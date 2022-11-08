ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s Where To Find Santa In Upstate New York For The 2022 Season

Do you hear his sleigh bells ringing in Upstate New York? Santa Claus has arrived for the 2022 Christmas season. Where can you find him?. We've decided to search the web and find as many places where you can find Santa Claus throughout Central New York and Upstate. If you have any other places that we should add to our list, feel free to text us on our station app.
UTICA, NY
Upstate NY’s tranquil weather ends soon: flooding rains, lake effect snow possible

Syracuse, N.Y. -- We are about to get rude awakening in Upstate New York after this long stretch of record-breaking warmth of early November. A pair of strong weather systems, one bringing heavy snow to the Midwest and another dropping heavy rain along the entire East Coast, will converge on Upstate New York this weekend. That combination could deliver flooding rain and then our first bout of lake effect snow.
SYRACUSE, NY
Wait Until You Meet Two Newest Additions to the Wild Animal Park Family

Wait until you see the two newest additions at one Central New York animal park. Two handsome fellas are joining The Wild Animal Park family in Chittenango, New York. Meet Kemba and Kendi, the two new animals that will be part of The Wild Camping Resort where you'll be able to spend the night in a treehouse overlooking the giraffes below. "They are the first of many to be part of our newest project," the park announced on Facebook.
CHITTENANGO, NY
One Killed in Crash in Route 31 in Verona

Deputies have identified the victim of the accident as 73-year-old Frederick Rissman of Verona. The accident was caused when Rissman's vehicle failed to yield the right of way to a pickup traveling westbound on Route 31, a release from Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol said. One passenger is his vehicle, 55-year-old Jean Rissman, was transported by helicopter to SUNY Upstate Hospital with serious injuries. Another passenger in the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said, but was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
VERONA, NY
Snow in Forecast After CNY Hits Record Warm Temperatures

Welcome to Central New York. Days after reaching record-warm temperatures, making it feel like June or July, we're about to get a reminder of what season it really is. Snow showers are in the forecast!. Record highs were set all across the state. Utica reached 77, 1 degree warmer than...
UTICA, NY
Cell Phones for Soldiers Collection Underway in CNY

This item that many discard in the trash can literally buy free talk-time for U.S. soldiers stationed around the globe to speak with friends and family this holiday season. We're talking about cell phones. It doesn't have to be new or even necessarily working. It can be old, flip, fold, cracked-screen, doesn't work/never worked, got it for free and hated it, found it broken in a box in the basement. Senator Joe Griffo is again teaming with AT&T and the Central New York Veteran's Outreach Center in the Cell Phone for Soldiers Campaign. Not only will they take you're old mobile phone, tablets are also being collected this year.
UTICA, NY
Has Your Memory ‘Glazed’ Over This Retro Central New York Donut Shop?

Hey Utica! Who remembers Dan-Dee Donuts? There were several locations sprinkled throughout the Mohawk Valley. Dan-Dee Donuts began springing up in Central New York beginning in the late 1950s. It was started by Jerome "Jerry" Rosenblum and Tom Watkins. Known for their coffee and "50 varieties" of donuts, they had locations in Utica, Yorkville, Herkimer, Little Falls, among others. At their peak there were roughly 20 Dan-Dee Donut shops throughout Central New York. Most were open 24 hours.
UTICA, NY
Unofficial election results posted – Herkimer County

Photo by Dave Warner – Elise Stefanik addresses a crowd at her victory celebration on Tuesday night. The Herkimer County Board of Elections has posted the unofficial results of yesterday’s election. Early voting in New York saw more than 1.1 million people come out over nine days, including...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
Marcy, NY
