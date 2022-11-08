ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
q13fox.com

December-like temps in November for Seattle

The high temperatures we are seeing this week are typical for late December – not early November. In addition to the chilly weather, we are tracking slick roads this morning as snow melts. Overnight, snow piled up across portions of the Olympic Peninsula, including Port Angeles and Sequim. Snow...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Coldest morning of the season: Sea-Tac hit freezing for the first time and Olympia set a new daily record

SEATTLE — It is that time of the year when the temperatures continually grow cooler, the daylight gets shorter, and the sun angle becomes lower. Wednesday morning showcased just how efficiently temperatures can fall on a clear, calm fall night. It was the coldest morning of the season for many areas in western Washington with temperatures Wednesday morning falling into the 20s and lower 30s around Puget Sound.
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

Watch out for icy roadways Tuesday morning

SEATTLE - Several cities received their first snowfall of the season this afternoon/evening! Snow reports were popping up in, Bellingham, Whidbey Island, Anacortes, Port Townsend, Sequim, port Angeles, and the San Juan Islands. Here is a photo of the snow in Sequim taken by Javier and Crystal Chavez:. On top...
SEQUIM, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Blast of 20-degree temperatures ahead

Western Washington is bracing for plummeting temperatures this week. Lows will plunge to the 20s and low 30s this week! Highs will be well below-average in the 40s. Our coldest point this week will be Wednesday morning. The chilliest spots will be over the South Sound and some valleys where cold air likes to settle.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Snow arrives on Olympic Peninsula

Snow has come to the Olympic Peninsula. About 5.4 inches of snow accumulated Monday just south of Sequim, with 5 inches recorded in neighboring areas, according to the National Weather Service. Parts of Sequim recorded 1-2 inches of snowfall, while Port Angeles saw nearly 3 inches of accumulation. Meteorologist Mike...
PORT ANGELES, WA
KUOW

Frigid temps to chill Western Washington this week

Cold weather shelters are extending hours, and more are popping up, as frigid weather moves into the Northwest this week. The Seattle area can expect high temps in the 40s, and low temps dipping into the low 30s, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service. It will be even colder in areas like Olympia or Puyallup.
SEATTLE, WA
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula vs Seattle: Driving In The Snow

Are Montana winters really that bad? Really? We covered the signs that Montana residents know to look for when it's too cold, and even provided some tips for University of Montana freshmen on how to deal with the cold as newly-minted Missoula residents. But what about a place from which...
MISSOULA, MT
MyNorthwest

Wind storm leaves residents stuck with piles of yard debris

For those asking what to do with downed tree limbs and other yard debris following the severe windstorm, the city of Marysville, in partnership with Waste Management Northwest, is sharing locations to dispose of your yard waste. Locations include Lenz Enterprises in Stanwood, Cedar Grove in Everett, and Pacific Topsoils...
MARYSVILLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Water over I-5 on Monday

Northbound I-5 traffic ran into an unexpected slowdown on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Mercer as drivers had to navigate significant water on the freeway lanes. Then at 7pm the left southbound lane just past Northgate had to be closed because of water over the roadway. Meanwhile, in Snohomish county,...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Rain and wind could turn dangerous Friday afternoon

That hot, smoky weather we saw in October feels like a distant memory. The wind, rain, and mountain snow have only just begun in the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service in Seattle said now that the next storm system has made its way onshore in the Pacific Northwest, we can expect more rain throughout the day Friday. There is a danger of flash flooding.
EVERETT, WA
MyNorthwest

‘Atmospheric river’ bringing rain, wind, snow to PNW

An atmospheric river is bringing strong to damaging winds, heavy rain and below-normal temperatures for the Puget Sound region from Thursday evening through Saturday morning, the National Weather Service said. Snow in the passes is expected as is potential river flooding, The Seattle Times reported. Jeff Michalski, a meteorologist with...
SEATTLE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Pass conditions worsen as winter storm blows through

A Winter Storm Warning was issued by the National Weather Service for north central Washington, including Sherman and Loup Loup pass, cautioning residents of heavy snowfall beginning Saturday afternoon and lasting through Monday. However, the conditions on most Cascade passes are getting pretty dicey! Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is tracking conditions.
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
MyNorthwest

Rain, wind, and snow storms could be coming to Seattle soon

Batten down the hatches, the storms are coming. The National Weather Service in Seattle is reporting Thursday morning that storms are moving into the Pacific Northwest that will “bring strong to damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall, and well-below normal temperatures.”. KIRO 7 chief meteorologist Morgan Palmer wrote in his...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

