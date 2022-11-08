Florida State head coach Mike Norvell met with the media on Tuesday to review their morning practice and take questions. FSU will be heading to Syracuse this weekend to face the Syracuse Orange for their final conference matchup. The Noles are coming off a 45-3 blowout win over the Miami Hurricanes last weekend, which was the largest margin of points scored on the road in series history, and a victory on Saturday will be the first time the Noles finish ACC play with a winning record since 2016 (10-3, 5-3 ACC.)

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO