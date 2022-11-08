Yankees are potential suitor for Japanese star Masataka Yoshida if posted: Report

Fresh off of a Japan Series championship, the Orix Buffaloes will now talk with their star outfielder Masataka Yoshida about posting him for MLB teams.

Should that indeed happen, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports that the Yankees would surface as a potential suitor.

The move would certainly make sense for the Bombers. Left field is a likely area of need, with right field becoming a desperate need if Aaron Judge doesn’t return. The Yanks could also use more contact and more production at the top of the order, which Yoshida would bring as a .327 hitter in seven seasons with the Buffaloes. Last season, he hit 21 home runs and hit .335 in 119 games.

The Yankees have had success in signing Japanese stars, hitting big on both Hideki Matsui and Masahiro Tanaka in the past.

