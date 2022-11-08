Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Increasing number of San Diego teens falling victim to 'sextortion' scams
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — What starts off as an innocent friend request from a fellow teenager can quickly turn into a conversation with someone pretending to be someone they are not. Kids and teens are being targeted by a dangerous scam online called sextortion, a crime that occurs when someone threatens to distribute private and sensitive material if one does not provide them with money.
NBC San Diego
Kids, Teachers at Chula Vista School Warned About Tuberculosis Exposure
County health officials are warning that students and staff may have been exposed to tuberculosis at Fred H. Rohr Elementary School in Chula Vista during this past summer and fall. The news comes in the wake of a report earlier this month that people might have been exposed to the...
Cybersecurity | Electronic sniffing dog helps fight crime in San Diego
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — As Willow the English Lab sniffs around the office, her paw hits a desk indicating to her handler Ron Burleson that she found something. A well-hidden thumb drive was sniffed out by the canine’s elite nose. This technique has been used hundreds of times during search warrants in San Diego County, looking for electronic devices that contain illicit photos of children.
Violent bicyclist smashes teen's windshield in Carlsbad
CARLSBAD, Calif. — A frightening case of violent road rage involved two teens and a bicyclist in Carlsbad this week. The teens said the cyclist chased them down the street, tried to pull them out of the car and punched their windshield leaving a large crack. “He started tugging...
California mom, grandparents charged with torturing adopted 11-year-old girl to death
Leticia McCormack and her elderly parents were charged with torturing Arabella McCormack, 11, who was transported to a hospital and later died, police said.
Former Rock Church elder, grandparents charged in death of 11-year-old girl
The adoptive mother and grandparents of an 11-year-old girl killed in Spring Valley were charged in connection to her death from suspected child abuse, prosecutors said.
Adoptive mother, grandparents plead not guilty in Spring Valley girl's death
EL CAJON, Calif. — The adoptive mother and grandparents of an 11-year-old girl who died after being found in grave condition at a Spring Valley home last summer pleaded not guilty today to charges that include murder and torture. Leticia Diane McCormack, 49, and McCormack's parents, 70-year-old Adella Tom...
2 dead, 2 hospitalized in possible overdose in University Heights
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Two people died and two others were taken to a hospital Thursday after a suspected overdose -- possibly of fentanyl -- at a University Heights residence, according to the San Diego Police Department. Authorities were called at 5:41 a.m. to a home in the...
Attorney: SDPD use of redacted search warrants during raids unconstitutional
SAN DIEGO — Imagine police officers show up at your home and want to search it. You might expect them to show you a search warrant authorizing the raid. Instead, San Diego police officers are now handing homeowners redacted search warrants with the address of the home to be searched blocked out.
kusi.com
San Diego homeless population hits another record high
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s out-of-control homeless crisis continues to worsen, a recent count (below) found over 1,650 homeless people in downtown alone. The crisis made national headlines last month when Bill Walton blasted Mayor Todd Gloria’s failed leadership, even calling on him to resign as a result of the homeless crisis.
SD County Health: Possible tuberculosis case in CV Elementary School District
Health officials are urging those in the Chula Vista Elementary School District to get tested after learning they may have been exposed to tuberculosis during the 2022 Summer and Fall sessions.
Mother, grandparents accused of torturing and fatally abusing 11-year-old adopted girl
SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (TCD) -- An adoptive mother and her parents stand accused of child abuse and torture in connection with the death of an 11-year-old girl. According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 30 shortly before 2 a.m., deputies responded to a home in the 3300 block of Lakeview Drive. At the scene, authorities reportedly found the victim, Arabella McCormack. She was transported to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.
30 arrested across San Diego County in human trafficking operation
A four-day anti-human trafficking operation in San Diego County resulted in 30 arrests of people accused of responding to advertisements offering sexual services, the California Attorney General’s Office said today.
San Diego will likely see rent hikes in next 2 years, USC study finds
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Renting an apartment in San Diego county will be getting more expensive, with a USC Casden Economics Forecast released Thursday predicting continuing rent increases over the next two years. San Diego is projected to have a rent increase of $250 by October 2024, outpacing...
nomadlawyer.org
Chula Vista: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Chula Vista, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Chula Vista California. Chula Vista is the second largest city in the San Diego metropolitan area and the seventh largest city in Southern California. It is also the fifteenth largest city in the state of California, and the 78th largest in the United States.
Bright object hovers over CA neighborhood an hour before moving away
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at San Diego reported watching and photographing a bright, hovering object that eventually slowly moved away after less than an hour at about 9 p.m. on April 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Feeding San Diego supports military members and their families struggling with hunger
SAN DIEGO — Veterans and active-duty military families make significant sacrifices–some even paying the ultimate price–but not having access to basic nutrition should not have to be one of them. Yet, that's exactly what dozens of military families find themselves struggling with daily, because of the high...
Family of man fatally beaten at San Diego Central Jail sues county
The family of a man who was beaten to death by another inmate last year at the San Diego Central Jail has filed a federal lawsuit against the county and its sheriff and probation departments.
San Diego home buyers moving across the border for Baja Mexico's affordable housing market
TIJUANA, Baja California — For many, the dream of owning a home in San Diego is almost impossible. Some people in San Diego have found buying across the border a solution. The gorgeous, breathtaking views of the Pacific ocean have been drawing Americans into Mexico for decades. Some people see Baja Mexico as the perfect vacation spot and others who chose to retire there.
Family of a man who was wrongly arrested and beaten to death inside a San Diego jail filed lawsuit
SAN DIEGO — The father of a 38-year-old man who was beaten to death inside a San Diego County jail cell by a violent offender has filed a federal lawsuit. William McCoy claims the Sheriff's Department wrongly arrested his son Dominique for a probation violation when, in fact, he was not on probation, and then as Dominique waited to be released, put him inside a cell with a known violent man who viciously beat his son to death.
CBS 8
San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
San Diego local newshttps://www.cbs8.com/
Comments / 0