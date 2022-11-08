Read full article on original website
New Jersey House seat flips as Republican Thomas Kean Jr. defeats Democratic incumbent Rep. Tom Malinowski
Republican Thomas Kean Jr. defeated Democratic incumbent Rep. Tom Malinowski in New Jersey's 7th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press.
Pennsylvania Senate race: Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz takes lead over Democrat John Fetterman in new poll
Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican candidate in a crucial U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania, has just passed Democrat John Fetterman, the Pennsylvania Lt. Gov., in statewide support among likely voters for the first time, according to a new poll. On Nov. 3, RealClearPolitics scored Oz’s support at 46.6%, while Fetterman’s...
Midterm results: Rep. Susan Wild defeats millionaire Lisa Scheller to represent Pennsylvania's 7th District
Incumbent Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA) defeated Republican challenger Lisa Scheller in a midterm rematch from their 2020 contest for Pennsylvania's 7th District.
Kelly on way to seventh term as GOP aims to regain control of U.S. House
BUTLER — Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly toppled Democratic challenger Dan Pastore in the 16th District to win a seventh term to the U.S. House of Representatives and help push the GOP closer to regaining control of the chamber. Kelly was leading Pastore with about 60% of the vote,...
Live Results: Democratic incumbent Sen. Richard Blumenthal beat Trump-endorsed Republican Leora Levy in Connecticut's US Senate race
Explore more race results below. Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal defeated Republican Leora Levy and will continue to represent Connecticut in the US Senate. Levy was one of 22 Republican Senate candidates that President Donald Trump endorsed. Blumenthal was expected to win the election. Election 2022 Connecticut Results Explore more election...
Republican Liz Cheney endorses Michigan Democrat in midterm elections – as it happened
Cheney plans to campaign for Representative Elissa Slotkin
Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a moderate Democrat from the battleground state of Virginia, won against first-time House hopeful Yesli Vega in 2022's congressional election
Explore more race results below. Rep. Abigail Spanberger defeated Republican Yesli Vega in Virginia's 7th Congressional District. Though Joe Biden clinched Virginia in 2020, Donald Trump carried Spanberger's district twice. A Vega win would have helped House Republicans in their quest to reclaim power. Election 2022 Virginia Results Explore more...
WFMZ-TV Online
Election 2022: Republicans keep Pennsylvania Senate; House too close to call
(The Center Square) – Control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives remains unclear amid claims to the contrary, and a much-watched U.S. House race has ended with an incumbent Democrat’s victory. In northeast Pennsylvania, the 7th Congressional District was won again by Democrat Susan Wild against Republican Lisa...
Live Results: Catherine Cortez Masto defeats Adam Laxalt in Nevada's US Senate election, winning the chamber for the Democrats
Explore more race results below. Democratic US Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto defeats Republican Adam Laxalt in Nevada. With Cortez Masto's win, Democrats maintain control of the US Senate. The contentious race in the swing state was among the most-watched in the nation. Election 2022 Nevada Results Explore more election results.
Results: Republican Eli Crane unseats Democratic Rep. Tom O'Halleran in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District election
Explore more race results below. Rep. Tom O'Halleran ran against Republican Eli Crane in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District. The 2nd District is largely rural and encompasses the northwest corner of the state. The redistricting process flipped the seat from a toss-up district to one that leans Republican. Election 2022 Arizona...
Summer Lee wins 12th Congressional District, will become Pa.’s first Black congresswoman
This story originally appeared on WESA. State Rep. Summer Lee has been elected to represent Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. She will be the state’s first Black congresswoman. “Our communities have been waiting far, far too long for this,” Lee said of her...
Trump rips Colorado, New Hampshire GOP candidates after losses for wavering loyalty on 2020 election
Former President Donald Trump criticized two GOP candidates for U.S. Senate who lost their midterm election bids on Tuesday night. Both Colorado Republican Senate nominee Joe O’Dea and New Hampshire Republican Senate nominee Gen. Don Bolduc had either distanced themselves or openly attacked Trump for challenging the 2020 election results.
Donald Trump Jr. harshly mocked John Fetterman's stroke, escalating GOP attacks on his health in the tight PA Senate race
Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz are facing off for US Senate in Pennsylvania. Fetterman's health has become a focal point of the race after he suffered a stroke in May. Donald Trump Jr. mocked Fetterman on Sunday, saying he doesn't have "a working brain." Donald Trump Jr. mocked...
W.Va. GOP House incumbents aim to hold seats in red state
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two sitting Republican U.S. representatives are looking to hold on to their seats, representing West Virginia in the red state’s shrinking congressional delegation. U.S. Reps. Alex Mooney and Carol Miller face challenges Tuesday from lesser-known Democratic and Independent candidates with no political experience in...
Republican Tom Kean Jr. all but declares victory against Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski in NJ-07 rematch
BASKING RIDGE, N.J. — A buoyant Tom Kean Jr. walked into a Republican election night party Tuesday to jubilant music, but stopped just short of declaring victory against two-term Democratic incumbent Rep. Tom Malinowski in New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. “We are on a really great trajectory. I...
Fetterman’s Republican Predecessor Turns on Trump After Dr. Oz’ Big Loss
Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA), who will be replaced in Congress come January by Democrat John Fetterman, admitted Thursday that former President Donald Trump was not a positive influence on the Republican ticket in Pennsylvania — which saw far-right gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano lose in addition to Mehmet Oz. In...
GOP favored to maintain all 5 US House seats in Oklahoma
Republicans in Oklahoma are heavily favored to retain all five of the state’s U.S. House seats on Election Day, but the GOP expects to welcome a new face to the delegation after U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe's plan to retire shook up the political scene. Only one of the five...
Breaking down the midterm results
SCRANTON, Pa. — Newswatch 16's Elizabeth Worthington sat down with political science professor Jean Harris from the University of Scranton to talk all things results, starting with the Fetterman/Oz race for Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate seat. ELIZABETH: So Fetterman seemed to have it in the bag for most of the...
Warren urges Democrats to get 'aggressive' against Republicans after Senate triumph
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is calling on her fellow Democrats to be "aggressive" and put Republicans on the defensive now that her party has secured the Senate for two more years.
Factbox-Republicans pick up U.S. House seats from Democrats, lose a Senate seat, Edison Research projects
Nov 9 (Reuters) - Republicans have picked up a net twelve seats in the U.S. House of Representatives that had previously been held by Democrats with 34 of 435 races not yet called, Edison Research projected on Wednesday.
