ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

MLB Odds: Lines on Aaron Judge's next team, from Giants to Phillies

Aaron Judge is coming off of one of the greatest individual seasons ever by a player in the New York Yankees' rich history. Judge hit 62 home runs in the regular season, breaking Yankees legend Roger Maris's single-season American League home run record. But the Yankees once again faltered in...
The Spun

There Are 5 'Most Likely' Free Agency Teams For Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge could alter MLB's landscape with his free-agent decision. The star outfielder should receive plenty of suitors following a 62-homer season, but there's likely a short list of legitimate contenders to land the slugger. The Athletic's Jim Bowden ranked the five likeliest destinations. Here's the former MLB general manager's...
NEW YORK STATE
NESN

Red Sox Clear Roster Spot With Minor Trade At MLB GM Meetings

The Boston Red Sox did a little work in the margins Wednesday at the Major League Baseball general managers meetings, trading right-handed pitcher Easton McGee to the Seattle Mariners for cash considerations. The trade, while certainly a minor move amid the hustle and bustle of the MLB GM meetings in...
BOSTON, MA
dodgerblue.com

Los Angeles Dodgers Decline Danny Duffy’s 2023 Option

The Los Angeles Dodgers declined their $7 million team option on Danny Duffy for the 2023 season, which made him a free agent. President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman revealed the Dodgers’ intentions to do so while speaking with media from the General Managers Meetings in Las Vegas. Duffy...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Citrus County Chronicle

Mets exercise options on Carlos Carrasco, John Curtiss

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The New York Mets exercised a $14 million option on right-hander Carlos Carrasco and a $775,000 option on reliever John Curtiss, who is coming back from Tommy John surgery. Carrasco, 35, was 15-7 with a 3.97 ERA in his second season with the Mets, who...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ESPN

Cody Asche joining major league staff for Orioles

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles announced Tuesday that Cody Asche is joining the major league staff as an offensive strategy coach. The team said all its other coaches on manager Brandon Hyde's staff will remain in their same positions. Asche, 32, is being promoted after serving as upper-level hitting coordinator...
BALTIMORE, MD
Citrus County Chronicle

Snyder’s status, Watson’s ban, Flores’ lawsuit hang over NFL

Nothing, it seems, can slow the NFL’s overwhelming and ever-growing popularity, no matter how poor the play, how inconsistent the officiating, how shaky the concussion protocols — and no matter how many significant, unsavory off-field issues loom as the season enters its second half. There are multiple ongoing...
WASHINGTON STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane fined $15K for kicking ball

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA fined Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane $15,000 on Thursday for kicking a ball into the stands. Joe Dumars, the league's executive vice president and head of basketball operations, announced the fine.
MEMPHIS, TN
Citrus County Chronicle

DC AG filing civil suit vs. Commanders, Snyder, NFL, Goodell

WASHINGTON (AP) — The attorney general for the District of Columbia said Thursday his office is filing a civil consumer protection lawsuit against the Washington Commanders, owner Dan Snyder, the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell, accusing them of colluded to deceive residents by lying about an investigation into the team’s workplace misconduct.
WASHINGTON STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Pats QB Jones believes he can salvage rough start to Year 2

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — As a rookie NFL quarterback, Mac Jones approached nearly everything he did last season like a sponge. The formula was uncomplicated: Take in the information, concepts, plays, and instructions as presented, then execute as asked.
Citrus County Chronicle

NFL sees higher grades for gender hiring in diversity study

The NFL posted significant gains in hiring women for coaching, team front-office and league-headquarters positions, according to an annual diversity report. Thursday’s report card from The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) at Central Florida assigned an overall B grade for the league, with a B-plus for racial hiring and a B for gender hiring. The report examined a range of positions at the league office and within franchises using data for the 2022 season.
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Snyder, Commanders, NFL, Goodell sued by DC attorney general

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell were sued by the District of Columbia on Thursday, accused of colluding to deceive fans by lying about an inquiry into “sexual misconduct and a persistently hostile work environment” within the team. The individual...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy