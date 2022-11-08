Read full article on original website
Nate Diaz pokes fun at Saturday’s UFC 281 matchup between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler
Nate Diaz poked fun at Saturday’s UFC 281 lightweight matchup between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler. Poirier and Chandler play a large part in the exceptional UFC 281 line-up at Maddison Square Garden, New York. The pairing have gone back-and-forth exchanging verbal insults for some time now, and found...
Frankie Edgar confirms he's retiring 'for sure' from MMA at UFC 281, shares favorite career moment
NEW YORK – Frankie Edgar is soon to be done with MMA. The former UFC lightweight champion and featherweight title challenger is hanging up the gloves after almost 20 years of professional fighting. Edgar (24-10-1 MMA, 18-10-1 UFC) has his retirement fight this Saturday on the main card of UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden Arena. He takes on Chris Gutierrez (18-3-2 MMA, 6-1-1 UFC) in a bantamweight bout.
VIDEO: Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez released on bail; 'I'm ready to go home'
SAN JOSE -- Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez walked out of the Santa Clara County jail early Wednesday for the first time since his arrest eight months ago after making bail while awaiting his trial for attempted murder.After initially denying his bail plea, Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Arthur Bocanegra granted Velasquez's release on $1 million bail Tuesday and added an array of conditions including GPS monitoring. Earlier on Tuesday, Bocanegra had ruled after a two-day preliminary hearing that Velasquez must go to trial next year on attempted murder and other charges stemming from a February shooting."I just...
Sporting News
UFC 281: Expert prediction, best bets for Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira
Israel Adesanya will attempt to tie Anderson Silva's record for consecutive victories at middleweight with 13 when he aims for his sixth defense of his 185-pound championship at UFC 281 on November 12. However, his opponent will be a familiar one in the undefeated (in the octagon) Alex Pereira. Before...
Carla Esparza believes Zhang Weili is ‘underestimating’ her at UFC 281 (Video)
At UFC 281 media day, Carla Esparza spoke about how she feels as an underdog, her admiration for Frankie Edgar, and how she believes that Zhang Weili is underestimating her ahead of their UFC 281 championship bout. The co-main event of UFC 281: Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira features a...
MMA Fighting
Carla Esparza: ‘It makes me smile and laugh’ that people still doubt me ahead of Zhang Weili fight
It’s still somewhat rare that a defending champion will be considered an underdog ahead of a title fight but that’s exactly where Carla Esparza finds herself yet again. In her first fight since claiming the strawweight title in May, the 35-year-old veteran faces daunting odds going up against Zhang Weili in the UFC 281 co-main event. Sportsbooks have her listed as somewhere around a 4-to-1 underdog with many believing it’s almost a foregone conclusion that Zhang will reclaim the 115-pound championship after she previously held the title between 2019 and 2021.
UFC 282 video: Jiri Prochazka, Glover Teixeira face off ahead of title rematch
NEW YORK – Exactly one month out from their UFC 282 main event, Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira got together for a faceoff to promote their title-fight rematch. In the midst of UFC 281 fight week, Prochazka (29-3-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) and Teixeira (33-8 MMA, 16-6 UFC) traveled to Manhattan to attend a media day to promote their headliner, which takes place Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 100 with Frankie Edgar, Renato Moicano, Chris Gutierrez, Matt Frevola, and Andre Petroski
The 100th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC 281. We’re first joined by 12th-ranked UFC bantamweight Frankie Edgar (2:54) ahead of his retirement fight. UFC lightweight Renato Moicano (14:46) then comes on. UFC bantamweight Chris Gutierrez (29:21) then stops by. Next, UFC lightweight Matt Frevola (40:20) joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC middleweight Andre Petroski (54:46).
MMAmania.com
Official UFC 282 poster ‘coming in hot’ for ‘Prochazka vs Teixeira 2’ PPV rematch on Dec. 10
Newly crowned UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka will make his first 205-pound title defense against the man he stripped of the strap, Glover Teixeira, in the upcoming UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) main event, recently made official for Sat., Dec. 10, 2022 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Now...
MMAmania.com
UFC 281 odds: Latest Vegas lines and betting guide | Adesanya vs. Pereira
Having defeated virtually every contender the Middleweight division has to offer, division champion, Israel Adesanya, looks to settle a score from his kickboxing days when he faces Alex Pereira for a third time (in combat sports) atop UFC 281, which will take place inside Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., this weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022). In other title action, Carla Esparza kicks off her second Strawweight reign against former champ Zhang Weili, while Dustin Poirier battles Michael Chandler in an explosive Lightweight clash in additional main card pay-per-view (PPV) action, and Frankie Edgar makes his final Octagon appearance opposite rising contender Chris Gutierrez.
MMA Fighting
‘About damn time’: Fighters react to Cain Velasquez being granted bail in attempted murder case
Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier was among fighters to celebrate Cain Velasquez’s upcoming release from jail after a judge granted him bail in his attempted murder case. Cormier, one of Velasquez’s closest teammates at American Kickboxing Academy, joined others from the team and other UFC veterans in reacting...
MMA Fighting
UFC 281 roundtable: Will Alex Pereira beat Israel Adesanya again?
UFC 281 marks the second pay-per-view in a row where it feels like two championship reigns are in jeopardy. While only one belt actually changed hands two weeks ago, there’s reason to believe that Israel Adesanya and Carla Esparza are in danger of losing to their respective challengers Alex Pereira and Zhang Weili. Pereira holds two kickboxing victories over the UFC middleweight champion and despite those wins being less than definitive when watched with a critical eye, they undoubtedly give reason to be optimistic that Pereira can pick up what would be the most important win of their trilogy.
MMA Fighting
‘UFC 281: The Chase’: A closer look into heated rivalry between Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira
UFC 281 isn’t just any old title fight, because what Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira share isn’t just any old rivalry. This one goes back. Way back. MMA Fighting’s Shaun Al-Shatti and E. Casey Leydon tell the story behind the unique rivalry between the UFC middleweight champion and his next title challenger, which can be watched above.
UFC 281 'Embedded,' No. 3: 'Meatball' Molly McCann arrives and does some autograph work
The UFC is back with its latest pay-per-view and a return to New York, which means the popular “Embedded” fight-week video series is here to document what’s happening behind the scenes. UFC 281 takes place Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York. The main card airs...
MMAmania.com
Unfrozen like Elsa? Alex Pereira joins Jon Jones in mocking UFC 281 opponent Israel Adesanya
Reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya was trying to have one of those “mic drop” moments during a recent press conference, promising to leave longtime kickboxing rival Alex Pereira “Frozen like Elsa” in The UFC 281 main event on Nov. 12 in New York, a reference to the Disney animated movie Frozen.
MMA Fighting
Aline Pereira touts MMA debut 6 days after brother Alex Pereira puts Israel Adesanya ‘to sleep’ at UFC 281
Alex Pereira will challenge Israel Adesanya for the UFC belt on Saturday and plans to celebrate with family and friends if victorious at UFC 281. He will go back to fight mode immediately afterward, however, when he travels with sister Aline Pereira to Sloan, Iowa, for her MMA debut six days later at LFA 147.
CBS Sports
UFC 281 predictions, best bets: Weili Zhang vs. Carla Esparza, Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler among picks
UFC 281 goes down on Saturday from Madison Square Garden in New York City. It's another loaded card as the UFC looks to close out 2022 in a big way. In the main event, Israel Adesanya looks to continue his dominant run as middleweight champion when he faces Alex Pereira, a dangerous striker who holds two kickboxing victories over Adesanya.
MMA Fighting
UFC 282 official poster released
Light heavyweight champ Jiri Prochazka and ex-titleholder Glover Teixeira will run back their thrilling first meeting at UFC 282. The UFC on Tuesday released the official poster for the event, which takes place Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena. The event’s main card airs live on ESPN+ pay-per-view. The poster...
MMA Fighting
Dustin Poirier admits ‘it sucks’ he never got to fight Nate Diaz, downplays potential fourth fight with Conor McGregor
Dustin Poirier has spent his career chasing world titles, so he’s never been all that focused on a single opponent, though there’s at least one fight he wanted where it seems unlikely he’ll ever get it. After his matchup against Nate Diaz got scrapped back in 2018,...
MMA Fighting
Alex Pereira: I don’t know how Israel Adesanya could possibly erase knockout loss from his mind
Alex Pereira isn’t sure how his UFC 281 title fight against champ Israel Adesanya is going to play out, but he is sure Adesanya hasn’t forgotten about their previous meeting. Heading into Saturday’s pay-per-view, a stoic Pereira said his knockout win over Adesanya in kickboxing left a permanent...
