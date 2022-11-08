ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Love Is Blind’s Raven Ross seemingly shades Bartise Bowden on TikTok

The entire third season of Love Is Blind is officially streaming on Netflix and there’s even more drama unfolding on social media.It seems that Love Is Blind star Raven Ross has thrown some subtle shade at fellow cast member, Bartise Bowden, on TikTok. Back in August, the 29-year-old pilates instructor posted a video about the one red flag she notices in a man: his earring choices.“When she thinks u want her man but he’s wearing one of these,” she wrote over the TikTok video, as she filmed herself mouthing along to the voiceover: “We are good. You’re safe.”The clip...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Aabha Gopan

Wife stunned to learn her husband is a woman after 10 months of being intimate

A woman claims to be conned out of around $18,000 by her ‘husband’ who was later proved to be a woman. An unnamed woman, 22 years old, says she was conned by her husband during 10 months of their marriage before she discovered he was a woman. The victim, who is referred to as NA in legal documents, said she met her husband, whose initials are AA, via an online dating app.
TVLine

Leslie Jordan Dies: Call Me Kat Pauses Production in Wake of Actor's Death

Leslie Jordan‘s Call Me Kat family is remembering the late actor, who died on Monday in a car accident at the age of 67. Meanwhile, TVLine has learned that production on the Fox comedy’s current third season will pause for an indefinite period of time following Jordan’s passing.  Jordan completed nine episodes of Season 3 at the time of his death (four of which have already aired). “There aren’t words to convey the loss we are experiencing as a cast and a Call Me Kat family,” lamented the sitcom’s titular star, Mayim Bialik, in a statement on Instagram Monday. “Leslie Jordan was larger than...
Deadline

Howie Mandel Asks What’s The Big Deal About Meghan Markle Comments On His Old TV Show

Meghan Markle claims she felt like a bimbo when she was a case girl on the game show Deal or No Deal. Former show host Howie Mandel doesn’t mind her comments. He’s speaking out in the wake of Marklegate, saying the Duchess of Sussex was only expressing how it made her feel. “I’ve never really heard anybody complain and I don’t think Meghan is complaining,” Mandel said to Us Weekly. “I think Meghan just said she wanted to do more. It wasn’t fulfilling for her. So I don’t know why there is a big hoopla, except I have to say that me...
GoldDerby

Is ‘Law and Order’ on tonight (November 10, 2022)? Episode details for ‘Only the Lonely’

Is “Law and Order” on tonight (November 10, 2022)? YES. NBC’s long-running crime procedural airs Season 22, Episode 7, titled “Only the Lonely,” on Thursday night. Here is how NBC describes the episode: “A crisis consultant who’s made many enemies on behalf of her clients is murdered. Price and Maroun must set aside the potential damage to a witness’s reputation in order to strengthen their case.” Watch the video trailer above and read on for everything to know about “Law & Order” Season 22. Who are the current “Law & Order” cast members? As always, the show’s six main cast members are...
Variety

Bruce Springsteen to Take Over Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’ With Four Musical Appearances

The Boss is taking over NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” with a string of late-night musical appearances. Bruce Springsteen will make his first of four stops in New York’s 30 Rock starting Monday, Nov. 14, through Wednesday, Nov. 16, plus one special appearance on Nov. 24, for the show’s Thanksgiving episode. Fans can also tune in to watch Springsteen as the show’s lead and musical guest, cracking his headline-making jokes alongside host Jimmy Fallon. Springsteen has stopped by the show before, with his latest appearance being in 2020, but it marks the first time that he will be a...
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Video: 'Time Traveler' Spotted in Crowd at 1977 Elvis Concert

A crowd shot from one of Elvis Presley's final concerts shows what some suspect could be a time traveler in the form of a woman holding a modern-day cell phone. The odd scene was reportedly discovered by a Reddit user who noticed the peculiar moment while watching a 1977 CBS special which featured some of the King of Rock and Roll's final performances in June of that year. During the program, as Elvis begins singing "Don't be Cruel," he tosses one of his trademark scarves into the crowd. When the camera briefly pans to his adoring fans attempting to catch it, a woman can be seen holding a rather curious black rectangular object with a small silvery square that bears an uncanny resemblance to a cell phone.
TV Fanatic

Chris Rock Will Make History as First Artist to Perform Live on Netflix

Chris Rock will make history for Netflix. The streaming service announced Thursday that legendary comedian, writer, director, and actor Rock will be the first artist to perform live on Netflix for the company’s first-ever live, global streaming event. The comedy special is set to stream in early 2023. Details...
tvinsider.com

‘Forever’: Netflix Orders Series Based on Judy Blume’s Novel

Judy Blume’s groundbreaking 1975 novel Forever is being reimagined for a new generation and as a Netflix series. The streaming service has ordered Forever to series, from showrunner and executive producer Mara Brock Akil (The Game, Girlfriends). This is the first project under her overall deal with Netflix. It is described as “an epic love story of two Black teens exploring romance and their identities through the awkward journey of being each other’s firsts.”

