LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell started rattling off names when asked about Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. It was an impressive list: Lamar Jackson, Deshaun Watson and Jalen Hurts. Campbell sees a little bit of each of them in Fields, and he’ll get an up-close look when the Lions visit the Bears on Sunday. “Quarterback driven runs, guard-tackle pulls, read the end, hand it off, these backs are running hard, they’re downhill,” he said. “And then, there’s enough of the keepers off of it. There’s enough misdirection to the receivers. And then, certainly his ability on third down, that’s where they really got Miami was man, there’s a number of third-and-8, third-and-10 ... there’s an opening in there and he takes it and he’s gone.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO