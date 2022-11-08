ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara Falls, NY

travelawaits.com

Niagara Falls Beautiful Winter Festival Kicks Off This Weekend — Promises 101 Nights Of Twinkling Lights

Experience the winter festival in Niagara Falls like never before. For the 40th anniversary of Niagara Falls’ Winter Festival of Lights, Niagara City Cruises is offering an all-new experience to enjoy the sparkling lights and illuminated falls — from the mist! A special holiday cruise will run between the opening of the festival on November 12 and the end of the Niagara City Cruises season on November 27.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
2 On Your Side

Wind Japanese & Thai plans U.S. entry with Amherst restaurant

AMHERST, N.Y. — A Canadian company is working on bringing its all-you-can-eat Japanese/Thai restaurant to the U.S. with its first location set for Amherst. Wind Group Inc. has leased 7566 Transit Road, former home to Santora’s Pizza Pub & Grill and, more recently, Royal Indian Cuisine, where it began renovations this spring.
AMHERST, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Massive Fire Destroyed Restaurant In Western New York

A late night massive fire broke out on Wednesday and ended up destroying a restaurant in Western New York. According to Facebook, a fire broke out at Gram's Pierogies House on Main Street in Angola. Several departments responded to the fire. They included Lake Erie beach, Eden, Silver Creek, brant, Seneca Nation, Langford, and Hamburg.
ANGOLA, NY
96.1 The Breeze

All-You-Can-Eat Japanese and Thai Restaurant Coming to Buffalo

After the extremely difficult 2020 and 2021, the restaurant and bar industry in Western New York has started to rebound a bit. We love when new restaurants or bars get announced as coming to the Buffalo region. Sometimes it's a brand new, local place; other times it's a national or regional chain that is opening its first location in Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Did You Know These 6 Holiday Movies Were Filmed in WNY?

If you are looking for a way to get into the holiday spirit, we know just the way. There’s no better time to watch a holiday movie than now and it just so happens that Buffalo makes the perfect backdrop to some major holiday films! In a snowy region like WNY, it would only make sense that filmmakers flock here to create some *holiday magic.* Can these movies be a bit hokey? Yes. But we love them anyway.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

5 Jobs You Can Get Now in Western New York

If you find yourself looking for a job, the Buffalo area is a great place to be on the lookout for a new or better job. Even though unemployment in New York State is pretty low, the job market in Western New York is really buzzing. If you, or someone you know, are looking to add some new experience to your resume then there are lots of options.
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

Seneca Nation to open its first legal marijuana shop in Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls, N.Y. — Another Upstate New York Indian nation is ramping up its move into the legal marijuana business. The Seneca Nation of Indians announced plans today to open its first nation-operated marijuana shop, or dispensary, just a few blocks from its casino and other properties in downtown Niagara Falls. That shop, expected to open in early 2023, will join a marijuana cultivation facility to be located on Seneca territory in the Southern Tier.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
thevillagerny.com

Opening Ellicottville Location Before Thanksgiving

Ellicottville is always seeing new businesses coming in as the village and town grows into more of a vacation destination. The newest business confirmed for a Washington Street storefront is 12 Gates of EVL. 12 Gates is a successful brewery from the north of Ellicottville and they are setting up shop at 14 Washington where Ratchet Hatchet was. Ratchet Hatchet out grew the space and are moving to a larger spot in the Kwik Fill Plaza. As The Villager likes to do, we contacted 12 Gates and was put in contact with Tom Kirchmeyer who answered some questions about the new endeavor being set up on the main drag here in Ellicottville.
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Ready 4 the Weekend: November 11

Are you ready “4” the weekend? Here are some of the things you can take part in! Veterans Day at the Buffalo Naval Park Friday, 10 a.m. in the Hangar Building Buffalo Wine & Chocolates Festival Saturday, 1-4 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. at The Powerhouse at the Buffalo Color Park “Our Famous Flea Market” Saturday, […]
BUFFALO, NY

