The Spun

Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss

Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

Is Josh Boyer to Blame for Miami Dolphins Defensive Struggles?

It doesn’t make sense to me. The Dolphins strength on the defensive side of the ball is simply too good to be playing at this type of level. The type of level that I’m referring to is being ran over by two teams that have less wins combined than the Miami Dolphins. The Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears were allowed to run their full playbook and although Miami was able to come away with a victory, this isn’t the blueprint for success.
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

Tua Tagovailoa's leap has Dolphins eyeing deep playoff run

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A lot of people were shocked when Tyreek Hill, only a few months into his Miami Dolphins tenure, called Tua Tagovailoa the “most accurate” quarterback in the NFL. Maybe he was on to something. At the midway point of the season, the...
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Philadelphia Eagles reclaim No. 1 spot; New York Jets soar into top 10

After a month of wearing the silver medal, the undefeated Eagles have at long last regained their perch atop the NFL Power Rankings. Philly is back at No. 1, thanks to a prime-time win coupled with the Bills' surprise stumble against the Jets at the Meadowlands. Yes, the Jets, who have once again worked their way back into the top 10. This really has been a strange season, hasn't it?
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Bears hope Fields keeps promising run going against Lions

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell started rattling off names when asked about Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. It was an impressive list: Lamar Jackson, Deshaun Watson and Jalen Hurts. Campbell sees a little bit of each of them in Fields, and he’ll get an up-close look when the Lions visit the Bears on Sunday. “Quarterback driven runs, guard-tackle pulls, read the end, hand it off, these backs are running hard, they’re downhill,” he said. “And then, there’s enough of the keepers off of it. There’s enough misdirection to the receivers. And then, certainly his ability on third down, that’s where they really got Miami was man, there’s a number of third-and-8, third-and-10 ... there’s an opening in there and he takes it and he’s gone.”
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Rams QB Matthew Stafford in Concussion Protocol; Could Miss Cardinals Matchup

Both the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams have dealt with numerous injuries throughout the season, playing in a role in poor starts to the season on each side. However, a pivotal piece of the Rams' puzzle just entered concussion protocol in quarterback Matthew Stafford according to head coach Sean McVay.
Yardbarker

Another Poor Performance By The Raiders’ Defensive Line

To halt the Jacksonville Jaguars’ attack, the Las Vegas Raiders needed a strong defensive line performance. Maxx Crosby and Neil Farrell Jr. were two of the Raiders’ highest-rated players according to Pro Football Focus, despite the defensive line’s poor play. Let’s analyze the unit’s performance against the Jaguars’ passing and rushing offense.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Sean McVay Expects To Make Changes After Loss To Buccaneers

Since Sean McVay came to Los Angeles, the Rams have ranked as one of the NFL’s best offensive teams. However, that has been far from the case during the 2022 season as the Rams offense ranks near the bottom in several different categories. Their struggles to score points came back to bite them yet again in their Week 9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
TAMPA, FL

