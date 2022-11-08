Dan McCafferty, the original lead singer of Scottish hard rock band Nazareth, died on Tuesday, the band announced on social media. He was 76. "This is the saddest announcement I ever had to make," bassist Pete Agnew wrote on Instagram. "Maryann and the family have lost a wonderful, loving husband and father. I have lost my best friend and the world has lost one of the greatest singers who ever lived."

