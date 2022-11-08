Read full article on original website
Jacqueline Shanna Long died at home Nov. 3
A memorial service for Jacqueline Shanna Long, 47, were held Nov. 6 in Macedonia Baptist Church with the Rev. Mack Hutson officiating. Jacqueline died Nov. 3 at her residence. Born Nov. 29, 1974 in Wilmington, N.C., she was a daughter of Jerry Wayne Stevens and the late Deborah Jean Johnson Stevens.
Peggy Graham Holmes worked with Jerry Cox for 23 years
A funeral service for Peggy Graham Holmes, 94, will be held Nov. 8 at 2 p.m. in Pine Grove Baptist Church at 4686 Old Reaves Ferry Road, Conway, with the Rev. John Holmes officiating. Burial will follow in Lakeside Cemetery. Ms. Holmes passed away Nov. 6 at her residence. Born...
It Happened In Horry: For many Horry families, hog killing day meant survival
The first crisp days of fall once signaled a rite that sustained Horry County families through the long, cold winter months -- hog killing day. The tradition of slaughtering hogs goes back to the very beginning of Horry County. Without the benefit of refrigeration, settlers depended on cold weather and smoke from fires to cure meat.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Home shares death notices
Milagros Reyes, 89, of Georgetown passed away Oct. 24. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Charles S. Williams, 73, of Little River passed away at his home Oct. 26 with his family at his side. Arrangements are incomplete...
Tropical Storm Nicole may bring tornadoes to the Myrtle Beach area this evening
Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to bring tornado threats to the Myrtle Beach area and has caused some Veteran's Day events to be postponed. Nicole is currently around the west coast of Florida and nearing the Gulf of Mexico but the storm is not projected to arrive in the western Carolinas until as late as Friday evening.
All area veterans will be applauded Friday in annual Salute to American Veterans
A Conway pastor, who turned to the Lord after being beaten, forced to live in a hole for thirty days and losing several fingers as a prisoner of war in North Korea, will be the featured veteran at this year’s Salute to American Veterans. Paul Thompkins, now 92-years-old and...
Loris moves forward with creating downtown master plan
The City of Loris will begin seeking a consulting firm this month to conduct a study on its downtown and surrounding areas for the purposes of creating a master plan. Having a plan will be something city officials can show to future investors and ideally help them want to build businesses or more into the city, said Clay Young, interim city administrator.
Tropical Storm Nicole could bring gusty winds, minor coastal flooding to Myrtle Beach area
Horry County can expect to see the impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole late Thursday night and into Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. As of Wednesday morning, the storm is approaching Florida’s east coast and is expected to make landfall tonight. Nicole is forecast to sweep across Florida before turning north toward Georgia and the Carolinas, the National Hurricane Center reports. The storm will gradually weaken as it turns northeast, the weather service predicts.
Myrtle Beach’s playoff game moved, while Carolina Forest’s remains on schedule
The Grand Strand’s football season hasn’t gone as planned. Why should at least one of the teams still around in the playoffs have it any differently this week?. Myrtle Beach will play its second-round game at West Florence at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in an effort to avoid the high winds and rains expected from Tropical Storm Nicole. The move comes after the two teams were forced to move their Region VI-4A opener in September to a Wednesday slot, as well.
HCSO deputies resigned after making false statements to get warrants, records say
Two Horry County Sheriff’s Office deputies resigned in May after internal investigations found both of them made false statements under oath to obtain warrants, according to records from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy. Sgt. William McMeins Jr. had worked at the jail since April 2015 and left the...
Election night: Here are live updates from Horry County races
Polls across Horry County closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday for the Midterm Elections. These are the unofficial election results for contested races in Horry County, according to SC Votes. All county precincts reported results by 11:30 p.m., showing a 47.9% voter turnout in Horry County. Here are unofficial vote counts...
Coastal Carolina's Grayson McCall out 3-6 weeks with foot injury
Grayson McCall’s tremendous, record-setting playing career at Coastal Carolina may be over. On Wednesday, CCU coach Jamey Chadwell said McCall suffered a foot injury in the third quarter of last Thursday’s win over Appalachian State that will have him out an estimated three to six weeks. That could...
