baked under a crust of fried onions and Parmesan cheese.
Crockpot Meatballs: Holiday Appetizer Or A Game Day Treat
Crockpot MeatballsVictor Protasio / Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall / Prop Stylist: Kathleen Varner. With the holidays approaching it's time to break out the recipes and this one is a winner! These Crockpot Meatballs have only 3 ingredients and can be a delicious holiday appetizer, or a game day treat. They can also be an easy dinner idea, paired with rice, mashed potatoes or a green vegetable and you have a complete meal. Crockpot Meatballs take little time to prepare, 3 ingredients and it all goes into your crockpot, also known as a slow cooker. Check out the interesting history of where this popular recipe originated.
Meal prep recipes for under $3 a day
The practice of meal prepping has become increasingly popular within the last few years, especially with college students. If you aren’t familiar with it, the essence is to make a certain meal in a high quantity to be heated up later and split between multiple days. This practice helps immensely with saving time throughout the week, especially when each meal can be reheated in a matter of minutes.
Loretta Lynn’s Famous Chicken And Dumplings Recipe Is Pure Comfort Food
Country music icon Loretta Lynn was a wonderful cook when she spent time at home. Perhaps it was her southern roots that gave her some incredible recipes and she was sweet enough to share some of her recipes with fans. One of her most famous meals was a southern-style chicken and dumplings.
Recipes made with bouillon
Today, I thought it would be neat to show you guys how to use bouillon for different recipes. For these recipes, you can use bouillon cubes, or bouillon powder, or bouillon granules, and you can use either chicken, beef, pork, shrimp, fish, or vegetable flavored bouillon, so you're not tied down to just one flavor option.
Country-style pork steak with mushroom gravy
Country-style pork steak with mushroom gravy/Gin Lee. It's finally November, and it's time for some good Old-fashioned country-style comfort food. So, today I prepared my country-style pork steak in a thick homemade mushroom gravy and served them with creamed potatoes and French-style green beans. Ring that dinner bell!
Easy Slow Cooker Pork Carnitas Three Ways
I love an easy dinner and my slow cooker always helps make that happen! I'm always looking for ways to use a pork sirloin since it's always a great price and each sirloin roast usually gives us enough for two meals. And it's so easy — the roast shreds up so nicely after slow cooking all day.
Baked Lobster Tails with Garlic Butter
My husband is from New England and we go back to visit a few times a year, so I consider myself a part-time New Englander. We feast on a lot of whole lobster while we’re there — especially in the summer when the whole family’s together and a lobster dinner is both celebratory and fun. Although I’m partial to claw meat, most of the family loves tail meat, as the tails are meaty and easily come out of the shell in one piece.
Thanksgiving Stuffing Recipe
Classic holiday stuffing that is easy to dospendwithpennies.com. The Thanksgiving meal is usually the largest meal of the year for most families. Stuffing is one of the foods that so many look forward to eating because it usually is only seen once a year. Over time people have added all sorts of things to it to make it unique. On the site of how stuff works, they show some crazy things people say they put in their stuffing. Things like oysters, popcorn, twinkies, pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese, are just some of the things people say they add.
Sunday pot roast brings loved ones together
As the seasons change and the weather cools, my soul craves slow cooked, rich comfort foods. When I was first married, my wife insisted I learn all the dishes she grew up eating. Sunday pot roast and all-day stew were two of her favorites, so I went to my mother-in-law and found out the recipes. I wanted to make them exactly like she remembered, and I did at first. Eventually my brain started to think of adjustments I could make to get similar results but with a little bit of my personality in the food.
4 Trader Joe’s Thanksgiving Items You Should Buy Now—They Won't Stay In Stock For Long!
Thanksgiving falls just between spooky season and wintry holidays, making it the perfect time to sip on something pumpkin spice-flavored, or eat an autumnal vegetable. It’s also synonymous with classic turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and other essentials. With that said, we rounded up four Thanksgiving-themed, seasonal items from Trader...
Rita's Slow Cooker Butternut Squash Soup
Pumpkin can be substituted for the squash. 1 yellow or golden delicious apple, peeled and chopped. Cook onion, apple, butter and a teaspoon salt over low heat until onion softens. Or cook in the microwave. Put mixture in slow cooker and add squash and broth. Cover and cook on low...
A fresh update on green bean casserole for Thanksgiving
Tender green beans are blanched then coated in a creamy gratin-style sauce and mixed with mushrooms before being baked under a crust of fried onions and Parmesan cheese.
Dean cooks French onion soup and French onion grilled cheese sandwiches
Dean Richards shares his recipe for Dean cooks French onion soup and French onion grilled cheese sandwiches. 6 large red or yellow onions (about 3 pounds) 8 cups beef stock, chicken stock, or a combination of the two. 1/2 cup dry vermouth or dry white wine. 2 bay leaves. 1...
Creamy Fennel Gratin with Garlicky Breadcrumbs
It’s decadent, but with a fresh bite that reminds you it counts as a vegetable. Cooking lesson: A gratin is a dish that is topped with breadcrumbs (or cheese, or both) mixed with bits of butter, then baked until brown, bubbling and crisp. If it sounds like a fancy, French way of describing a type of casserole, well, it kind of is. If you need even more definitive proof that casseroles can be classy, make this recipe for creamy fennel gratin with garlicky breadcrumbs at your next holiday gathering. It’s decadent, but a fresh, licorice-y bite from the fennel that reminds you it counts as a vegetable.
