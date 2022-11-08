ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Man arrested in shooting that left man with leg injury in Southeast Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 2 days ago

BALTIMORE -- Police have arrested a 42-year-old man in the shooting of another man in Southeast Baltimore, according to authorities.

Officers initially found a 29-year-old man who had been shot in the leg in the 100 block of North Ann Street on Oct. 25, police said.

They later determined that the gunshot victim was shot in the 2500 block of Cecil Avenue following an argument with Boyd, police said.

Boyd was taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility. He has been charged with first-degree murder, according to authorities.

Baltimore, MD
