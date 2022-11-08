ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emily Ratajkowski bought son a baby doll, tea set to ‘balance’ gendered toys

By Riley Cardoza
 2 days ago

Emily Ratajkowski is trying to “balance” her son Sylvester’s toys by buying him a baby doll and a tea set.

While speaking to Julia Fox about single parenting in Tuesday’s “High Low” podcast episode , the model said the 1-year-old is “crazy” about trucks.

“Sly literally gets so excited. [He] loves to play with things with wheels,” she said. “But is this just what he likes naturally?”

Ratajkowski, 31, added that Sylvester also has a pink convertible, saying she gets “so sad” thinking about him being pressured to “toughen up” in the future.

“I’m like, are those the little ways you can start making sure the conditioning doesn’t happen?” she asked. “And spending a lot of time around women?”

The model wants to avoid “conditioning” the 1-year-old to like male-marketed toys.
emrata/Instagram

Fox, 32, agreed, noting that her 1-year-old son, Valentino, also “loves trucks” and “freaks out” over them — but he is also into “pushing around a little stroller with a doll in it” and has a pink truck.

“It’s hard as a single mom, raising a son, you just don’t want them to end up like every single guy you’ve ever met, you know?” the “Uncut Gems” star said. “How do I stop this conditioning from occurring?”

The former dominatrix shares her son with ex Peter Artemiev . The former couple called it quits after Valentino’s January 2021 arrival .

As for Ratajkowski, the “Gone Girl” star welcomed Sylvester in March 2021 with her now-estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

She and the producer, 41, broke up in July . Ratajkowski filed for divorce two months later.

The “High Low” podcast host discussed parenting with Julia Fox on Tuesday.
GC Images

“I feel all the emotions,” she told Harper’s Bazaar of their split in October. “ I feel anger , sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different.”

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, who has “gone on dates” amid her divorce, was most recently spotted kissing DJ Orazio Rispo .

Ratajkowski said on the “Today” show earlier this month that she is in her “bitch era,” adding that she will no longer “put up with s–t” from men.

“I don’t owe anything to anybody — other than my son,” she said. “That’s the only man.”

