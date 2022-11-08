Read full article on original website
Florida 'Killer Clown': Judge rejects defense's bid to release Sheila Keen-Warren pending murder trial
The trial for a Florida woman accused in the state’s infamous "Killer Clown" case from 1990 has been delayed yet again, but is nearing fruition more than 32 years later.
Ex-Yale soccer coach in college admissions scandal to serve 5 months in jail despite 'reliable' cooperation
Rudy Meredith pleaded guilty to wire fraud in March 2019, for accepting bribes amounting to hundreds of thousands of dollars to help potential students get in to Yale.
NYC man who brutally murdered mother to claim multimillion inheritance sentenced to 22 years to life
A New York City man who admitted to killing his 65-year-old mother for his share of an $11 million inheritance has been sentenced to 22 years to life in prison.
Man Accused Of Four Murders In New Mexico Pleads Guilty To New Jersey Man's Beating Death
Sean Lannon allegedly confessed to killing his ex-wife, her new boyfriend, their alleged drug dealer and a delivery man to death and leaving their remains in a parking garage. He's now pleaded guilty to beating an old friend, Michael Dabkowski, to death in New Jersey thereafter. A man eyed for...
NY Republican unloads after illegal immigrants caught, released at border charged in hate-fueled burglary ring
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman rips Biden after illegal immigrants caught, released in California, Texas and Arizona caught in hate-fueled Long Island burglary ring.
Delivery driver convicted of murder after DNA found in fingernails of Google employee killed on morning jog
A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty to killing a Google employee six years ago. Thirty-six-year-old Angelo Colon-Ortiz, who worked as a delivery worker, killed Vanessa Marcotte, 27, while she was on a morning jog on 7 August 2016. Marcotte’s body was found partially clothed in a wooded area just half a mile from her mother’s house in Princeton, where she had been visiting from New York. Under the plea agreement with the prosecution, Colon-Ortiz accepted charges of second-degree murder and unarmed robbery. He was sentenced to life in prison and will not be eligible for parole in 45 years, the...
Pike County massacre: Angela Wagner says 8 murders were husband's idea
Angela Wagner, matriarch of the family accused of killing eight victims in the 2016 Pike County massacre, testified Tuesday that the murders were her husband's idea.
Former Students Charged with the Murder of Teacher Tara Grinstead
She went missing in 2005, and new arrests were made after a podcast covered her cold case disappearance. Tara Grinstead (Image courtesy of People) October 24, 2005, in Ocilla, Georgia, kids and facilities started filing in to begin the school day at Irwin County High. The bell rang, but one of their teachers, thirty-year-old Tara Grinstead, hadn’t arrived. Her classroom was still locked, and students waited outside.
Accused NY drug dealers arrested over suburban overdose death already released back on streets without bail
Three suspected drug dealers in New York arrested in connection to an overdose death and allegedly found in possession of 32 envelopes full of heroin were released without bail.
Deported Trans Activist Murdered in the Street
In what has now become the 34th LGBTQIA+ homicide this year in Honduras, activist Melissa Núñez was shot dead in the Tomás Moncada neighborhood by several hooded individuals on a motorcycle, as reported in the Los Angeles Blade’s Honduran media partner, Reportar sin Miedo, Report Without Fear.
She was found brutally killed on a Provincetown beach. Now, 48 years later, officials have identified the ‘Lady of the Dunes.’
“We can finally say her name: Ruth Marie Terry.”. For almost half a century, generations of investigators have worked to give a name to the woman who was found brutally murdered in the dunes of Provincetown in 1974, the oldest unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts. On Monday, federal, state, and...
Child rapist Mary Kay Letourneau's ex-husband reportedly welcomes third child
Vili Fualaau, the ex-husband and victim of the late convicted child rapist Mary Kay Letourneau, has reportedly welcomed his third daughter into the world
Ex-Playboy and Maxim Model Kelsey Turner Signs Plea Deal in Death of California Psychiatrist Found Stuffed in Trunk of a Car
A former Playboy and Maxim model has quietly entered a plea in the death of 71-year-old Dr. Thomas Burchard. Kelsey Turner entered an Alford plea and stipulated to facing 10 to 25 years in prison when she’s sentenced in January, a representative for the defendant confirmed to Law&Crime. Turner was arrested in the infamous case back in 2019, when she was accused of murdering the California psychiatrist. Burchard’s body was discovered stuffed in the trunk of a car.
Tennessee mom who vanished from Walmart found dead in remote area; 2 in custody
Tennessee police discovered missing 24-year-old Chelsie Walker's remains in a rural area on Sunday after she was last seen at a Walmart on Oct. 29.
Maryland cop arrested over in-custody Kohl’s lot rape allegedly had more victims, history of misconduct
Steven Abreu, who was fired from a Maryland sheriff's office upon being charged with an in-custody rape of a woman in a Kohl's parking lot, had prior inappropriate conduct toward women.
CA mother attacked in parking lot with 1-year-old in her arms, charge against suspect dismissed: Report
A California woman attacked in a parking lot with her small child in her arms says the charge against the suspect has been dropped due to a lack of courtroom space.
NYPD searching for man caught on video approaching woman from behind, groping her before fleeing
Police in New York City are asking for the public's help identifying a man spotted on video following a woman into a building and groping her before fleeing on foot.
Mississippi police follow dog carrying human arm to headless human remains
Jackson police will continue to investigate the crime and follow leads at a number of locations in relation to the headless remains discovered in a house in the woods.
Gay couple beaten and bloodied outside Connecticut gay bar
A gay couple was beaten and bloodied in front of the Connecticut gay bar they own. The two men say the incident was a hate crime, but local authorities disagree. In a statement shared Tuesday, Casey Fitzpatrick said he and his husband, Nicholas Ruiz — the owners of Troupe429 in Norwalk, Connecticut — were violently assaulted by a male bar patron who also disparaged them with anti-LGBTQ slurs. The incident, which occurred in mid-September, resulted in Ruiz being sent to the hospital and requiring over 50 stitches across his face and $20,000's worth of plastic surgery, Fitzpatrick said in the statement, which was published Tuesday on the bar's website.
Iowa serial killer fears: Woman behind murder claims gave police conflicting details in 2021, report says
An Iowa sheriff's office and the FBI are reportedly investigating a woman's claim that her dad killed up to 70 people and ordered his children to help move their bodies.
