ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

How family trauma led Jamie Spears to ‘exert dictatorial control’ over Britney

By Nicholas Hautman
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IA6Ri_0j39HtEe00

A harrowing new story attempts to explain why Britney Spears’ father’s traumatic upbringing led him to “exert dictatorial control” over the pop superstar for 13 years of her adult life.

New York magazine’s latest cover story, “House of Spears,” lays out a history of abusive behaviors and tragic deaths that plagued Jamie Spears as a child and ultimately saw him fail to break the cycle while raising his own children.

Jamie, now 70, had his first brush with anguish at age 4 in 1957 when his 3-day-old brother, Austin Spears, died. Nine years later, their mother, Emma Jean Forbes Spears, fatally shot herself at age 31 while standing on Austin’s grave.

Jamie’s father, June Austin Spears, remarried just eight months after his wife’s suicide, tying the knot with Jo Ann Blackwell, who later accused him in court of beating her, “constantly” defaming her and committing “numerous acts of cruelty” toward her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YQOtx_0j39HtEe00
“House of Spears” details a history of abusive behaviors and tragic deaths in Jamie’s life.
New York

June Austin and Jo Ann’s children John Mark Spears and Leigh Ann Spears previously told The Post that their dad had their mom institutionalized against her will before divorcing her.

“He ruined Emma Jean, and he ruined my mama [Jo Ann],” John Mark said. “He shipped them both off to Mandeville [a psychiatric hospital in Louisiana] from time to time. So I’m not too surprised about what Jamie’s done to Britney. It’s all about control with the Spears men.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sZDxB_0j39HtEe00
The father-daughter duo had a falling out over Britney’s conservatorship.
Britney Spears/Instagram

Around the time that June Austin left Jo Ann, Jamie was a passenger in a life-altering accident with two of his friends. The driver, William Easley, died after speeding his car into a concrete railing, causing the vehicle to split in half.

see also
    #JusticeForBritney: Inside Spears’ post-conservatorship fight "After being silenced for 13 years, Britney is not afraid...

    “We called his daddy, and oh, his daddy just went ballistic,” Jamie’s high school football coach Elton Shaw recalled to New York, adding that June Austin eventually apologized to his grieving son.

    Jamie’s life continued to spiral as an adult.

    His marriage to Britney’s mother, Lynne Spears, almost ended after he cheated on her in 1979 with a woman he met at a bar, and he struggled with alcoholism for decades . Additionally, Jamie and Lynne, now 67, faced financial hardship, filing for bankruptcy just three months before Britney released her debut single, “…Baby One More Time,” in 1998.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gy8RU_0j39HtEe00
    Britney is also estranged from her mother, Lynne Spears.
    britneyspears/Instagram

    Jamie had trouble keeping a job for years, but he secured a steady paycheck in 2008 when he became Britney’s conservator after she endured a series of personal struggles in the wake of her divorce from Kevin Federline, the father of her two children .

    Under the court-approved arrangement , which is typically reserved for the elderly and people with disabilities, Jamie assumed near-full control of his Grammy-winning daughter’s personal, medical and financial decisions.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dtXVW_0j39HtEe00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E35De_0j39HtEe00

    Jamie held the title of conservator until his suspension in 2021, which came after Britney, 40, told a Los Angeles court that she had been put on lithium when her dad sent her to a mental health facility in 2019 — the same drug that Jo Ann was said to have been given during her ill-fated marriage to Jamie’s dad.

    “When I heard that Britney was put on lithium for a while, I almost couldn’t believe it, but it made sense,” Leigh Ann told The Post in 2021. “Typical for this family and how they treat their women.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=134qbF_0j39HtEe00
    Jamie has denied any wrongdoing.
    AFP via Getty Images

    Weeks after Jamie’s suspension, a judge terminated Britney’s conservatorship altogether, declaring it was “no longer required.”

    Jamie, who received an estimated $6 million for his role, has denied any wrongdoing . His lawyer declined to respond to New York’s story.

    Comments / 0

    Related
    HollywoodLife

    Britney Spears’ Son Jayden, 16, Is Taller Than Dad Kevin Federline On Pumpkin Patch Outing

    Britney Spears‘ ex Kevin Federline and their 16-year-old son Jayden James enjoyed a rare public outing that involved fall festivities on Sunday, October 23. The father-son duo were pictured at a pumpkin patch in Woodland Hills, California, with Kevin’s wife Victoria Prince and their daughters Jordan, 11, and Peyton, 8. Jayden towered over his 44-year-old father at the pumpkin patch in THESE PHOTOS, which show the family loading pumpkins into the trunk of their car.
    CALIFORNIA STATE
    Cinemablend

    Britney Spears' Mom Claims In New Court Filing That 'Beginning Of The End' Of Britney's Conservatorship Was Due To Her Intervention

    Even if you’re not a dedicated fan of pop star Britney Spears, you’re still probably aware of how the singer has spent over a year now making some very serious allegations against her family with regards to the conservatorship she lived under for 13 years. Some of those reports of abuse have been levied at her mother, but now Lynne Spears has filed new court papers claiming that the "beginning of the end of" both the poor treatment of her daughter and the conservatorship as a whole was because of her intervention.
    HOLAUSA

    Jennifer Garner calls out Britney Spears in new Halloween TikTok

    Jennifer Garner is feeling the spooky Halloween mood. The actress has shared several Halloween-themed TikToks, most of them showing her multiple ghost costumes and the excellent acting work of her dog. Her latest video had some help from Britney Spears. @jennifergarner. Boo. 👻 (inspo @Robert and May & @Britney Spears)...
    E! News

    Tearful Jamie Lynn Spears Wants to Feel Like She's "Worth Something" in Special Forces Trailer

    Watch: Jamie Lynn Spears' CRYPTIC Message to Britney Spears. These celebrities aren't in Hollywood anymore. In the dramatic trailer for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, a group of 16 celebs—including Jamie Lynn Spears, Kate Gosselin, Hannah Brown, Montell Jordan and short-lived White House Director of Communications Anthony Scaramucci—are put to the test in a series of challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process.
    shefinds

    Fans Are Concerned About Johnny Depp’s Appearance On Recent Tour Stops: 'He Has To Stop Drinking'

    This article has been updated since its initial 10/14/22 publish date to include more updates regarding Johnny Depp’s public appearances and fan events. Johnny Depp has been busy working on new movies Jeanne du Barry and Modigliani since winning his highly publicized defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard – but he still found time to sign autographs for loyal fans and pose for photos this month.
    KENTUCKY STATE
    OK! Magazine

    Miranda Lambert & Brendan McLoughlin Are 'Still Trying' For A Baby After Overcoming Marital Woes

    The country sensation seems to have patched up recent relationship issues with her "ride or die" husband, Brendan McLoughlin, and is eager to start a family of her own. According to a source, “Miranda and Brendan are still going strong" despite small hiccups over the former police officer and award-winning singer's conflicting jobs. “He’s super supportive of her career and is with her every step of the way.”
    WKSS KISS 95-7

    Britney Spears Going After Selena Gomez

    Britney Spears is slamming Selena Gomez after a speech Selena made 6 years ago?!. Britney took to Instagram (in a since deleted caption) absolutely slamming Selena. According to the Daily Mail, the original caption Britney posted read, "Don't you just love the nerve of women who stand firmly getting awards and speak on their beliefs about not showing their bodies on instagram ???!!!!! ...This is NOT something I would do... yet those women are the very ones who get 4 million dollar budget videos made about sucking and licking on homemade ice cream!!!! ... These other girls have nothing but beautiful bodies !!!! Who cares if the flaunt it ??? THEY SHOULD !!! So the next time I see someone with a big budget video sucking on lollipops yet giving righteous speeches shaming other women for exposing their bodies, I would like to tell those people don't be a hypocrite as you suck on your lollipop having HUGE budget dreams…. why would you stand firmly against girls getting attention JUST LIKE YOU and they have absolutely nothing ????"
    Page Six

    Selena Gomez breaks down crying over worsening lupus: ‘It just hurts’

    Selena Gomez’s battle with lupus worsened to such an extreme in 2020 that she found herself in excruciating pain “everywhere.”. The “Same Old Love” singer breaks down crying in her new Apple TV+ documentary, “My Mind & Me,” when she realizes her autoimmune disease was flaring for the first time in years.
    E! News

    Britney Spears Says Husband Sam Asghari Is "Home Now Acting Up" After Month Away

    Watch: Britney Spears Faces Backlash for "Body Shaming" on Instagram. Britney Spears is holding Sam Asghari's closer now that he's back home. The "Toxic" singer shared her excitement over her husband's return after being away for work by posting a workout video of her man on social media. "Here's my husband !!! He's been gone working !!!" Britney captioned a Nov. 8 Instagram post. "Supposed to be a week, but ended up being a whole month … it was really hard … he's home now acting up … I know he's pretty hot!!!"
    OK! Magazine

    Teddi Mellencamp Shares Graphic Health Update As She Vows To 'Kick This Cancer’s Ass'

    Teddi Mellencamp got candid with fans about her current battle with Melanoma, as the Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a graphic update about her health via Instagram. "Lots of questions about updates. Here is the truth; there isn’t one, which may be one of the hardest parts about this. The waiting," the mother-of-four shared. "Yesterday, I had surgery. I had melanomas removed. I had lymph nodes that lit up so they were also removed and additional biopsies are being done. "Hopefully, I will get those results soon. Next Wednesday I will get a full genetic mutation testing...
    musictimes.com

    Aaron Carter Real Cause of Death: Nick Carter Finally Speaks Up, Says THIS Killed His Brother

    Heartbroken Nick Carter addressed his "difficult" connection with his late brother Aaron Carter in a touching tribute following the terrible death of the musician on Saturday. Fans of Aaron Carter, who knew he started his music career with the massive support of his brother Nick Carter, one of the Backstreet Boys, have been waiting for the latter to speak up.
    PALMDALE, CA
    OK! Magazine

    Fans Beg Jessica Simpson To Stop Undergoing Facial Procedures: 'So Sad To See'

    Jessica Simpson showed herself undergoing a facial procedure, but fans were less than pleased to see the blonde beauty changing up her look yet again. "Getting kissed by @emface and can’t wait to see my results! @drbriankinney@BTLAesthetics #Emface#EmfacePartner#EmfaceTheNation#NeedleFree," the 42-year-old captioned a video of herself with patches on her face. 'I’M PRETTY OBSESSED WITH HIM STILL': JESSICA SIMPSON SPILLS SECRET TO LONG-LASTING MARRIAGE WITH ERIC JOHNSONFans immediately took to the comments section to comment on the ordeal. One person wrote, "So sad to see. She was so naturally beautiful," while another added, "Nice example of having some self-esteem 🙄."A third...
    OK! Magazine

    Britney Spears Shares Bizarre Post About Literal & Metaphorical Reflection

    Nearly one year since the end of her highly-controversial conservatorship, pop legend Britney Spears is looking back at her first year of freedom, twirling onto her Instagram page with a cryptic message about reflection. “It’s fall so I have to take this week to reflect back on this year !!!,” Spears wrote alongside a clip depicting her performing her signature dance move to the tune of Rihanna’s “Man Down" on Wednesday, November 2. “A lot has happened …” she shared, seemingly referencing her long-running legal battles.But to Spears, it seems reflection is far from a metaphorical process — later...
    The Hollywood Gossip

    Lisa Rinna Home Accused of Being Total "Pigsty"

    With everything that’s gone down on the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion, it’s easy to forget some earlier reports. In the first half of 2022, rumor alleged that Sheree Zampino had received a rat bite at Lisa Rinna’s home. Most people considered the rumor quashed.
    Page Six

    Page Six

    153K+
    Followers
    18K+
    Post
    45M+
    Views
    ABOUT

    If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy