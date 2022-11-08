Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
Louisville: Over 7,000 fake IDs seized by Border Patrol in OctoberLauren JessopLouisville, KY
This Flea Market in Kentucky is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLouisville, KY
Grandmaster Jay Sentenced to 7 Years in PrisonTruflix NetworkLouisville, KY
Louisville: Over 2,200 pounds of drugs seized in OctoberLauren JessopLouisville, KY
WLKY.com
Kentucky, county leaders propose solutions to reduce long lines on Election Day
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Plans are in place in Bullitt and Oldham counties to reduce the massive lines to vote on Election Day. Tuesday was an ultimate test of patience for some voters, who had to wait in line for hours to cast their ballots. Despite three days of early...
WLKY.com
Carol Pike elected as Jeffersontown's first new mayor in 12 years
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Jeffersontown has a new mayor-elect after yesterday's vote. Carol Pike defeated fellow Jeffersontown City Council member "Chubby" Ray Perkins. Pike, a long-time city council member, defeated Perkins with 63% of the vote in J-town. You can see all Jefferson County election results here. Pike has worked...
WLKY.com
Interview: Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg talks winning, future of Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's a new era for Louisville. After 12 years, the Metro has a new mayor. Democrat Craig Greenberg won the 2022 election, defeating former Jeffersontown mayor Bill Dieruf. During his campaign, Greenberg talked about improving public safety, maintaining abortion access and unifying the city. WLKY had...
WLKY.com
Louisville to see several new faces on the judges' bench following midterm elections
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 2022 midterms saw 16 contested races on the ballot for judicial elections in Jefferson County. Results show that women dominated this year for the Circuit, District, and Appellate courts. Some of the races that garnered attention include the Circuit Court 4th division seat won by...
WLKY.com
The big stories from Election Day in Kentucky and Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Election Day 2022 has come and gone. While nothing too surprising happened, a lot of important positions and measures were decided. Here is a breakdown of how some of the biggest races for Kentucky and Indiana ended up. Louisville picks another Democrat for mayor. Louisville stays...
WLKY.com
Bobbie Holsclaw, Jefferson County clerk of 24 years, has been reelected
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ky. — Democrats were unable to crack the Republican grip on the Jefferson County Clerk's race. Bobbie Holsclaw will continue to serve as clerk, a position she's held for 24 years. She beat out Democrat Tina Ward-Pugh, a former alderwoman and Metro Council member. Ward-Pugh may have...
WLKY.com
In Their Own Words: Amy Holton Stewart, candidate for Metro Council Dist. 25
Leading up to election day, WLKY is allowing candidates to tell us what they stand for in their own words. Amy Holton Stewart, candidate for Metro Council Dist. 25. What are the most important issues facing the City of Louisville? What are the biggest issues facing your district?. How can...
WLKY.com
The final push before Election Day, for candidates and issues
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At the busy intersection of Taylorsville Road and Hurstbourne Parkway, volunteers stood on the corners waving signs for Republican Bill Dieruf on Tuesday, one of the candidates in Louisville's mayoral race. Some drivers honked in support while others put their thumbs down or yelled in disagreement.
WLKY.com
All you need to know before voting in Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Preparation is key to helping the midterm elections run smoothly. All voters need to know before Election Day in Jefferson County is just a click away. The Jefferson County Clerk's website has all the last-minute voting details, including where to vote. Voters can enter their address to find their polling location and even view a sample ballot to see what it will look like before filling it out in person.
WLKY.com
Election results: 2022 midterm elections in Kentucky and Indiana
Tuesday was Election Day for the November midterms. Several major races in Kentucky and Indiana were decided by voters: from Louisville's next mayor to a highly-contested U.S. Senate seat to controversial amendments. Here's how things shaped up in both states:. Mobile users: Click here to view results. Louisville mayor: Craig...
WLKY.com
Marion County, Kentucky: Election results Nov. 2022
MARION COUNTY, Ky. — Mobile users,click here if you can't see results. [iframe src="https://electionhub.psg.nexstardigital.net/wlky/wp-json/election-hub/v1/iframe-embed/832" frameborder="0" height="1450px" width="100%"][/iframe]
WLKY.com
Long lines at the polls: Some Kentucky voters waited an hour or more to vote
Despite Kentucky having three days of early voting for this election, the lines were longer than ever at some polling places on the final day to cast a ballot. Check out the long lines in Bullitt County in the player above. People were wrapped around the parking lot at Paroquet Springs conference center. Some told us they waited more than two hours to fill out their ballot.
WLKY.com
Bullitt County jailer dies, replaced by lone candidate on ballot for position
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — The Bullitt County jailer died Sunday night, just two days before his replacement was to run for election. Paul Watkins died of a heart attack while on a trip to Indiana, according to the Bullitt County judge-executive. The new jailer, Brian Whittaker, was sworn in...
WLKY.com
Current Chief Deputy Scottie Maples elected as new Clark County Sheriff
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The new sheriff in Clark County, Indiana, will be a familiar face in law enforcement to citizens there. Scottie Maples was elected to be Clark County Sheriff with almost 66% of the vote. He defeated Democrat Ed Byers. Maples began his career at the sheriff's office...
WLKY.com
LMPD, FBI investigate death threat against Kentucky state Congress candidate
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The FBI is looking into a threat made against one of the candidates in the 3rd Congressional District in Kentucky. Republican Stuart Ray's campaign says that the Louisville Metro Police Department and the FBI launched an investigation into a death threat against Ray's family that was made via a text message over the weekend.
WLKY.com
Louisville ends fiscal year with $30.7 million budget surplus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced the city ended the 2022 fiscal year with a $30.7 million surplus and is proposing to spend $10.7 million of that on essential services while adding the remaining $20 million to the city's 'rainy-day' fund. The surplus reflects savings from Louisville...
WLKY.com
Judge who signed no-knock warrant for Breonna Taylor's home loses reelection
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The judge in Louisville who signed the no-knock search warrant on Breonna Taylor's home was ousted from office on Election Day. Mary Shaw lost to Tracy Davis in the race for the position of Circuit Court Judge, District 30, 5th Division. Shaw was the judge who...
WLKY.com
Kansas teen hit by car in Louisville signs letter of intent to play basketball at Iowa
NICKERSON, Kan. — Just a month after the teenager who was struck by a car in downtown Louisville started her senior year of high school, she's now signing to play basketball in college. Ava Jones announced on her Twitter on Monday that she would be signing her National Letter...
WLKY.com
Krispy Kreme offering free Election Day doughnut: How to get one in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There is a sweet incentive coming from one of America's most popular doughnut shops in an effort to get out the vote. Krispy Kreme is giving away a free original glazed doughnut to all customers at its participating shops across the United States today. No purchase...
WLKY.com
KHSAA Hall of Fame coach Stan Hardin dies at 84
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former Fairdale High School and Kentucky High School Athletics Association Hall of Fame coach Stan Hardin has died at 84. The former coach of the Bulldogs led the team to back-to-back Kentucky State Single Class State Championships in 1990 and 1991. Stan was 84-years-old and had...
