Tomahawk Nation
Making the grade: What the analytics say about FSU’s offensive line
No. 23 Florida State Seminoles football (6-3, 4-3 ACC) blew out rival Miami (4-5, 2-3 ACC) last weekend, dominating the Hurricanes in all phases en route to a 45-3 win. The Seminoles showcased its explosive offensive attack from the team’s first drive on, racking up 454 total yards and 22 first downs while running back Trey Benson once again impressed with a 128-yard, two-touchdown performance.
Tomahawk Nation
Matchups and Memories: Series history between FSU and Syracuse
Before we begin — just a reminder from last week:. After vanquishing their foes down south, the newly bowl-eligible and 23rd-ranked 6-3 Florida State Seminoles head north to meet the 6-3 Syracuse Orange, who find themselves on a 3-game losing streak after starting 6-0. The game will kick off at 8:00 p.m. EST on the ACC Network.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU is No. 23 in College Football Playoff rankings
After dominating rival Miami 45-3, securing bowl eligibility and reappearing in the AP Top 25, Florida State Seminoles football (6-3, 4-3 ACC) has found its way into the College Football Playoff rankings. FSU has had an up-and-down year, mostly highlighted by success — starting off 4-0, faltering to three straight-ranked...
Tomahawk Nation
Noles News: Seminoles getting set for road game at Syracuse
For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news. Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis has turned himself into one of the most efficient passers in the country. Travis currently has the No. 2 passing grade in the nation at 90.2.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU women’s basketball announces the 2023 recruiting class
The 2023 class marks the first class that Brooke Wyckoff will bring in as head coach. While this class doesn’t feature the multiple five-stars or McDonald’s All-Americans that were found on former coach Sue Semrau’s best classes, this is an interesting class and if everything comes together it could be a good one that addresses more than one critical need.
Tomahawk Nation
Survey after Week 10: How are FSU fans feeling?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Florida State fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. No. 23 Florida State Seminoles football (6-3, 4-3 ACC) is back on the right track...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU LB Kalen Deloach and DE Patrick Payton talk Miami win, going on the road to face Syracuse
The Florida State Seminoles are heading to Syracuse to face the Syracuse Orange on Saturday. They are coming off a record-setting performance against the Miami Hurricanes and look to finish out ACC play strong with a winning conference record. The Noles now sit at No. 25 and earned a spot in the CFP rankings (23) earlier this week. They held the No. 25 spot early in October before going on a losing streak.
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State Sports Notebook: Pre-NCAAs Edition
As you may know Florida State has been making significant news both on and off the pitch lately. I wanted to provide a few quick updates. In no particular order, let’s get started. First, let’s take a look at Florida State’s profile going into the NCAA tournament using Massey’s...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU head coach Mike Norvell talks Wednesday practice, updates injuries ahead of Syracuse
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media after Wednesday’s practice ahead of their prime-time bout against the Syracuse Orange. The Noles are now ranked in the top 25 in the polls and the CFP playoff rankings. After their win against Miami, they officially became bowl-eligible and...
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State football, recruiting news: Will we see Winston Wright, Jr. in 2023?
According to his twitter account; the answer is yes we will see Winston Wright, Jr. in 2023. FSU will kick-off against the Louisiana Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns at noon. Turns out the opening Sunday night was just two good teams going at it:. FSU is ranked No. 23 in CBSSports’...
Tomahawk Nation
Bowl Projections after Week 10: Where could FSU be headed?
No. 25 Florida State Seminoles football (6-3, 4-3 ACC), after blowing out the Miami Hurricanes (4-5, 2-3 ACC), has secured bowl eligibility for the first time under Mike Norvell. It’s the earliest that FSU has earned eligibility since 2016, with bowl bids in 2017 and 2019 secured in the final...
Tomahawk Nation
Seminole Wrap: Florida State dominates inferior in-state opponent, preps for ACC finale
The Florida State Seminoles are halfway to sweeping their in-state rivalries this season as they gave the Miami Hurricanes everything they could handle and a whole lot more in Saturday’s 45-3 victory. The Noles looked clearly the better team as they ran out to a huge lead and never...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU head coach Mike Norvell talks DJ Lundy, Jared Verse, finishing ACC play after Tuesday’s practice
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell met with the media on Tuesday to review their morning practice and take questions. FSU will be heading to Syracuse this weekend to face the Syracuse Orange for their final conference matchup. The Noles are coming off a 45-3 blowout win over the Miami Hurricanes last weekend, which was the largest margin of points scored on the road in series history, and a victory on Saturday will be the first time the Noles finish ACC play with a winning record since 2016 (10-3, 5-3 ACC.)
Tomahawk Nation
FSU DB Greedy Vance, OL Dillan Gibbons, TE Camren McDonald speak after Tuesday’s practice
The Florida State Seminoles are soaring off a 45-3 victory over the Miami Hurricanes last weekend and look to head up north and take on the Syracuse Orange Saturday night. Offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons, defensive back Greedy Vance, and Tight end Camren McDonald spoke to the media after practice on Tuesday to review Miami and look ahead to the Orange and finish off ACC play with a win. A victory on Saturday will be the first time FSU has finished conference play above .500 since 2016 (10-3, 5-3 ACC)
Tomahawk Nation
FSU Softball inks class of 2023 signees
Head coach Lonni Alameda and her staff have brought in another talented recruiting class for 2023. This group of high school seniors will step on campus next fall, looking forward to another great season in the Garnet and Gold. Kennedy Harp - Outfield. Ranked #11 overall by ExtraInning in their...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU BASKETBALL THREAD #12-All FSU Basketball News
Is Florida State back to being a football school or will the basketball team get healthy in time to make the Final Four?. FSU Basketball Thread #12-Recruiting, Roster, Schedule, NBA Noles, Draft, All BBall Stuff. This is the place we've set up for our members to discuss the Florida State...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU WR Winston Wright Jr. signals a return for the 2023 season
Florida State wide receiver Winston Wright Jr. has been the topic of many conversations, with an expectation that he will return this season and a hope to see him in the Garnet and Gold next year. Wright suffered a devastating car crash earlier in the year, which left some wondering...
WCTV
Corey Simon defeats Loranne Ausley in N. Florida Senate race
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a fiercely battled race, Corey Simon has defeated incumbent Loranne Ausley for Florida’s Senate District Three. Simon had about 53% of the vote to Ausley’s 47% in the latest returns Tuesday evening, with more than 200,000 votes counted. “I want to take my...
WEAR
Nicole now a hurricane; How it impacts Northwest Florida
Nicole reached hurricane status Wednesday evening while over Grand Bahama Island. The National Hurricane Center says, "Recent observations from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that Nicole has strengthened in to a hurricane. The maximum winds are estimated to be 75 mph with higher gusts." Nicole is forecast to cross...
WCTV
Gallop Franklin wins N. Florida house seat, replacing Ramon Alexander
TALLAHASSEE (WCTV) – Democrat Gallop Franklin has won the election to Florida House District 8, besting Republican Curtis Bender in the race to replace Ramon Alexander, who did not seek re-election. With about three-quarters of precincts reporting, Franklin was taking more than 70% of the vote in the deeply...
