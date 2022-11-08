ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Can Trump run again in the 2024 election?

Donald Trump made history in becoming the first president in US history to be impeached twice by the House of Representatives. But while losing to Joe Biden in November 2020 may have dented the one-term president’s pride and fuelled 18-months of lies about rigged ballot boxes, it now seems almost certain that Mr Trump will run again for the White House in 2024.Mr Trump has not stopped fundraising since moving from Washington DC to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, amassing a war chest of well over $100m with which he can help boost Republicans who backed his “Big Lie”...
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Obama: If Republicans Win in Arizona, Democracy ‘May Not Survive’

Former President Barack Obama spoke to over 1,000 people in a high school gym in Phoenix, Arizona for a rally Wednesday and asked them, “What has happened?” Putting it plainly, he cautioned voters that if Republicans win in Arizona on Nov. 8, they will have “election deniers serving as your governor, as your senator, as your secretary of state, as your attorney general.” “Democracy as we know it may not survive in Arizona,” he said. “That’s not an exaggeration. That is a fact.” With a promise to “transform” the process of elections in the state, Arizona’s GOP candidates have been the among the loudest 2020 election deniers, according to The Washington Post. Only one of 13 Republican candidates in the state have not denied or questioned the results. “When Donald Trump won, I stayed up till 3 in the morning so I could offer a congratulatory call to somebody who opposed everything I stood for, but I believed in the peaceful transfer of power,” Obama said. “We welcomed him into the White House. Because that’s what America’s supposed to be about. Did we forget that? Did that only apply to one side?”
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Montanan

Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen

Those still clinging to hope that Donald J. Trump will return to the presidency might want to do a reality check after this week’s developments. While his political influence continues to erode due in large part to his endless whining about falsely losing the last election, his legal and business problems continue to grow almost […] The post Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Salon

Donald Trump planned and directed the whole damn thing — why is anybody still defending him?

The Jan. 6 committee's final public hearing before the midterm election ended with a bang, not a whimper. At the conclusion of the hearing the committee's nine members voted unanimously to subpoena former President Donald Trump to testify. After their two-and-a-half hour presentation, it's hard to imagine how they ever could have contemplated doing otherwise. They presented a meticulously documented case which showed that Trump had a premeditated plan of many months to deny losing the election, plotted a coup to overturn the results if he did, incited a violent insurrection when that was thwarted, and then refused for hours to respond to the violence as he watched it unfold on television. Whether he will respond to the subpoena remains to be seen, but either way it's another black mark on his uniquely corrupt and dishonest political career.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Newsweek

Trump's Goal of Impeaching Mitch McConnell Is Doomed

Donald Trump's longstanding feud with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell escalated to a new level Thursday after the former president called for the impeachment of the Senate's top Republican in an interview. Asked about the possibility of Republicans defaulting on the national debt next Congress—and McConnell's longstanding aversion to budgetary...
FLORIDA STATE
TheWrap

Wall Street Journal Calls Trump the GOP’s ‘Biggest Loser’ in Scathing Editorial: ‘Republicans Are Sick and Tired of Losing’

Detailing loss after loss by candidates that Donald Trump endorsed in the midterm elections, the Wall Street Journal on Thursday called the former president “the Republican Party’s Biggest Loser.” The Rupert Murdoch-owned paper’s move came the same day his New York Post ran a cover depicting the former president as “Trumpty Dumpty,” signaling Rupert’s break with Trump once and for all.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy