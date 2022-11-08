Read full article on original website
Related
Talking Heads’ Members Announce Remain in Light North American Tour
Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew are once again bringing Remain in Light to the stage. Performing the 1980 Talking Heads album in its entirety, Harrison, a mainstay in the art-punk, avant-funk ensemble, and Belew, a touring guitarist for the band, are hitting the road in 2023 for a 19-date tour. They’ll bring Talking Heads’ classics like “Crosseyed and Painless” and “Once in a Lifetime” to audiences across North America.
Jeff Cook, co-founder of country band Alabama, dies at 73
Guitarist Jeff Cook, who co-founded the successful country group Alabama and steered them up the charts with such hits as “Song of the South” and “Dixieland Delight,” has died. He was 73. Cook had Parkinson's disease and disclosed his diagnosis in 2017. He died Tuesday at...
System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones, Incubus and Evanescence are confirmed for Las Vegas’ Sick New World festival
Full line-up revealed for 2023’s blockbusting Sick New World festival, with Turnstile, Papa Roach, Spiritbox and the Sisters Of Mercy all appearing
Famed Rock Star Dies
Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
Metallica just played their special ’80s show and the setlist is an old school fan’s dream
Metallica dig deep into first two albums at show in honour of late label boss Jon Zazula and his wife Marsha
NME
Lars Ulrich’s sons’ band Taipei Houston share energetic video for ‘Respecter’
Taipei Houston have shared the video for their new song ‘Respecter’. Watch below. The track, which is taken from their debut project ‘Once Bit Never Bored’, is rowdy and full of energy, with hardcore riffs and heavy drums. In the new video the pair comprising Myles...
Watch Jethro Tull, Soft Machine and Lemmy in wild French TV London special from 1969
This rediscovered documentary on London's music scene features some formidable performances
Dazed
Princess Julia starts a scandal in Jockstrap’s new ‘Greatest Hits’ video
Jockstrap’s debut album I Love You Jennifer B generated near-universal acclaim when it was released earlier this year, cementing the British pop duo as one of contemporary music’s most exciting acts. Their new music video for “Greatest Hits”, released today, is an exploration of celebrities and the mythology...
Epica’s The Alchemy Project: symphonic metallers take a turn for the unexpected with left-field friends
Album review: symphonic metal A-listers Epica get on down with some unexpected guests on The Alchemy Project
Download 2023: two Metallica sets, Slipknot, Bring Me The Horizon, Ghost, Evanescence, Pendulum, Disturbed and more in huge first lineup announcement
Metallica will play two separate headline sets for the first ever four-day Download festival in 2023. Download 2023 has officially unveiled its first lineup announcement for its first ever four-day event, which will take place June 8-11, 2023 in its legendary home at Donington Park as it celebrates the 20th anniversary of the festival.
EW.com
Dan McCafferty, original lead singer of Nazareth, dies at 76
Dan McCafferty, the original lead singer of Scottish hard rock band Nazareth, died on Tuesday, the band announced on social media. He was 76. "This is the saddest announcement I ever had to make," bassist Pete Agnew wrote on Instagram. "Maryann and the family have lost a wonderful, loving husband and father. I have lost my best friend and the world has lost one of the greatest singers who ever lived."
NME
Check out exclusive photos from The 1975’s New York City afterparty
The 1975 brought their ‘At Their Very Best’ tour to New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Monday (November 7), and followed their sold-out show with an after-party at The Cutting Room, hosted by The Ion Pack (creative duo Curtis Everett Pawley and KJ Rothweiler). The evening...
Comments / 0