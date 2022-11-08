ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Election 2022: How To Watch CNN Live Without Cable

By Samantha Nungesser
 2 days ago
No cable? No worries! It’s election day — and an incredibly important one at that. During these midterm elections, all 435 seats of the House of Representatives are up for re-election as well as 35 out of the 100 seats in the Senate and 39 state and territorial gubernatorial chairs. Essentially, the future of Congress will be determined by the end of today so you’ll want to keep up with the latest.

As new developments come in, we are here to guide all of our fellow chord-cutters on how they can keep up with the latest election drama. Without further ado, here’s everything we know about how you can stream the news:

HOW TO WATCH THE NEWS WITHOUT CABLE:

If you’re looking to break away from the Twitter banter and watch some good ol’ fashioned broadcasting, you can check out stations like ABC, Fox News, MSNBC, CNN, NBC, and CBS on streaming platforms such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and fuboTV. All platforms offer free trials so you can check it out before actually committing.

Some networks also stream their broadcasts, such as ABC News Live, NBC News Now, and CBSN, which can be accessed through their websites, apps, or YouTube.

HOW TO WATCH CNN WITHOUT CABLE:

If you are on the go and don’t have a television in front of you, you can watch CNN by going to their website, CNN.com, as well as the CNN app and CNNgo.

HOW TO WATCH CNN FOR FREE ON STREAMING:

Like we said before, you can stream CNN for free via platforms like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and fuboTV, which, again, all offer free trials. You can also watch the channel through DIRECTV STREAM and Sling TV.

