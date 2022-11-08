Read full article on original website
Move Over I Love NY, There’s a New Sign in Town
Move over "I ❤️ NY," there's a new sign in town. Have you seen it in Utica yet?. All across the Empire State you can find the I ❤️ NY signs. There's one at the welcome center when you enter New York. Photo Hot Spots. The...
As Tropical Storm Nicole nears Florida, flood worries rise in Upstate NY
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to make landfall tonight on Florida’s Atlantic coast, and Upstate New York forecasters are already worried about potential flooding here this weekend. With each new forecast from the National Weather Service, the projected path of the storm has inched westward, and...
Car from Central New York Might Become a Collectible Hot Wheels Toy
You might see this car from Central New York in toy stores soon!. Rob Freeman and his customized 1956 Volkswagen Beetle are among several semi-finalists for the annual Hot Wheels Legends Tour. The winner will see their vehicle immortalized in die-cast form as an actual Hot Wheels toy. Freeman said...
Here’s Where To Find Santa In Upstate New York For The 2022 Season
Do you hear his sleigh bells ringing in Upstate New York? Santa Claus has arrived for the 2022 Christmas season. Where can you find him?. We've decided to search the web and find as many places where you can find Santa Claus throughout Central New York and Upstate. If you have any other places that we should add to our list, feel free to text us on our station app.
Upstate NY’s tranquil weather ends soon: flooding rains, lake effect snow possible
Syracuse, N.Y. -- We are about to get rude awakening in Upstate New York after this long stretch of record-breaking warmth of early November. A pair of strong weather systems, one bringing heavy snow to the Midwest and another dropping heavy rain along the entire East Coast, will converge on Upstate New York this weekend. That combination could deliver flooding rain and then our first bout of lake effect snow.
Wait Until You Meet Two Newest Additions to the Wild Animal Park Family
Wait until you see the two newest additions at one Central New York animal park. Two handsome fellas are joining The Wild Animal Park family in Chittenango, New York. Meet Kemba and Kendi, the two new animals that will be part of The Wild Camping Resort where you'll be able to spend the night in a treehouse overlooking the giraffes below. "They are the first of many to be part of our newest project," the park announced on Facebook.
One Killed in Crash in Route 31 in Verona
Deputies have identified the victim of the accident as 73-year-old Frederick Rissman of Verona. The accident was caused when Rissman's vehicle failed to yield the right of way to a pickup traveling westbound on Route 31, a release from Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol said. One passenger is his vehicle, 55-year-old Jean Rissman, was transported by helicopter to SUNY Upstate Hospital with serious injuries. Another passenger in the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said, but was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Snow in Forecast After CNY Hits Record Warm Temperatures
Welcome to Central New York. Days after reaching record-warm temperatures, making it feel like June or July, we're about to get a reminder of what season it really is. Snow showers are in the forecast!. Record highs were set all across the state. Utica reached 77, 1 degree warmer than...
Cell Phones for Soldiers Collection Underway in CNY
This item that many discard in the trash can literally buy free talk-time for U.S. soldiers stationed around the globe to speak with friends and family this holiday season. We're talking about cell phones. It doesn't have to be new or even necessarily working. It can be old, flip, fold, cracked-screen, doesn't work/never worked, got it for free and hated it, found it broken in a box in the basement. Senator Joe Griffo is again teaming with AT&T and the Central New York Veteran's Outreach Center in the Cell Phone for Soldiers Campaign. Not only will they take you're old mobile phone, tablets are also being collected this year.
Free Wegman’s Gift Cards At McDonald’s In New York State?
The generosity of people across New York really shines during the holidays and this years seems to be more of the same. At a McDonald's in Syracuse, for a limited time, Wegman's gift cards will be given to those who need help getting a turkey this year. The temperatures are...
Syracuse, New York Was Rated One Of The Worst Cities For This….
Let's chat about fast food. Yeah, the places like McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's, Popeye's, Chick-Fil-A. Is it something that you enjoy, you wish you could eat more of, think it's trash and maybe don't buy it because it's WAY too expensive nowadays?. In America, the fast food industry saw $296.6...
Strong thunderstorm with 40 mph winds and hail hitting northern Onondaga county
Syracuse, N.Y. — A strong thunderstorm could bring 40 mile per hour winds and hail to northern Onondaga County according to the National Weather Service. The storm was spotted at 5:56 p.m. near Camillus and Baldwinsville and is expected to hang around the north end of the county until around 6:30, the National Weather Service said.
Despondent Hunter Goes Missing! Found and Rescued from NY Fire!
Halloween is a night for fright and fantasy but this Halloween things turned genuinely scary for more than one New York family. What started out as a hunting trip ended up as a search and rescue mission but not before a house burned to the ground. Before we get into...
Great Northern Mall’s seller again says tenants must vacate in 13 days: ‘I’m in panic mode’
Clay, N.Y. – Tenants in Great Northern Mall are once again being told they have to leave the nearly empty shopping center this month, according to a tenant and the mall’s buyer. In late October, the mall’s tenants were given a hand-delivered letter informing them the shopping center...
A sleepless 24 hours in Central NY: 5 mobile home fires, an apartment fire, acres of woods catch fire
Central Square, N.Y. — Volunteer firefighters in Oswego and Onondaga counties kept busy this weekend battling multiple outdoor fires, five mobile home fires and a fire at an apartment building. The calls were so constant that some fire departments are calling out for more people to volunteer. Many of...
Has Your Memory ‘Glazed’ Over This Retro Central New York Donut Shop?
Hey Utica! Who remembers Dan-Dee Donuts? There were several locations sprinkled throughout the Mohawk Valley. Dan-Dee Donuts began springing up in Central New York beginning in the late 1950s. It was started by Jerome "Jerry" Rosenblum and Tom Watkins. Known for their coffee and "50 varieties" of donuts, they had locations in Utica, Yorkville, Herkimer, Little Falls, among others. At their peak there were roughly 20 Dan-Dee Donut shops throughout Central New York. Most were open 24 hours.
28 new businesses include physical therapy, party planning, artistry and others
Twenty-eight new businesses filed certificates with Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties from Oct. 30 through Nov. 4. The businesses include a physical therapist, a party planner, and artists.
Unofficial election results posted – Herkimer County
Photo by Dave Warner – Elise Stefanik addresses a crowd at her victory celebration on Tuesday night. The Herkimer County Board of Elections has posted the unofficial results of yesterday’s election. Early voting in New York saw more than 1.1 million people come out over nine days, including...
Mannion, Shiroff race too close to call, will come down to absentee and affidavit ballots
The 50th State Senate District race in central New York will be decided after absentee and affidavit ballots are counted. Republican Rebecca Shiroff led incumbent Democrat John Mannion by nearly 400 votes after election day tallies were counted. There was a delay in reporting Oswego County votes, that was particularly...
35 Themed Trees at Largest Christmas Wonderland in CNY to Deck the Halls
If you're looking for an artificial tree for the holidays this year, look no further than the largest Christmas Wonderland in Central New York. You might even find a gift or two for a few people on your shopping list. Take the hassle out of the holidays this year with...
