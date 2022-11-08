Read full article on original website
Niagara Falls Beautiful Winter Festival Kicks Off This Weekend — Promises 101 Nights Of Twinkling Lights
Experience the winter festival in Niagara Falls like never before. For the 40th anniversary of Niagara Falls’ Winter Festival of Lights, Niagara City Cruises is offering an all-new experience to enjoy the sparkling lights and illuminated falls — from the mist! A special holiday cruise will run between the opening of the festival on November 12 and the end of the Niagara City Cruises season on November 27.
Wind Japanese & Thai plans U.S. entry with Amherst restaurant
AMHERST, N.Y. — A Canadian company is working on bringing its all-you-can-eat Japanese/Thai restaurant to the U.S. with its first location set for Amherst. Wind Group Inc. has leased 7566 Transit Road, former home to Santora’s Pizza Pub & Grill and, more recently, Royal Indian Cuisine, where it began renovations this spring.
DAGNABBIT! 10 Things That Drive Us Crazy In Buffalo, New York
There’s a lot of things that can make a Western New Yorker go crazy…and not always is it the “good kind” of crazy. Sure, we go “crazy” for the Buffalo Bills, good pizza and wings, and skiing at Kissing Bridge. But what are some...
Popular Ice Cream Company Expanding In Western New York
People in the Buffalo area love its food and snacks, and ice cream routinely ranks near the top on everyone's list. The recent news from a major ice cream manufacturer whose expanding its operations is welcome news to tummies around the area. If you are an ice cream fan, then...
Massive Fire Destroyed Restaurant In Western New York
A late night massive fire broke out on Wednesday and ended up destroying a restaurant in Western New York. According to Facebook, a fire broke out at Gram's Pierogies House on Main Street in Angola. Several departments responded to the fire. They included Lake Erie beach, Eden, Silver Creek, brant, Seneca Nation, Langford, and Hamburg.
13 Restaurants With Wing Night Specials In Western New York
Buffalo is the Chicken Wing Capital of the World, so there are tons of options for a quality wing in Buffalo, New York. And while a lot of these places have great wing options, you may favor the places that are the most affordable. Lucky for us, there are 13...
Anchor Bar to add six franchise locations nationwide
The Anchor Bar is spreading its wings even wider, with plans to open six new franchise locations across the country next year.
Incredible Night Snow Tubing Just Outside Buffalo, New York
As we get ready to see some lake effect snow this weekend across Western New York, now is the time to start planning a fun family trip to do some incredible night snow tubing in Western New York. Peek'n Peak Resort is home to a massive snow tube hill that...
All-You-Can-Eat Japanese and Thai Restaurant Coming to Buffalo
After the extremely difficult 2020 and 2021, the restaurant and bar industry in Western New York has started to rebound a bit. We love when new restaurants or bars get announced as coming to the Buffalo region. Sometimes it's a brand new, local place; other times it's a national or regional chain that is opening its first location in Western New York.
Free Veterans Day 2022 deals across Western New York
On Veterans Day, local businesses across Western New York give free gifts and discounts to Veterans to show their appreciation.
New Marijuana Dispensary Coming To Niagara Falls Thanks To Seneca Nation
Cannabis consumers in Western New York are getting a new marijuana dispensary thanks to the Seneca Nation. The new president of the Seneca Nation Rickey Armstrong Sr. announced the news on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The Nation has begun construction on its first Nation-owned cannabis dispensary. The dispensary will be...
Did You Know These 6 Holiday Movies Were Filmed in WNY?
If you are looking for a way to get into the holiday spirit, we know just the way. There’s no better time to watch a holiday movie than now and it just so happens that Buffalo makes the perfect backdrop to some major holiday films! In a snowy region like WNY, it would only make sense that filmmakers flock here to create some *holiday magic.* Can these movies be a bit hokey? Yes. But we love them anyway.
Changes coming to electronic recycling in New York State
Changes are coming for the way people recycle their old electronics in New York State come Jan. 1, 2023. Read more about the upcoming changes here:
Weekend weather outlook in Western New York: Rain, then snow
The weather tends to change quickly in Western New York. Thursday was nice and sunny and this Friday morning, some of us drove to work in the rain. This weekend also calls for some snow showers in the southern areas of Erie County.
5 Jobs You Can Get Now in Western New York
If you find yourself looking for a job, the Buffalo area is a great place to be on the lookout for a new or better job. Even though unemployment in New York State is pretty low, the job market in Western New York is really buzzing. If you, or someone you know, are looking to add some new experience to your resume then there are lots of options.
Seneca Nation to open its first legal marijuana shop in Niagara Falls
Niagara Falls, N.Y. — Another Upstate New York Indian nation is ramping up its move into the legal marijuana business. The Seneca Nation of Indians announced plans today to open its first nation-operated marijuana shop, or dispensary, just a few blocks from its casino and other properties in downtown Niagara Falls. That shop, expected to open in early 2023, will join a marijuana cultivation facility to be located on Seneca territory in the Southern Tier.
Construction Begins on These Four Pizza Hut Locations in WNY
If you're like me and grew up in the '90s and the early-to-mid 2000s in Western New York, then you probably went to places like Blockbuster, Hollywood Video, Ponderosa and Kahunaville. Another popular place to visit was Pizza Hut. Yes, this is Buffalo and as we all know, the local...
Opening Ellicottville Location Before Thanksgiving
Ellicottville is always seeing new businesses coming in as the village and town grows into more of a vacation destination. The newest business confirmed for a Washington Street storefront is 12 Gates of EVL. 12 Gates is a successful brewery from the north of Ellicottville and they are setting up shop at 14 Washington where Ratchet Hatchet was. Ratchet Hatchet out grew the space and are moving to a larger spot in the Kwik Fill Plaza. As The Villager likes to do, we contacted 12 Gates and was put in contact with Tom Kirchmeyer who answered some questions about the new endeavor being set up on the main drag here in Ellicottville.
Ready 4 the Weekend: November 11
Are you ready “4” the weekend? Here are some of the things you can take part in! Veterans Day at the Buffalo Naval Park Friday, 10 a.m. in the Hangar Building Buffalo Wine & Chocolates Festival Saturday, 1-4 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. at The Powerhouse at the Buffalo Color Park “Our Famous Flea Market” Saturday, […]
Severe Flooding Possible Today Across New York State
The rain is here and it looks like a lot of rain is coming all at once. New York is bracing for what former Hurricane Nicole is bringing to the Empire State. With heavy winds and lots of rain, flooding issues could happen all across the state. According to the...
