American Songwriter

Talking Heads’ Members Announce Remain in Light North American Tour

Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew are once again bringing Remain in Light to the stage. Performing the 1980 Talking Heads album in its entirety, Harrison, a mainstay in the art-punk, avant-funk ensemble, and Belew, a touring guitarist for the band, are hitting the road in 2023 for a 19-date tour. They’ll bring Talking Heads’ classics like “Crosseyed and Painless” and “Once in a Lifetime” to audiences across North America.
Dazed

Princess Julia starts a scandal in Jockstrap’s new ‘Greatest Hits’ video

Jockstrap’s debut album I Love You Jennifer B generated near-universal acclaim when it was released earlier this year, cementing the British pop duo as one of contemporary music’s most exciting acts. Their new music video for “Greatest Hits”, released today, is an exploration of celebrities and the mythology...
Louder

Download 2023: two Metallica sets, Slipknot, Bring Me The Horizon, Ghost, Evanescence, Pendulum, Disturbed and more in huge first lineup announcement

Metallica will play two separate headline sets for the first ever four-day Download festival in 2023. Download 2023 has officially unveiled its first lineup announcement for its first ever four-day event, which will take place June 8-11, 2023 in its legendary home at Donington Park as it celebrates the 20th anniversary of the festival.
EW.com

Dan McCafferty, original lead singer of Nazareth, dies at 76

Dan McCafferty, the original lead singer of Scottish hard rock band Nazareth, died on Tuesday, the band announced on social media. He was 76. "This is the saddest announcement I ever had to make," bassist Pete Agnew wrote on Instagram. "Maryann and the family have lost a wonderful, loving husband and father. I have lost my best friend and the world has lost one of the greatest singers who ever lived."

