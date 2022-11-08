ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

CBS 8

Increasing number of San Diego teens falling victim to 'sextortion' scams

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — What starts off as an innocent friend request from a fellow teenager can quickly turn into a conversation with someone pretending to be someone they are not. Kids and teens are being targeted by a dangerous scam online called sextortion, a crime that occurs when someone threatens to distribute private and sensitive material if one does not provide them with money.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Cybersecurity | Electronic sniffing dog helps fight crime in San Diego

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — As Willow the English Lab sniffs around the office, her paw hits a desk indicating to her handler Ron Burleson that she found something. A well-hidden thumb drive was sniffed out by the canine’s elite nose. This technique has been used hundreds of times during search warrants in San Diego County, looking for electronic devices that contain illicit photos of children.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

Violent bicyclist smashes teen's windshield in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A frightening case of violent road rage involved two teens and a bicyclist in Carlsbad this week. The teens said the cyclist chased them down the street, tried to pull them out of the car and punched their windshield leaving a large crack. “He started tugging...
CARLSBAD, CA
kusi.com

San Diego homeless population hits another record high

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s out-of-control homeless crisis continues to worsen, a recent count (below) found over 1,650 homeless people in downtown alone. The crisis made national headlines last month when Bill Walton blasted Mayor Todd Gloria’s failed leadership, even calling on him to resign as a result of the homeless crisis.
SAN DIEGO, CA
truecrimedaily

Mother, grandparents accused of torturing and fatally abusing 11-year-old adopted girl

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (TCD) -- An adoptive mother and her parents stand accused of child abuse and torture in connection with the death of an 11-year-old girl. According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 30 shortly before 2 a.m., deputies responded to a home in the 3300 block of Lakeview Drive. At the scene, authorities reportedly found the victim, Arabella McCormack. She was transported to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Chula Vista: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Chula Vista, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Chula Vista California. Chula Vista is the second largest city in the San Diego metropolitan area and the seventh largest city in Southern California. It is also the fifteenth largest city in the state of California, and the 78th largest in the United States.
CHULA VISTA, CA
CBS 8

San Diego home buyers moving across the border for Baja Mexico's affordable housing market

TIJUANA, Baja California — For many, the dream of owning a home in San Diego is almost impossible. Some people in San Diego have found buying across the border a solution. The gorgeous, breathtaking views of the Pacific ocean have been drawing Americans into Mexico for decades. Some people see Baja Mexico as the perfect vacation spot and others who chose to retire there.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Family of a man who was wrongly arrested and beaten to death inside a San Diego jail filed lawsuit

SAN DIEGO — The father of a 38-year-old man who was beaten to death inside a San Diego County jail cell by a violent offender has filed a federal lawsuit. William McCoy claims the Sheriff's Department wrongly arrested his son Dominique for a probation violation when, in fact, he was not on probation, and then as Dominique waited to be released, put him inside a cell with a known violent man who viciously beat his son to death.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

