ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decider.com

‘Bad Sisters’ Renewed for Season 2 By Apple TV+

By Nicole Gallucci
Decider.com
Decider.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04o1j8_0j39Ijgp00

The prick is gone, but the Garvey girls are coming back.

On Tuesday, November 8, Apple TV+ announced that Sharon Horgan’s dark comedic thriller, Bad Sisters , will be returning for a second season. The adaptation of Malin-Sarah Gozin’s Belgian series, Clan , was meant to be a limited series, but the story of sisters Eva (Horgan), Bibi (Sarah Greene), Ursula (Eva Birthistle), and Becka (Eve Hewson) trying to kill their brother-in-law JP (Claes Bang) to free their sister Grace (Anne-Marie Duff) from an abusive marriage received such high praise that the renewal came less than a month after the finale aired.

“If you’d have told me three years ago that I’d be making a series about five murderous sisters chasing a man around Ireland trying to kill him I’d have said; yeah, that sounds about right,” star and executive producer Horgan said in a statement. “The response to our show had been beyond what we could have hoped for. It gave us the opportunity to shine a light on stories that don’t always get such a global platform. I look forward to getting chilly in the Irish Sea one more time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bZxmt_0j39Ijgp00
Photo: Apple TV+

When chatting with Decider about the Season 1 finale , Horgan shared her thoughts on a possible Season 2 . “It began as a limited series, and that’s how I approached it. But everyone keeps telling me how much they love it, including our overlords,” Horgan explained. “So I guess if a really great idea came along.”

It seems a really good idea has come along, and we can’t wait to learn more. Though fans will have to wait to see what the Garvey girls are up to in Season 2, Horgan gave Decider some insight into one storyline that she might like to revisit: Becka and Matt’s (Daryl McCormack) romance.

“You know what, you’re gonna kill me when I say this… But I had written codas for each of the sisters. And one of the codas was obviously Matt and Becka went their separate ways, but she is walking along that sort of strand, and he’s there playing ball with those old guys, and they just see each other and then we kind of leave it,” Horgan told Decider. “They see each other, and you know there’s still something there… If we ever did anything further it’d be very hard not to want to see those two together.”

Since JP is no longer in the picture, Season 2 will hopefully show Grace and her daughter Blanaid (Saise Ní Chuinn) living with Eva. And in an incredibly meta dream world, Bad Sisters superfan Stanley Tucci would make a cameo. Tucci was overjoyed when Horgan referenced him in Season 1, and she told Decider she “would love to work with him” at some point.

While you await more Season 2 updates, you can read Decider’s full interview with Horgan here .

Season 1 of Bad Sisters is currently streaming on Apple TV+.

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Netflix cancels a promising big-name show before it's even finished

Netflix, once infamous for its tendency to green-light almost anything, has canned a sizable comedy property before it had the chance to see the light of day. Titled Bad Crimes, the show is described by Variety (opens in new tab) as a "dark comedy procedural following Kara (Nicole Byer) and Jennie (Lauren Lapkus), two FBI agents who travel across the country to solve grisly crimes while juggling their friendship, career ambitions, and as many men as possible."
BGR.com

The Roku Channel is adding 27 free movies in November – here’s the full list

Every month, streaming services add dozens of new TV shows and movies to their libraries. They do this in order to keep their subscribers around and entice new ones into signing up. But no matter how exciting these additions may be, there are far too many services for any of us to subscribe to them all. Thankfully, paid services aren’t the only choices — many free alternatives have started popping up all over. One of the best options is The Roku Channel, and the service is adding a bunch of free movies to its library in November.
Decider.com

Johnny Depp’s Painful ‘Savage X Fenty’ Appearance Shatters The Brand’s Modern, Sexy Illusion

It’s never been a better time to be canceled. Just ask Brad Pitt, who is a producer on three of 2022’s big movie releases (one about the #MeToo movement) while years into facing abuse allegations from his ex-wife Angelina Jolie. Or Louis C.K., who, after admitting to sexual harassing several women, was able to make a successful return to comedy merely a year later (and now seems to be dating Succession actress/provocateur Dasha Nekrasova).
Deadline

Rebecca Godfrey Dies: True-Crime Author Whose ‘Under The Bridge’ Is In Development At Hulu Was 54

Rebecca Godfrey, the author whose best-selling true-crime book Under the Bridge was ordered to series by Hulu just more than a month ago, has died of lung cancer at a New York City hospital. She was 54. Her passing on Oct. 3 is just now being widely reported. Godfrey’s death was confirmed by agent Christy Fletcher to The New York Times. Just a week before her death, Hulu announced that it had ordered eight episodes of the limited series Under the Bridge, based on Godfrey’s book about the 1997 murder of a 14-year-old Canadian girl who went to join friends at a...
Cult of Mac

Apple TV+ will bring back murderously fun Bad Sisters for season 2

Apple TV+ said Wednesday its murderously fun dark comedy Bad Sisters, which ended its first season in October, will return for a second go-round. That’s good news for fans of the show — myself included — but you have to wonder what will happen with the story. The Belgian show it’s based on, Clan, had only one season. And at the end of season one of Bad Sisters, the Garvey women get what they want regarding their jerk of a brother-in-law.
Decider.com

Is ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

It’s been four years since the first Black Panther movie and Marvel fans are gearing up for the release of the highly anticipated sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Following the death of King T’Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman, this movie follows Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje as they band together to protect Wakanda from intervening world powers.
ETOnline.com

The Best New TV Shows and Movies to Watch on Hulu in November 2022

This month, Hulu is saying goodbye to old favorites and saying hello to new TV series and movies. November is full of premieres you won't want to miss, including the new true-crime series, Welcome to Chippendales and the Jesse Eisenberg-led Fleishman is in Trouble. If you're searching for what to start streaming next, it's time to check out Hulu.
TVGuide.com

The Ultimate Guide to What to Watch on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Prime Video, and More in November 2022

Remember learning about cornucopias every November in school? This is what they were talking about. There's an abundance of good TV in this month's lineup, starting with the high-profile release of the new season of The Crown. Yellowstone fans are feasting especially well in November, with the premiere of Yellowstone Season 5 and the debut of the new Taylor Sheridan series Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone. Plus, Emily Blunt gets in on the Western action with Prime Video's The English.
Deadline

‘This Fool’ Renewed For Second Season By Hulu

Hulu has renewed This Fool for a second season. The first season premiered August 12 and all 10 episodes are now streaming on Hulu. This Fool is a half-hour comedy set in working-class South Central Los Angeles. The show centers around Julio Lopez (Chris Estrada), a 30-year-old who still lives at home, has been dating his girlfriend (Michelle Ortiz) on and off since high school, and finds any excuse to avoid deali with his own problems. Julio works at Hugs Not Thugs, a gang rehabilitation non-profit, where he butts heads with his older cousin Luis (Frankie Quiñones), an ex-gang member who just got out of...
Variety

‘Property Brothers’ and ‘Chopped’ to Start Streaming on HBO Max (TV News Roundup)

Several Discovery+ titles, including series such as “Property Brothers” and “Chopped,” will become available to stream on HBO Max in the next week. Seasons 5 and 6 of “Property Brothers: Forever Home” will start streaming on the service on Wednesday, November 9. The two episodes of Season 7 that have already aired will also become available, while new episodes will be available on HGTV, Discovery+ and HBO Max throughout the rest of the season. A collection of “Chopped” holiday programs will also be available to stream starting Wednesday. The cooking competition show follows four chefs as they compete take everyday items and...
wegotthiscovered.com

A ‘Lost’ rip-off which was canceled twice takes off on Netflix past two heavyweights in its first week

The battle for the top spot on Netflix is always viable to heat up with a near endless supply of releases, with the last week seeing two originals go toe-to-toe. Just narrowly soaring past its competition was the fourth and final season of Manifest, which managed to track just ahead of David Tennant’s latest foray into crime drama, Inside Man. Boasting 57 million hours viewed in its first week, it was just ahead of Tennant’s series which was just why of 53 million hours.
The Independent

Netflix doubles down on Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer and renews Monster for two new seasons

Ryan Murphy’s Monster series, which started with a season about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, has been renewed by Netflix.The show - picked up for two more series - takes on an anthology format with each project focusing on a new subject, similar to Murphy’s existing titles American Horror Story and American Crime Story.Future seasons are expected to tell “stories of other monstrous figures who have impacted society,” according to Entertainment Weekly.Netflix has also renewed Murphy’s The Watcher for a second season.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Elon Musk urges ‘independent-minded’ followers to vote Republican in midtermsThe White Lotus & Blockbuster | Binge or BinBlockbuster has ‘promise’ but feels ‘padded out’
Decider.com

Decider.com

45K+
Followers
6K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy