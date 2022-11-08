ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ackerman, MS

LSU offers No. 1 receiver in the class of 2025

By Kyle Richardson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Caleb Cunningham is a 2025, five-star, 6-foot-3, 175-pound, wide receiver from Ackerman, Mississippi, where he plays for Choctaw County High School. The Chargers finished the regular season 5-5 and 3-1 in region play. They won their first-round playoff game against Belmont 61-14 last Friday and they will travel to Leflore County for round two this Friday.

Film Analysis: Cunningham is a big receiver that demands a double or triple team on every play or he will beat you. Even in those situations, he will go up and highpoint the ball over everyone. He runs great routes as well. That combination makes him the No. 1 receiver in the country.

FILM

Ratings

247 4 13 2 1

Rivals 4 15 – –

ESPN – – – –

On3 Recruiting 4 – – –

247 Composite 5 10 2 1

Vitals

Hometown Ackerman, Mississippi

Projected Position WR

Height 6-3

Weight 175

Class 2025

Offer List

  • LSU
  • Ole Miss
  • Southern Miss
  • Florida State

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

