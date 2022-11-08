CLARKSVILLE, TN – For six years, David Zeveney has been an active member of the local American Legion CSM Gary W. Crisp Post 289. Serving as the post commander from 2020 to 2022, this year he passed his gavel on to the newly elected Post 289 commander, Carmen Cherry. Looking for more ways to serve the American Legion, David accepted the nomination and was elected the sixth district commander of American Legion Department of Tennessee. In his new role, he will continue to serve in the programs of the local post and will be responsible to lead 16 American Legion posts in the upper middle Tennessee region.

