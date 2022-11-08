Read full article on original website
Related
mainstreetclarksville.com
Rossview Road PUD punted back to planning commission
The Clarksville City Council has referred the rezoning for a Planned Unit Development (PUD) back to the Clarksville Montgomery County Regional Planning Commission for a requested change of plans, according to Attorney Larry Roconni, who represents the respective buyer of the land under review. The rezoning application of George R....
mainstreetclarksville.com
Clarksville-area football teams placed in new football regions for 2023, 2024
The TSSAA has announced the new football regions for competition in 2023 and 2024. Six area schools share a region, while Montgomery Central and Clarksville Academy are in their own classifications and regions separated from other area programs. Kirkwood High School, which is set to open in Fall 2023, has not been placed.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Clarksville Police need help in locating hit-and-run suspect
Clarksville Police officials are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect of a hit-and-run crash involving two pedestrians that happened on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Imec Almestica-Tisdale, 34, is facing several charges after police said the woman called 911 late Tuesday night and reported her Chrysler 300 had been stolen earlier in the day of the crash.
2022 General Election results for Hopkinsville & Christian County
Christian County’s 16 voting centers closed at 6 p.m. Tuesday, concluding the 2022 general election for several federal, state and local races — and two state constitutional amendments. Here are the unofficial election totals for Christian County as reported by the County Clerk’s Office. 2022 General Election...
mainstreetclarksville.com
I-24 West site of multiple wrecks last week, with one fatality reported
Interstate 24, north of Nashville, experienced multiple wrecks in the first week of November in and near Montgomery County, with one resulting in a fatality. In Robertson County, at Exit 19, on Thursday, Nov. 3, shortly before 3 p.m., Clarksville resident Khandra Smalley, 59, was killed when the Honda Passport she was driving left the westbound lane of the interstate and struck a tree, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: 2 pedestrians struck by hit-and-run car on Lafayette Road while walking dog
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Two people were hit by a car that fled the scene on Lafayette Road Tuesday afternoon. At about 12:30 p.m., a white Chrysler 300 hit the pedestrians between Orleans and Darlene Drive. The driver did not stop and fled the scene, according to Clarksville Polices spokesman Scott Beaubien.
Teacher’s Assistant Charged After 45.3 Grams of Marijuana Discovered in Lunch Bag in Nashville
November 9, 2022 – A teacher’s assistant is charged with marijuana possession after officers responded to Murrell School (K-7th grade), 322 Cleveland Street, on a student who was being disorderly. The student had been placed in a teacher’s lounge to calm down. He began throwing faculty members’ belongings...
Antioch neighborhood terrorized by students skipping school
One neighbor says they have vandalized and even set the neighborhood playground on fire.
WKRN
Police find car involved in Clarksville hit-and-run
Two pedestrians were injured in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday afternoon in Clarksville. Police find car involved in Clarksville hit-and-run Two pedestrians were injured in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday afternoon in Clarksville. Man charged after 2021 shooting. Mattress fire at Donelson motel. Education commissioner: Teacher pay a priority. Education commissioner: Teacher...
whopam.com
Two semis burn at Hopkinsville truck stop, man sustains minor injuries
Two semis burned early Wednesday morning at the I-24 Chevron on Fort Campbell Boulevard on the south side of Hopkinsville. Hopkinsville Fire Lt. Payton Rogers says firefighters were called to the truck stop about 1:45 a.m. and the cause of the blaze is unknown. One of the drivers sustained minor...
Grandmother speaks after losing 18-year-old grandson to violence in North Nashville
Last Friday, Daryl Shannon, also known as DJ, was found inside a Dodge van with a gunshot wound.
rewind943.com
Election results: Voters still in line at Woodlawn Elementary in west Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The 2022 Tennessee General and City of Clarksville Election was held today, and polls closed at 7 p.m. Initial results should begin coming in any moment now, and they will keep coming until the counting is complete. This article will be updated throughout the night.
Man arrested for drunk driving and hit-and-run crash in Franklin parking lot
Franklin Police Department has arrested a man for drunk driving and a hit-and-run crash in a busy Franklin parking lot Tuesday.
clarksvillenow.com
Alleged arson fire destroys vehicle in New Providence, one transported for mental health evaluation
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) –Fire crews have finished putting out a fire at a residence in New Providence following multiple reports of explosions. Clarksville Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a vehicle fire at 411 E St. in New Providence about 11:40 a.m. Wednesday. According to Clarksville Fire Rescue...
WSMV
Two pedestrians injured in hit-and-run crash in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are looking for the driver who struck two pedestrians and then sped off on Tuesday afternoon. According to CPD, someone driving a white Chrysler 300 hit two pedestrians on Lafayette Road, between Orleans Drive and Darlene Drive, around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, then drove away.
clarksvillenow.com
4 candidates sail through uncontested races for City Council, state House seats
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – While most of the races on this year’s Tennessee General and City of Clarksville Election ballot were contested, there were still some candidates who sailed through without opposition. Here are the candidates who made it onto the Nov. 8 Clarksville-Montgomery County ballot uncontested.
WSMV
Locals demand changes from representatives over dangerous road in Madison
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a deadly hit-and-run crash in Madison, people living along the road are demanding change and say that dozens are in danger on a daily basis. East Due West Avenue has many people walking along a busy road a few inches away from tragedy and neighbors said there are three major issues that make taking this road dangerous.
A $12,000 mistake: Contractor fined for work that snarled traffic on I-40
A local contractor is being fined $12,000 for a job that went more than four hours late and impacted traffic during the entire Wednesday morning commute.
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville veteran elected district commander of American Legion Department of Tennessee
CLARKSVILLE, TN – For six years, David Zeveney has been an active member of the local American Legion CSM Gary W. Crisp Post 289. Serving as the post commander from 2020 to 2022, this year he passed his gavel on to the newly elected Post 289 commander, Carmen Cherry. Looking for more ways to serve the American Legion, David accepted the nomination and was elected the sixth district commander of American Legion Department of Tennessee. In his new role, he will continue to serve in the programs of the local post and will be responsible to lead 16 American Legion posts in the upper middle Tennessee region.
Comments / 0