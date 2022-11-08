After four years at the New York City Department of Education, Humberto Cruz-Chavarria quit his job in July. “I loved my job,” he said, referring to his position as the head of multilingual education in the DOE’s early-childhood education division. But he began to believe that his best financial move would be to get a new job. He saw union fees and out-of-pocket insurance costs eating more of each paycheck, and he was worried that his government salary would not keep up with inflation. (There were intangibles too — he was not a big fan of the new mayor.) His job search paid off: When he started his new position at an education nonprofit, he got a 15 percent bump in pay, along with other benefits and perks that sealed the deal. The ability to work from home meant he wasn’t so anxious about violence on the subway, and he could spend a half-hour or so each morning walking his dog before starting work in the morning. “I feel like I have a comfortable life in New York City,” he told me. “Not only because of my pay increase, but also, my current employer has better benefits than what I got through the City of New York.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO