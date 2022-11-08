ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Frankie Edgar confirms he's retiring 'for sure' from MMA at UFC 281, shares favorite career moment

NEW YORK – Frankie Edgar is soon to be done with MMA. The former UFC lightweight champion and featherweight title challenger is hanging up the gloves after almost 20 years of professional fighting. Edgar (24-10-1 MMA, 18-10-1 UFC) has his retirement fight this Saturday on the main card of UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden Arena. He takes on Chris Gutierrez (18-3-2 MMA, 6-1-1 UFC) in a bantamweight bout.
VIDEO: Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez released on bail; 'I'm ready to go home'

SAN JOSE -- Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez walked out of the Santa Clara County jail early Wednesday for the first time since his arrest eight months ago after making bail while awaiting his trial for attempted murder.After initially denying his bail plea, Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Arthur Bocanegra granted Velasquez's release on $1 million bail Tuesday and added an array of conditions including GPS monitoring.  Earlier on Tuesday, Bocanegra had ruled after a two-day preliminary hearing that Velasquez must go to trial next year on attempted  murder and other charges stemming from a February shooting."I just...
UFC 281: Expert prediction, best bets for Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira

Israel Adesanya will attempt to tie Anderson Silva's record for consecutive victories at middleweight with 13 when he aims for his sixth defense of his 185-pound championship at UFC 281 on November 12. However, his opponent will be a familiar one in the undefeated (in the octagon) Alex Pereira. Before...
Carla Esparza: ‘It makes me smile and laugh’ that people still doubt me ahead of Zhang Weili fight

It’s still somewhat rare that a defending champion will be considered an underdog ahead of a title fight but that’s exactly where Carla Esparza finds herself yet again. In her first fight since claiming the strawweight title in May, the 35-year-old veteran faces daunting odds going up against Zhang Weili in the UFC 281 co-main event. Sportsbooks have her listed as somewhere around a 4-to-1 underdog with many believing it’s almost a foregone conclusion that Zhang will reclaim the 115-pound championship after she previously held the title between 2019 and 2021.
UFC 282 video: Jiri Prochazka, Glover Teixeira face off ahead of title rematch

NEW YORK – Exactly one month out from their UFC 282 main event, Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira got together for a faceoff to promote their title-fight rematch. In the midst of UFC 281 fight week, Prochazka (29-3-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) and Teixeira (33-8 MMA, 16-6 UFC) traveled to Manhattan to attend a media day to promote their headliner, which takes place Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 100 with Frankie Edgar, Renato Moicano, Chris Gutierrez, Matt Frevola, and Andre Petroski

The 100th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC 281. We’re first joined by 12th-ranked UFC bantamweight Frankie Edgar (2:54) ahead of his retirement fight. UFC lightweight Renato Moicano (14:46) then comes on. UFC bantamweight Chris Gutierrez (29:21) then stops by. Next, UFC lightweight Matt Frevola (40:20) joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC middleweight Andre Petroski (54:46).
UFC 281 odds: Latest Vegas lines and betting guide | Adesanya vs. Pereira

Having defeated virtually every contender the Middleweight division has to offer, division champion, Israel Adesanya, looks to settle a score from his kickboxing days when he faces Alex Pereira for a third time (in combat sports) atop UFC 281, which will take place inside Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., this weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022). In other title action, Carla Esparza kicks off her second Strawweight reign against former champ Zhang Weili, while Dustin Poirier battles Michael Chandler in an explosive Lightweight clash in additional main card pay-per-view (PPV) action, and Frankie Edgar makes his final Octagon appearance opposite rising contender Chris Gutierrez.
UFC 281 roundtable: Will Alex Pereira beat Israel Adesanya again?

UFC 281 marks the second pay-per-view in a row where it feels like two championship reigns are in jeopardy. While only one belt actually changed hands two weeks ago, there’s reason to believe that Israel Adesanya and Carla Esparza are in danger of losing to their respective challengers Alex Pereira and Zhang Weili. Pereira holds two kickboxing victories over the UFC middleweight champion and despite those wins being less than definitive when watched with a critical eye, they undoubtedly give reason to be optimistic that Pereira can pick up what would be the most important win of their trilogy.
‘UFC 281: The Chase’: A closer look into heated rivalry between Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira

UFC 281 isn’t just any old title fight, because what Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira share isn’t just any old rivalry. This one goes back. Way back. MMA Fighting’s Shaun Al-Shatti and E. Casey Leydon tell the story behind the unique rivalry between the UFC middleweight champion and his next title challenger, which can be watched above.
UFC 282 official poster released

Light heavyweight champ Jiri Prochazka and ex-titleholder Glover Teixeira will run back their thrilling first meeting at UFC 282. The UFC on Tuesday released the official poster for the event, which takes place Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena. The event’s main card airs live on ESPN+ pay-per-view. The poster...

