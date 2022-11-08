ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

Jacqueline Shanna Long died at home Nov. 3

A memorial service for Jacqueline Shanna Long, 47, were held Nov. 6 in Macedonia Baptist Church with the Rev. Mack Hutson officiating. Jacqueline died Nov. 3 at her residence. Born Nov. 29, 1974 in Wilmington, N.C., she was a daughter of Jerry Wayne Stevens and the late Deborah Jean Johnson Stevens.
CONWAY, SC
Peggy Graham Holmes worked with Jerry Cox for 23 years

A funeral service for Peggy Graham Holmes, 94, will be held Nov. 8 at 2 p.m. in Pine Grove Baptist Church at 4686 Old Reaves Ferry Road, Conway, with the Rev. John Holmes officiating. Burial will follow in Lakeside Cemetery. Ms. Holmes passed away Nov. 6 at her residence. Born...
CONWAY, SC
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Home shares death notices

Milagros Reyes, 89, of Georgetown passed away Oct. 24. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Charles S. Williams, 73, of Little River passed away at his home Oct. 26 with his family at his side. Arrangements are incomplete...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Loris moves forward with creating downtown master plan

The City of Loris will begin seeking a consulting firm this month to conduct a study on its downtown and surrounding areas for the purposes of creating a master plan. Having a plan will be something city officials can show to future investors and ideally help them want to build businesses or more into the city, said Clay Young, interim city administrator.
LORIS, SC
Tropical Storm Nicole could bring gusty winds, minor coastal flooding to Myrtle Beach area

Horry County can expect to see the impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole late Thursday night and into Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. As of Wednesday morning, the storm is approaching Florida’s east coast and is expected to make landfall tonight. Nicole is forecast to sweep across Florida before turning north toward Georgia and the Carolinas, the National Hurricane Center reports. The storm will gradually weaken as it turns northeast, the weather service predicts.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Myrtle Beach’s playoff game moved, while Carolina Forest’s remains on schedule

The Grand Strand’s football season hasn’t gone as planned. Why should at least one of the teams still around in the playoffs have it any differently this week?. Myrtle Beach will play its second-round game at West Florence at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in an effort to avoid the high winds and rains expected from Tropical Storm Nicole. The move comes after the two teams were forced to move their Region VI-4A opener in September to a Wednesday slot, as well.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Election night: Here are live updates from Horry County races

Polls across Horry County closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday for the Midterm Elections. These are the unofficial election results for contested races in Horry County, according to SC Votes. All county precincts reported results by 11:30 p.m., showing a 47.9% voter turnout in Horry County. Here are unofficial vote counts...
Coastal Carolina's Grayson McCall out 3-6 weeks with foot injury

Grayson McCall’s tremendous, record-setting playing career at Coastal Carolina may be over. On Wednesday, CCU coach Jamey Chadwell said McCall suffered a foot injury in the third quarter of last Thursday’s win over Appalachian State that will have him out an estimated three to six weeks. That could...
CONWAY, SC

