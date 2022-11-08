ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan McCain responds to ‘bile trash’ from Kari Lake about John McCain

By Chloe Folmar
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago

Political analyst Meghan McCain, the daughter of former Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), responded on Monday to comments made by Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) about her father, calling them “bile trash.”

“Everyone has been asking me for comment on this bile trash from Kari Lake,” wrote McCain over Twitter in response to an article discussing Lake’s remarks.

Lake referred to McCain, the 2008 GOP nominee for president who died of cancer in 2018, as a “loser” at a campaign event on Friday.

“We don’t have any McCain Republicans in here, do we?” former television anchor Lake asked the event’s attendees, who booed in response.

“Well, get the hell out!” Lake said, directed at McCain supporters.

Despite her disparagement of McCain last weekend, Lake released a statement following the politician’s death four years ago calling him a “courageous … icon.”

“The ‘Maverick’ has died,” she wrote at the time. “Four days shy of his 82nd birthday Senator John Mccain passed away at his Cornville, Arizona home after a courageous battle with cancer.”

She continued to describe McCain as “A war hero, icon and a force to be reckoned with.”

However, on Friday, Lake called the traditional GOP “the party of McCain,” following up with: “Boy, Arizona has delivered some losers, haven’t they?”

Meghan McCain called the gubernatorial candidate’s comments “disgusting and hateful” on Monday.

“My father will always be an icon and the people of Arizona deserve someone better than Kari Lake,” she wrote.

The Hill

The Hill

