Rossview Road PUD punted back to planning commission

The Clarksville City Council has referred the rezoning for a Planned Unit Development (PUD) back to the Clarksville Montgomery County Regional Planning Commission for a requested change of plans, according to Attorney Larry Roconni, who represents the respective buyer of the land under review. The rezoning application of George R....
Clarksville-area football teams placed in new football regions for 2023, 2024

The TSSAA has announced the new football regions for competition in 2023 and 2024. Six area schools share a region, while Montgomery Central and Clarksville Academy are in their own classifications and regions separated from other area programs. Kirkwood High School, which is set to open in Fall 2023, has not been placed.
Clarksville Police need help in locating hit-and-run suspect

Clarksville Police officials are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect of a hit-and-run crash involving two pedestrians that happened on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Imec Almestica-Tisdale, 34, is facing several charges after police said the woman called 911 late Tuesday night and reported her Chrysler 300 had been stolen earlier in the day of the crash.
I-24 West site of multiple wrecks last week, with one fatality reported

Interstate 24, north of Nashville, experienced multiple wrecks in the first week of November in and near Montgomery County, with one resulting in a fatality. In Robertson County, at Exit 19, on Thursday, Nov. 3, shortly before 3 p.m., Clarksville resident Khandra Smalley, 59, was killed when the Honda Passport she was driving left the westbound lane of the interstate and struck a tree, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Locals demand changes from representatives over dangerous road in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a deadly hit-and-run crash in Madison, people living along the road are demanding change and say that dozens are in danger on a daily basis. East Due West Avenue has many people walking along a busy road a few inches away from tragedy and neighbors said there are three major issues that make taking this road dangerous.
Clarksville veteran elected district commander of American Legion Department of Tennessee

CLARKSVILLE, TN – For six years, David Zeveney has been an active member of the local American Legion CSM Gary W. Crisp Post 289. Serving as the post commander from 2020 to 2022, this year he passed his gavel on to the newly elected Post 289 commander, Carmen Cherry. Looking for more ways to serve the American Legion, David accepted the nomination and was elected the sixth district commander of American Legion Department of Tennessee. In his new role, he will continue to serve in the programs of the local post and will be responsible to lead 16 American Legion posts in the upper middle Tennessee region.
