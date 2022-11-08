SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (TCD) -- An adoptive mother and her parents stand accused of child abuse and torture in connection with the death of an 11-year-old girl. According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 30 shortly before 2 a.m., deputies responded to a home in the 3300 block of Lakeview Drive. At the scene, authorities reportedly found the victim, Arabella McCormack. She was transported to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO