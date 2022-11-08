ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Staten Island Advance

From sales associate to service tech: 20 seasonal job openings in NYC, including salary information

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s that time of year when retailers are seeking seasonal workers to help during the busy holiday season. It will be different than previous years for job seekers in New York City, after a recent city law went into effect requiring companies with more than four employees to post salary ranges on job postings — both those shared on public sites and on internal bulletin boards, as well as jobs that offer a hybrid or remote position.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

New York’s wealthiest renters drive prices to new records

In a literal tale of two cities, New York rents last month showed the widening gap between the haves and have-nots under the stubborn weight of inflation. Among Manhattan’s wealthiest, rents notched a series of new highs. The median price for a luxury unit with concessions hit a record...
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

From dog walker to private banker, here's how much jobs pay in NYC

A new pay transparency law that forces employers to include salary ranges in job postings is shedding light on how much candidates can expert to earn in a range of roles before they even submit their resumes.The New York City law, which went into effect this month, is part of a push from a growing number of U.S. cities and states to close gender and racial pay gaps and eliminate discrimination in hiring. The law saves applicants from wasting time applying for jobs with salaries that don't meet their expectations. And it gives workers a window into how much professionals outside...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Nymag.com

Go Get a New Job Now, Before It’s Too Late

After four years at the New York City Department of Education, Humberto Cruz-Chavarria quit his job in July. “I loved my job,” he said, referring to his position as the head of multilingual education in the DOE’s early-childhood education division. But he began to believe that his best financial move would be to get a new job. He saw union fees and out-of-pocket insurance costs eating more of each paycheck, and he was worried that his government salary would not keep up with inflation. (There were intangibles too — he was not a big fan of the new mayor.) His job search paid off: When he started his new position at an education nonprofit, he got a 15 percent bump in pay, along with other benefits and perks that sealed the deal. The ability to work from home meant he wasn’t so anxious about violence on the subway, and he could spend a half-hour or so each morning walking his dog before starting work in the morning. “I feel like I have a comfortable life in New York City,” he told me. “Not only because of my pay increase, but also, my current employer has better benefits than what I got through the City of New York.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
aarp.org

96%+ of NYC’s Nursing Homes & Adult Care Facilities - and Over Half NY State’s - Got Zero Visits from Oversight Agency: Data

1st Quarter 2022 Data Show Need for $15M in New State Budget to Ensure Federally-Required Ombudsman Program Can Protect Some of NY’s Most Vulnerable. EN ESPAÑOL | ALBANY, N.Y. – Over 96% of New York City’s nursing homes and other adult care facilities failed to receive a single visit from New York’s federally-required adult care oversight program in the first three months of this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNBC

U.S. workers have wasted millions of hours applying to jobs with the wrong salary—how to avoid it

New York City is the latest city to require employers to list salary ranges on their job postings, joining states like Colorado and California, and cities like Cincinnati and Toledo, Ohio that have passed or enacted similar laws. However, the majority of states still haven't risen to the occasion, and as the call for pay transparency continues, job seekers have started taking matters into their own hands by rejecting offers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Hochul Signs Bill to Increase M/WBE Non-Compete Threshold to $1M

On October 6, Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation (A.10459/S.9351), allowing New York City to award contracts of up to $1 million to minority and women-owned business enterprises (M/WBEs) without a formal competitive process. This increase in the applicable dollar threshold, from $500,000 to $1 million, will mean M/WBEs will be...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
stupiddope.com

How to Score The Best Weed in NYC

There is no law against using weed in NYC. You can smoke weed anywhere at any time, and there are no restrictions. Considering New York’s current weed laws, obtaining the best weed in NYC is crucial. The best weed in NYC can be easily ordered with confidence if you follow these two steps.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

More merchants slapping customers with fees for using credit cards

NEW YORK -- More and more merchants are dinging shoppers with fees for using credit cards, and many of them are doing it in a way that breaks the law. Monday, CBS2's Jennifer McLogan met with a Long Islander who is advocating for change. Joyce Kane of Oceanside now checks her receipts with the eye of a tiger. She's fighting credit card surcharges, illegal add-ons without notification. Gasoline stations show the discrepancy. Stores are required to also. "Bakery, you could go to a deli, my dry cleaners, restaurants," said Kane.  Kane has recovered more than $100 by making dozens of calls to her bank...
OCEANSIDE, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island election 2022: A look at the status of all 13 races, 4 ballot proposals

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With the polls closed and election results being counted Tuesday night, here’s a look at how voters on Staten Island cast their ballots. In addition to the widely publicized gubernatorial race, Staten Islanders cast ballots for the U.S. House of Representatives, U.S. Senate, Attorney General, State Comptroller, State Senate, State Assembly, New York City Civil Court and New York State Supreme Court. Residents also voted “yes” or “no” on four state ballot proposals.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Kathy Hochul Elected As New York State’s First Female Governor

NEW YORK, NY (WNY News Now) – Kathy Hochul was elected as New York’s first female Govenor on Tuesday night. The Democrat declared victory around 11:30 p.m. while speaking to supporters in New York City. Hochul, who became New York’s governor when her predecessor Andrew Cuomo resigned amid...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

