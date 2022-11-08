ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boerne, TX

Forest Grove News Times

SALUTE TO VETERANS: Cornelius Vietnam vet saw the world

Lawrence 'Tige' Harris thought he would 'go do fun stuff' after school. He ended up in a war zone.Lawrence "Tige" Harris started traveling for work as a naval officer, and he didn't stop until he got to Cornelius. Harris, who was born in Portland and whose father was in the U.S. Army, attended high school in San Francisco and then graduated from Dartmouth College with a history degree. Before enlisting in the Navy, he tried to join the Marine Corps but failed the eye exam. After passing naval officer school, Harris, now 81, traded a post in San Diego for...
historynet.com

When American Planes Fought American Planes in World War II

Eighty years ago, on November 8, 1942, the Allies launched Operation Torch, the amphibious invasion of French North Africa and the first major U.S. foray into World War II’s European theater. An American aircraft carrier, USS Ranger, and four escort carriers brought 109 Grumman F4F-4 Wildcat fighters, 36 Douglas SBD-3 Dauntless dive bombers and 27 Grumman TBF-1 Avenger torpedo bombers to support the Western Task Force off Morocco. Facing the Americans were Vichy French forces with 208 aircraft, 84 of which had been built in the U.S. and delivered to the French before their 1940 capitulation to Germany. The Vichy air arsenal included Douglas DB-7 attack bombers, Martin 167 Maryland light bombers and Curtiss H-75A fighters, export versions of P-36A Hawks.
