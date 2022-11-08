A-K Valley campus clippings: Kiski Area grad Alexis Moyer earns 4th all-conference honor

Kiski Area graduate Alexis Moyer recently made history for the Clarion women’s soccer team.

The fifth-year senior defender became the first Golden Eagles player to earn four all-conference honors for a career.

She was named second-team All-PSAC West for 2022.

Moyer started and played in all 73 games over her four seasons with Clarion. She was a third-team pick as a freshman in 2018, a two-time second-team honoree, and a first-team selection in 2021.

She set program records for games started (73) and minutes played (6,299).

In addition to her defensive efforts, Moyer showed offensive flashes as well, finishing her career with one goal and four assists.

She tied her career high with two points — both assists — this season. She provided helpers on the game-winning goals against Cal (Pa.) on Oct. 12 and Edinboro on Oct. 26.

Women’s soccer

Gannon: Jamie Seneca (Plum) came up big for the Golden Knights in the PSAC semifinals Friday as they advanced to the title game for the first time. She scored what turned out to be the game winner and added an assist in the 3-1 victory over Bloomsburg. Seneca now has three goals on the season. Gannon (14-2-4) will host NCAA tournament games starting Friday.

Cal (Pa): Senior forward Lindsie Galbreath (Knoch) was selected to the All-PSAC West Second Team for the 2022 season. She earned all-conference honors for the first time while in her third year as a starter. Galbreath led the team with 13 points and a career-best six goals, which are the most by a Vulcans player since 2015. She ranked among the top-10 in the league with three game-winning goals.

Grove City: Britta Lagerquist (Fox Chapel) and Karly Keller (Kiski Area) earned Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) monthly honors for October. Lagerquist, a sophomore forward, was named the Division III South Offensive Player of the Month, while Keller, a freshman defender, was selected Rookie of the Month. The Wolverines finished their season 11-7-1 overall and 7-2-1 in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference.

Football

Westminster: Brayden Thimons (Highlands) made an impact on both sides of the ball in the Titans’ 14-13 Presidents’ Athletic Conference victory over Case Western Reserve (6-3, 5-2) on Saturday. The graduate student got Westminster (6-3, 6-2) on the board with a 13-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Defensively, Thimons finished with six tackles, two and a half sacks, and a forced fumble.

Allegheny: Brothers Maxwell and Fletcher Hammond (Deer Lakes) teamed up to produce a turnover in Saturday’s season-ending 20-17 overtime victory over Bethany College. Fletcher, a freshman linebacker strip-sacked Bethany quarterback Marquice Robinson, and Maxwell, a senior defensive lineman, picked up the loose ball. The turnover in the second quarter set up a Gators’ scoring drive. Maxwell and Fletcher finished with five and four tackles, respectively.

Grove City: Junior wide receiver Scott Fraser (Knoch) was named ECAC Division II South Offensive Player of the Month for October. He caught 24 passes for 286 yards and three touchdowns in Grove City’s four October games. Through nine games, Fraser owns 60 receptions for 988 yards and nine touchdowns. The Wolverines cap the regular season Saturday at home against Thiel.

Men’s soccer

Grove City: Senior goalkeeper Jesse Greyshock (Deer Lakes) earned ECAC Division III South Goalkeeper of the Month honors for October. He compiled a 7-0 record with four shutouts and a 0.57 goals-against average over his seven October starts. He recorded a .810 save percentage.

Men’s cross country

Lock Haven: Eagles sophomore Mason Ochs (Riverview) took 40th out of 146 runners at Saturday’s PSAC championships at Mansfield University. Ochs ran the 8K course in a time of 26 minutes, 47.5 seconds and was the team’s third finisher. The Lock Haven men finished fifth in the team standings. They will run Nov. 19 at the NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional Championships.

Women’s volleyball

Westminster: Lauren Lampus (Freeport) produced 11 kills, 20 digs and three service aces to lead the Titans to a 3-0 PAC victory over Franciscan Oct. 29 as the Titans capped their season with three wins in their final four matches. The junior outside hitter was one of four Westminster players to play more than 100 sets this season. She collected 220 kills (2.18 kills per set), 22 service aces and 13 assists.

Women’s swimming

Chatham: Abigail Glasspool (Plum) scored three victories in a nonconference meet with Penn State Behrend on Oct. 28. The junior won the 50-yard freestyle (27.36) and 100 butterfly (1:06.57) and was a member of the first-place 400 medley relay (4:41.98).

Women’s basketball

Duquesne: Lower Burrell’s Tess Myers (North Catholic) scored 16 points Monday evening as the Dukes opened their season with a 94-47 victory over Point Park at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. She added four rebounds and two steals in 25 minutes of court time.

Wrestling

Washington & Jefferson: Sophomore Brayden Roscosky (Kiski Area) went 3-0 in the 184-pound A bracket at the season-opening Lycoming University Invitational on Sunday in Williamsport. He opened with a 22-5 technical fall, added a 1:32 pin victory, and finished with a 5-2 decision. Roscosky went 19-2 overall during his debut collegiate season.