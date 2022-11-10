ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln City, OR

Search Warrant: Arrest, seizure of fentanyl, other narcotics

By The News Guard
The News Guard
The News Guard
 6 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pAlHm_0j39HNQk00

Details are emerging following a search warrant in Lincoln City that includes an arrest and drug seizures.

Lincoln City Police Department (LCPD) officers executed a residential search warrant at 621 SE Reef Avenue Oct. 29 after receiving reports from several concerned citizens regarding a large amount of short-stay traffic and drug use in public view, a criminal investigation began and enough evidence was obtained to conduct a search warrant of the residence.

The suspect, 58-year-old Gerald Smith of Lincoln City, was not home at the time of the search warrant execution, according to investigators.

During the search warrant, officers located heroin, blue fentanyl pills, and colored fentanyl powder (depicted in photo).

While the blue Fentanyl pills are most common right now, the colored Fentanyl powder is becoming more prevalent and it is much stronger and dangerous than the Fentanyl pills.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid analgesic that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. It is a Schedule II prescription drug, and it is typically used to treat patients with severe pain or to manage pain after surgery. It is also sometimes used to treat patients with chronic pain who are physically tolerant to other opioids.

LCPD officers returned to the house Nov. 6 and located Gerald Smith. Officers also located more drug paraphernalia inside the home, which appeared to be recently used.

Smith was arrested for Frequenting/Maintaining a Place Where Drugs are Used, as well as a separate Theft II case, and lodged at the Lincoln County Jail. Also inside the residence was 29-year-old Elizabeth Wehr of Lincoln City, who was found to have a Felony Fail to Appear warrant out of Lincoln County. Wehr was cited and released on her warrant.

"We are thankful for observant members of our community who speak up when something does not seem right," a release from LCPD states. "Fentanyl is a growing danger to many communities, and we will continue to investigate crimes associated with the use and distribution of narcotics."

