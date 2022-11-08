ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Carol Pike elected as Jeffersontown's first new mayor in 12 years

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Jeffersontown has a new mayor-elect after yesterday's vote. Carol Pike defeated fellow Jeffersontown City Council member "Chubby" Ray Perkins. Pike, a long-time city council member, defeated Perkins with 63% of the vote in J-town. You can see all Jefferson County election results here. Pike has worked...
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY
WLKY.com

The big stories from Election Day in Kentucky and Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Election Day 2022 has come and gone. While nothing too surprising happened, a lot of important positions and measures were decided. Here is a breakdown of how some of the biggest races for Kentucky and Indiana ended up. Louisville picks another Democrat for mayor. Louisville stays...
INDIANA STATE
WLKY.com

The final push before Election Day, for candidates and issues

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At the busy intersection of Taylorsville Road and Hurstbourne Parkway, volunteers stood on the corners waving signs for Republican Bill Dieruf on Tuesday, one of the candidates in Louisville's mayoral race. Some drivers honked in support while others put their thumbs down or yelled in disagreement.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

All you need to know before voting in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Preparation is key to helping the midterm elections run smoothly. All voters need to know before Election Day in Jefferson County is just a click away. The Jefferson County Clerk's website has all the last-minute voting details, including where to vote. Voters can enter their address to find their polling location and even view a sample ballot to see what it will look like before filling it out in person.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Election results: 2022 midterm elections in Kentucky and Indiana

Tuesday was Election Day for the November midterms. Several major races in Kentucky and Indiana were decided by voters: from Louisville's next mayor to a highly-contested U.S. Senate seat to controversial amendments. Here's how things shaped up in both states:. Mobile users: Click here to view results. Louisville mayor: Craig...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Long lines at the polls: Some Kentucky voters waited an hour or more to vote

Despite Kentucky having three days of early voting for this election, the lines were longer than ever at some polling places on the final day to cast a ballot. Check out the long lines in Bullitt County in the player above. People were wrapped around the parking lot at Paroquet Springs conference center. Some told us they waited more than two hours to fill out their ballot.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD, FBI investigate death threat against Kentucky state Congress candidate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The FBI is looking into a threat made against one of the candidates in the 3rd Congressional District in Kentucky. Republican Stuart Ray's campaign says that the Louisville Metro Police Department and the FBI launched an investigation into a death threat against Ray's family that was made via a text message over the weekend.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville ends fiscal year with $30.7 million budget surplus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced the city ended the 2022 fiscal year with a $30.7 million surplus and is proposing to spend $10.7 million of that on essential services while adding the remaining $20 million to the city's 'rainy-day' fund. The surplus reflects savings from Louisville...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

KHSAA Hall of Fame coach Stan Hardin dies at 84

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former Fairdale High School and Kentucky High School Athletics Association Hall of Fame coach Stan Hardin has died at 84. The former coach of the Bulldogs led the team to back-to-back Kentucky State Single Class State Championships in 1990 and 1991. Stan was 84-years-old and had...
LOUISVILLE, KY

