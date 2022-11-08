A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty to killing a Google employee six years ago. Thirty-six-year-old Angelo Colon-Ortiz, who worked as a delivery worker, killed Vanessa Marcotte, 27, while she was on a morning jog on 7 August 2016. Marcotte’s body was found partially clothed in a wooded area just half a mile from her mother’s house in Princeton, where she had been visiting from New York. Under the plea agreement with the prosecution, Colon-Ortiz accepted charges of second-degree murder and unarmed robbery. He was sentenced to life in prison and will not be eligible for parole in 45 years, the...

PRINCETON, MA ・ 14 DAYS AGO