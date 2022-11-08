ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Delivery driver convicted of murder after DNA found in fingernails of Google employee killed on morning jog

A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty to killing a Google employee six years ago. Thirty-six-year-old Angelo Colon-Ortiz, who worked as a delivery worker, killed Vanessa Marcotte, 27, while she was on a morning jog on 7 August 2016. Marcotte’s body was found partially clothed in a wooded area just half a mile from her mother’s house in Princeton, where she had been visiting from New York. Under the plea agreement with the prosecution, Colon-Ortiz accepted charges of second-degree murder and unarmed robbery. He was sentenced to life in prison and will not be eligible for parole in 45 years, the...
PRINCETON, MA
True Crime Mysteries (Megan)

Former Students Charged with the Murder of Teacher Tara Grinstead

She went missing in 2005, and new arrests were made after a podcast covered her cold case disappearance. Tara Grinstead (Image courtesy of People) October 24, 2005, in Ocilla, Georgia, kids and facilities started filing in to begin the school day at Irwin County High. The bell rang, but one of their teachers, thirty-year-old Tara Grinstead, hadn’t arrived. Her classroom was still locked, and students waited outside.
OCILLA, GA
Advocate

Deported Trans Activist Murdered in the Street

In what has now become the 34th LGBTQIA+ homicide this year in Honduras, activist Melissa Núñez was shot dead in the Tomás Moncada neighborhood by several hooded individuals on a motorcycle, as reported in the Los Angeles Blade’s Honduran media partner, Reportar sin Miedo, Report Without Fear.
Law & Crime

Ex-Playboy and Maxim Model Kelsey Turner Signs Plea Deal in Death of California Psychiatrist Found Stuffed in Trunk of a Car

A former Playboy and Maxim model has quietly entered a plea in the death of 71-year-old Dr. Thomas Burchard. Kelsey Turner entered an Alford plea and stipulated to facing 10 to 25 years in prison when she’s sentenced in January, a representative for the defendant confirmed to Law&Crime. Turner was arrested in the infamous case back in 2019, when she was accused of murdering the California psychiatrist. Burchard’s body was discovered stuffed in the trunk of a car.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC News

Gay couple beaten and bloodied outside Connecticut gay bar

A gay couple was beaten and bloodied in front of the Connecticut gay bar they own. The two men say the incident was a hate crime, but local authorities disagree. In a statement shared Tuesday, Casey Fitzpatrick said he and his husband, Nicholas Ruiz — the owners of Troupe429 in Norwalk, Connecticut — were violently assaulted by a male bar patron who also disparaged them with anti-LGBTQ slurs. The incident, which occurred in mid-September, resulted in Ruiz being sent to the hospital and requiring over 50 stitches across his face and $20,000's worth of plastic surgery, Fitzpatrick said in the statement, which was published Tuesday on the bar's website.
NORWALK, CT
Fox News

Fox News

857K+
Followers
5K+
Post
679M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy