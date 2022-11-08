Read full article on original website
China’s loss is Mexico’s gain: Bank of America says a transformed global supply chain means nearshoring investment in the country is a ‘lifetime opportunity’
An engineer working on the assembly line at a Ford Motors plant in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. One of the many buzzwords to have come out of the supply chain crisis of the past few years has been “nearshoring”: companies investing in production closer to home so that they don’t have to deal with global sourcing challenges.
Canada orders three Chinese firms to exit critical minerals deals
OTTAWA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Canada's government ordered three Chinese firms on Wednesday to divest their investments in Canadian critical minerals companies on grounds of national security.
NASDAQ
German cabinet blocks Chinese takeover of Elmos chip factory, ERS - source
BERLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Germany's cabinet has agreed to block the prospective Chinese takeovers of Elmos' ELGG.DE chip factory and semiconductor firm ERS Electronic, a government source said on Wednesday. The economy ministry had previously said a Chinese takeover of the Elmos factory would pose a threat to national...
americanmilitarynews.com
Solomon Islands province rejects Chinese mobile towers
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. China’s Huawei is building dozens of communications towers across the Solomon Islands, boosting mobile internet access ahead of next year’s Pacific Games, but the country’s most populous province continues to reject the Chinese-funded infrastructure.
Phys.org
Farmers in China and Uganda move to high-yielding, cost-saving perennial rice
After more than 9,000 years in cultivation, annual paddy rice is now available as a long-lived perennial. The advancement means farmers can plant just once and reap up to eight harvests without sacrificing yield, an important step change relative to "ratooning," or cutting back annual rice to obtain a second, weaker harvest.
Canada orders China to divest from country’s mining companies
Canada has ordered China to immediately sell its holdings in three Canadian mining companies, as the need for investments in the extraction of critical minerals clashes with growing concerns over national security. On Wednesday Canada’s industry minister, François-Philippe Champagne, said three Chinese companies would be required to divest from junior...
informedinfrastructure.com
Bakrie and COBOD International Establish Joint Venture for 3D Construction Printing in Indonesia, Targeting Building and Housing Markets
Leading 3D construction printing technology supplier COBOD International A/S (“COBOD”) has entered into a Joint Venture agreement (JV) with PT Modula Sustainability Indonesia (“Modula”), a subsidiary of PT Bakrie & Brothers Tbk (BNBR). The JV partners will establish a dedicated Indonesian joint venture company aimed at developing the 3D construction printing business in Indonesia.
Procore Announces Winners of 2022 Groundbreaker Awards
CARPINTERIA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced the winners of the 2022 Groundbreaker Awards at Procore’s annual industry event in New Orleans, Groundbreak. The Groundbreaker Awards celebrate the companies, projects and individuals that drive excellence across the construction industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110006177/en/ Procore Chief Culture Officer Steve Zahm with Owner Project Excellence winners. (Photo: Business Wire)
worldcoffeeportal.com
UAE’s Tres Marias expands distribution across MENA region
Tres Marias said the initial focus of the expansion is on the region’s café, hotel and restaurant market | Photo credit: Tres Marias. Dubai-based coffee and alternative milk brand Tres Marias is launching a new range of plant-based milk products across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.
Woonsocket Call
2022 New Silk Road Story Exchange·Keqiao Forum and the 5th World Textile Merchandising Conference to be Held in Keqiao, Zhejiang Province on November 15th
On November 3rd, the Deputy Secretary General of Zhejiang Provincial Government announced at the press conference that 2022 New Silk Road Story Exchange·Keqiao Forum and the 5th World Textile Merchandising Conference would be held in Keqiao District, Shaoxing City, Zhejiang Province from November 15th to 20th. Keqiao District is...
techaiapp.com
U.S. Chip Giant Intel Might Expand to Veneto, Italy
The American microcontroller industry giant frequently launches substantial investment campaigns to increase its chip production across the globe. This is also the case for Veneto, the Italian region chosen for an unprecedented massive project. It is the settlement of Intel in Italy, for a very delicate and important commercial deal, which aims to counter the shortage of microprocessors on the world market. Unfortunately, commercial conditions dictate the highest level of information confidentiality, and the news remains secret and confidential, available only to the parties involved. Although the agreements’ details are yet unknown, it appears that the project may potentially move forward.
Over 90 Museum Leaders Are Asking Climate Protestors to Stop Throwing Soup on Their Artworks
The International Council of Museums (ICOM), a prominent industry group, has released a statement signed by more than 90 museum leaders decrying actions by climate activists that involve targeting artworks. Among the high-profile figures to sign the letter include the Louvre’s director Laurence des Cars, the Prado’s Miguel Falomir, the British Museum’s Hartwig Fischer, the Guggenheim’s Richard Armstrong, director of the Guggenheim, the Mauritshuis’s Martine Gosselink, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Max Hollein. In a statement, the museum group said the protestors “severely underestimate the fragility” of the works, calling the art “irreplaceable.” Activists associated with the U.K.-based group Just Stop Oil movement have...
aircargonews.net
Texel Air Bahrain in strategic alliance with SNC
Texel Air Bahrain and Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) have signed an MOU to form a strategic alliance to develop Middle East and international aviation opportunities. The MOU details an agreement to set up a Special Purpose Vehicle to secure financing for Texel’s fleet and facilities expansion in Bahrain, with special provision to grow the Texel brand and AOCs into other identified areas of interest.
salestechstar.com
AgileThought Expands in South America With a New Office in Buenos Aires, Argentina
AgileThought, Inc., a global pure play end-to-end digital services provider, announced the opening of its Argentina office as part of their international expansion strategy. Located in Buenos Aires, Argentina in the heart of the business district, this office will serve the growing employee base in Argentina and enable AgileThought to leverage the diverse talent pool Argentina has to offer.
US News and World Report
Germany's Parcel Industry Expects Fewer Deliveries This Christmas
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's parcel industry is expecting to deliver fewer packages to consumers during this year's Christmas season than the year before as inflation and rising energy costs push down demand, said the German package and logistics industry association BIEK. Around 415 million packages are expected to reach consumers...
Akanda Announces Arrival of First Shipment and Sales of Medical Cannabis to Germany
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- International medical cannabis platform company Akanda Corp. (“Akanda” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AKAN) expects to take a leading position in the fast-growing German medical cannabis market, as it sees its first export shipment arrive from its Portugal-based operation and announces the first sale has been achieved, solidifying the company as operationally profitable in the market. Akanda recently entered into an agreement to deliver at least 1,000 kilograms of high-grade medical cannabis flower to Germany through the Cansativa platform. The deal ranks as one of the largest supply agreements in the European medical cannabis industry. Cansativa is also the only company in Germany permitted to distribute domestically grown cannabis. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005705/en/ Akanda announces first export shipment to Germany of high THC indoor cultivated premium cannabis from its Portugal-based operation (Photo: Business Wire)
streetwisereports.com
Production Picking Up at Silver Junior's Peru Plant
Silver X Mining Corp. (AGX:TSX.V) keeps upping the ante by increasing mill production at its flagship Nueva Recuperada silver-lead-zinc mine in Huancavelica, Peru. “The company continues its upward trajectory,” wrote Caesars Report newsletter editor Thibaut Lepouttre. The plant processed more than 169,000 ounces silver equivalent (Ag eq) in October...
BBC
UK-Swiss science deal as both barred from EU scheme
The UK and Switzerland are striking a deal on science collaboration as both countries continue to be blocked from a major EU scheme. Political tensions mean the two nations have been shut out from the EU's multi-billion pound Horizon programme. There are no fresh funds as part of the UK-Swiss...
fashionunited.com
Russian oil linked to western fashion, says report
A new report has linked Russian oil to the clothes made by the world's leading retailers and brands, with hidden supply chains and tier 3 manufacturing contracts, despite the global sanctions in effect. Of the many brands having exited or paused sales within the Russian market, there is ample proof...
Shark Tank-fame World’s Fastest Cooking Device On2Cook Secures Seed Funding Over 2 Million USD, Valuation Stands at 100 Crore
NEW DELHI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- Inventor and Entrepreneur Sanandan (Sandy) Sudhir, who created quite some ripples in Shark Tank with the world’s fastest cooking device, has declared that his startup On2Cook India Pvt Ltd has secured seed funding of over 2 Million USD. The funding round was led by angel investor Dr Mayur Desai, who infused the first tranche of Rs 16 crore for 16% equity, reaffirming the startup’s valuation at 12.5 Million USD. The round also saw the participation of NRI investor Nirbhay Gandhi. On2Cook is currently making an appearance at GulfHost 2022 at World Trade Centre in Dubai. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005461/en/ (L-R) Sanandan Sudhir, CEO & Founder On2Cook, Investor Shaival Desai from Desai family office (Photo: Business Wire)
