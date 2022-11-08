ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google collaborates with Renault to create software-defined vehicle

By Matt Bernardini
 2 days ago

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- French carmaker Renault said Tuesday that it was partnering with Google to create a "software-defined" vehicle.

Tech Giant Google said it was teaming up with French Automaker Renault to create a software designed vehicle. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

The agreement expands on a previous collaboration between the two companies. Renault's cars will use Google's cloud technology to transform its entire operational model for more agility, better performance and higher profitability, the company said.

"The complexity of the electronic architecture of cars is increasing exponentially, driven by the sophistication of the functionalities and services expected by customers," Luca de Meo, CEO of Renault Group, said in a statement. "Equipped with a shared IT platform, continuous over-the-air updates, and streamlined access to car data, the SDV approach developed in partnership with Google will transform our vehicles to help serve future customers' needs."

According to CNBC, Renault first partnered with Google in 2018 to integrate the tech giant's Android operating system into in-car media displays. The firm said it plans to eventually move its whole operational model to the cloud.

"Our collaboration with Renault Group has improved comfort, safety, and connectivity on the road," Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, said in a statement. "Today's announcement will help accelerate Renault Group's digital transformation by bringing together our expertise in the cloud, AI, and Android to provide for a secure, highly-personalized experience that meets customers' evolving expectations."

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

