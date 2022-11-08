Kenner polling place target of bomb threat

Right now, Kenner police and Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputies are investigating a bomb threat made towards a school that is serving as a polling place for the midterm elections.

Kenner police confirm that the Kenner Discovery Charter School received that bomb threat Tuesday morning. However, they declined further comment about the case.

Jefferson Parish Clerk of Court John Gegenheimer tells WWL that the bomb scare is the same as one made against Kenner Discovery last week. According to Gegenheimer, that threat was made by someone in Michigan demanding bitcoin. Gegenheimer says sheriff's deputies sent dogs into the school last week and found nothing. Gegenheimer says deputies are once again sweeping the school following the latest threat.

Gegenheimer says his office is taking precautions while the sheriff's office sweeps the school.

"The machines have been moved out of the building to a different location within the precinct area," Gegenheimer said. "We have some people ther who will redirect voters to the new location of the precincts in the immediate vicinity.

"The voting process is ongoing right now. It's just the machines have been moved within the precinct area

Gegenheimer says the voting machines will be moved back to their normal locations once the "all clear" is given.

"As soon as they clear (the scene) and everything is back to normal, then the machines will be moved back into the original locations at the precinct," Gegenheimer said.