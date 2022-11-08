Read full article on original website
Jennifer Hudson Reveals Her Dream Guest and Talks TikTok Thanksgiving Plans (Exclusive)
Just two months after debuting her talk show, Jennifer Hudson is quickly becoming the Queen of Daytime! “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay stopped by "The Jennifer Hudson Show" set to dish on dream guests, the show's People’s Choice nomination and Jennifer's Thanksgiving plans.
Love Is Blind’s Raven Ross seemingly shades Bartise Bowden on TikTok
The entire third season of Love Is Blind is officially streaming on Netflix and there’s even more drama unfolding on social media.It seems that Love Is Blind star Raven Ross has thrown some subtle shade at fellow cast member, Bartise Bowden, on TikTok. Back in August, the 29-year-old pilates instructor posted a video about the one red flag she notices in a man: his earring choices.“When she thinks u want her man but he’s wearing one of these,” she wrote over the TikTok video, as she filmed herself mouthing along to the voiceover: “We are good. You’re safe.”The clip...
The View host Whoopi Goldberg sternly shuts down co-hosts and show guests during awkward moment live on air
THE VIEW'S Whoopi Goldberg has sternly shut down her co-hosts and guests on Wednesday's show during an awkward live moment. Kerry Washington and Emayatzy Corinealdi stopped by to talk about their new show. Kerry and Emayatzy promoted their Hulu show, Reasonable Doubt. The panel asked the actresses questions, and Kerry...
The View’s Whoopi Goldberg snaps at Ana Navarro and demands to finish speaking in awkward moment on air
THE VIEW'S Whoopi Goldberg has snapped at her co-host Ana Navarro for trying to voice her thoughts during a recent episode. The awkward encounter happened on Monday while the panel got into a heated discussion over politics. Moderator Whoopi started the conversation by mentioning former President Barack Obama's recent comments...
Wife stunned to learn her husband is a woman after 10 months of being intimate
A woman claims to be conned out of around $18,000 by her ‘husband’ who was later proved to be a woman. An unnamed woman, 22 years old, says she was conned by her husband during 10 months of their marriage before she discovered he was a woman. The victim, who is referred to as NA in legal documents, said she met her husband, whose initials are AA, via an online dating app.
Jeopardy! legend Amy Schneider reveals which host she prefers ‘by a landslide’
JEOPARDY! star Amy Schneider did not hesitate to buzz in when asked which host she prefers between Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik. The 40-time winner told all in an online Q&A with her fans on Monday. A Jeopardy! fan asked Amy, 42, in her Reddit AMA: "Ken or Mayim?" Ken,...
The View’s Joy Behar rolls eyes at producer after he scolds her over ‘inappropriate’ comment forcing them to go to break
JOY Behar has scoffed at a show producer after he scolded her for making harsh comments and for failing to go to a commercial break. The View star recently returned from a long hiatus as she celebrated her 80th birthday. During Thursday morning's episode, both Joy and Whoopi, 66, had...
Leslie Jordan Dies: Call Me Kat Pauses Production in Wake of Actor's Death
Leslie Jordan‘s Call Me Kat family is remembering the late actor, who died on Monday in a car accident at the age of 67. Meanwhile, TVLine has learned that production on the Fox comedy’s current third season will pause for an indefinite period of time following Jordan’s passing. Jordan completed nine episodes of Season 3 at the time of his death (four of which have already aired). “There aren’t words to convey the loss we are experiencing as a cast and a Call Me Kat family,” lamented the sitcom’s titular star, Mayim Bialik, in a statement on Instagram Monday. “Leslie Jordan was larger than...
Howie Mandel Asks What’s The Big Deal About Meghan Markle Comments On His Old TV Show
Meghan Markle claims she felt like a bimbo when she was a case girl on the game show Deal or No Deal. Former show host Howie Mandel doesn’t mind her comments. He’s speaking out in the wake of Marklegate, saying the Duchess of Sussex was only expressing how it made her feel. “I’ve never really heard anybody complain and I don’t think Meghan is complaining,” Mandel said to Us Weekly. “I think Meghan just said she wanted to do more. It wasn’t fulfilling for her. So I don’t know why there is a big hoopla, except I have to say that me...
Netflix Taking Over As Streaming Home For One Of Peacock’s Best Shows, And A New Season Is Coming
Netflix has been known to save TV shows that have been axed, but the service just picked up an excellent Peacock series that hadn't even been canceled.
[WATCH] Jennifer Hudson Delivers ‘Sister Act’ Performance for Halloween Episode of Her Talk Show
Jennifer Hudson celebrated the first Halloween of The Jennifer Hudson show honoring an important character in her costume. Hudson dressed as Sister Mary Clarence from 1992’s Sister Act. “Do you think I did okay, y’all?” Hudson asks the audience. “What do you think [Goldberg] will say?”
Is ‘Law and Order’ on tonight (November 10, 2022)? Episode details for ‘Only the Lonely’
Is “Law and Order” on tonight (November 10, 2022)? YES. NBC’s long-running crime procedural airs Season 22, Episode 7, titled “Only the Lonely,” on Thursday night. Here is how NBC describes the episode: “A crisis consultant who’s made many enemies on behalf of her clients is murdered. Price and Maroun must set aside the potential damage to a witness’s reputation in order to strengthen their case.” Watch the video trailer above and read on for everything to know about “Law & Order” Season 22. Who are the current “Law & Order” cast members? As always, the show’s six main cast members are...
Bruce Springsteen to Take Over Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’ With Four Musical Appearances
The Boss is taking over NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” with a string of late-night musical appearances. Bruce Springsteen will make his first of four stops in New York’s 30 Rock starting Monday, Nov. 14, through Wednesday, Nov. 16, plus one special appearance on Nov. 24, for the show’s Thanksgiving episode. Fans can also tune in to watch Springsteen as the show’s lead and musical guest, cracking his headline-making jokes alongside host Jimmy Fallon. Springsteen has stopped by the show before, with his latest appearance being in 2020, but it marks the first time that he will be a...
8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (October 28)
Hold the front page! We’ve upped our usual seven streaming recommendations to eight this week, such is the frequency with which Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and the rest are dropping new movies and TV shows for viewers to enjoy. It’s a prolific few days on Netflix, in particular,...
Whoopi Goldberg Reflects On Being Body Shamed With Fat Suit Comments Over Till
Here's what Till star Whoopi Goldberg had to say recently about being body shamed.
Video: 'Time Traveler' Spotted in Crowd at 1977 Elvis Concert
A crowd shot from one of Elvis Presley's final concerts shows what some suspect could be a time traveler in the form of a woman holding a modern-day cell phone. The odd scene was reportedly discovered by a Reddit user who noticed the peculiar moment while watching a 1977 CBS special which featured some of the King of Rock and Roll's final performances in June of that year. During the program, as Elvis begins singing "Don't be Cruel," he tosses one of his trademark scarves into the crowd. When the camera briefly pans to his adoring fans attempting to catch it, a woman can be seen holding a rather curious black rectangular object with a small silvery square that bears an uncanny resemblance to a cell phone.
19 Movie Endings People Believe Are The Most "Horribly Depressing" Ever Committed To Film
"If you skip the last five minutes, the ending is pretty awesome."
Chris Rock Will Make History as First Artist to Perform Live on Netflix
Chris Rock will make history for Netflix. The streaming service announced Thursday that legendary comedian, writer, director, and actor Rock will be the first artist to perform live on Netflix for the company’s first-ever live, global streaming event. The comedy special is set to stream in early 2023. Details...
‘Forever’: Netflix Orders Series Based on Judy Blume’s Novel
Judy Blume’s groundbreaking 1975 novel Forever is being reimagined for a new generation and as a Netflix series. The streaming service has ordered Forever to series, from showrunner and executive producer Mara Brock Akil (The Game, Girlfriends). This is the first project under her overall deal with Netflix. It is described as “an epic love story of two Black teens exploring romance and their identities through the awkward journey of being each other’s firsts.”
21 Funny Tweets About Nick Cannon Expecting His 12th Child...One Week After Announcing His 11th
It's giving Cheaper by the Dozen.
