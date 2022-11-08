The Grand Strand’s football season hasn’t gone as planned. Why should at least one of the teams still around in the playoffs have it any differently this week?. Myrtle Beach will play its second-round game at West Florence at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in an effort to avoid the high winds and rains expected from Tropical Storm Nicole. The move comes after the two teams were forced to move their Region VI-4A opener in September to a Wednesday slot, as well.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO