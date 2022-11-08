Lawrence 'Tige' Harris thought he would 'go do fun stuff' after school. He ended up in a war zone.Lawrence "Tige" Harris started traveling for work as a naval officer, and he didn't stop until he got to Cornelius. Harris, who was born in Portland and whose father was in the U.S. Army, attended high school in San Francisco and then graduated from Dartmouth College with a history degree. Before enlisting in the Navy, he tried to join the Marine Corps but failed the eye exam. After passing naval officer school, Harris, now 81, traded a post in San Diego for...

