Republicans are trying to win by spreading three false talking points. Here’s the truth | Robert Reich
Republicans want midterm voters to believe lies about crime, inflation and taxes. This is what they’re claiming – followed by the facts
Washington Examiner
Obama claims Republicans would 'investigate their political opponents' if they win midterms
Former President Barack Obama criticized Republicans during a speech Friday for planning on “investigating their political opponents” if they win control of Congress in November. The former president also claimed that the Republicans would not help Georgians but focus on themselves instead and cut out programs such as...
60% of Republican Voters Say White Supremacy Is a ‘Problem’ in the US
If you tuned in to Tucker Carlson every night, you’d be told again and again that white supremacy is a hoax, invoked by liberals to smear the modern Republican Party and divide the country. But though the Fox News host has millions of viewers, his controversial takes may not...
Can Trump run again in the 2024 election?
Donald Trump made history in becoming the first president in US history to be impeached twice by the House of Representatives. But while losing to Joe Biden in November 2020 may have dented the one-term president’s pride and fuelled 18-months of lies about rigged ballot boxes, it now seems almost certain that Mr Trump will run again for the White House in 2024.Mr Trump has not stopped fundraising since moving from Washington DC to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, amassing a war chest of well over $100m with which he can help boost Republicans who backed his “Big Lie”...
‘Rantings of a madman’: Trump derided for regurgitating disproven election lies in ‘nonsensical’ response to Jan 6 committee
Trump shares video of ‘sham committee’ after Jan 6 panel subpoenas him. Donald Trump’s response to a subpoena by the House select committee investigating the events of the January 6 Capitol riot has been met with derision and confusion, following its publication on Friday morning. The former...
Growing number of Republicans say Trump won’t be GOP nominee
(The Hill) — A growing number of prominent Republicans are warning that former President Donald Trump should not run again in 2024 or that he will lose if he does, previewing rifts in the GOP that are likely to come into full view after the midterms. Former Speaker Paul...
Bill Maher: 'Monsters' like Herschel Walker can be GOP candidates when voters don't like what Dems are selling
"Real Time" host Bill Maher railed against Republicans for rallying behind a candidate like Herschel Walker but knocked Democrats for "selling" policies voters don't want.
'POTUS is pissed': Trump was 'livid' Supreme Court rejected challenge to election results, Secret Service agent warned
Former President Donald Trump was noticeably angry when the Supreme Court rejected his challenge to the results of the 2020 election and did not want people to know he lost, new evidence and testimony presented by the Jan. 6 committee on Thursday revealed. In a Secret Service email obtained and...
Obama: If Republicans Win in Arizona, Democracy ‘May Not Survive’
Former President Barack Obama spoke to over 1,000 people in a high school gym in Phoenix, Arizona for a rally Wednesday and asked them, “What has happened?” Putting it plainly, he cautioned voters that if Republicans win in Arizona on Nov. 8, they will have “election deniers serving as your governor, as your senator, as your secretary of state, as your attorney general.” “Democracy as we know it may not survive in Arizona,” he said. “That’s not an exaggeration. That is a fact.” With a promise to “transform” the process of elections in the state, Arizona’s GOP candidates have been the among the loudest 2020 election deniers, according to The Washington Post. Only one of 13 Republican candidates in the state have not denied or questioned the results. “When Donald Trump won, I stayed up till 3 in the morning so I could offer a congratulatory call to somebody who opposed everything I stood for, but I believed in the peaceful transfer of power,” Obama said. “We welcomed him into the White House. Because that’s what America’s supposed to be about. Did we forget that? Did that only apply to one side?”
Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen
Those still clinging to hope that Donald J. Trump will return to the presidency might want to do a reality check after this week’s developments. While his political influence continues to erode due in large part to his endless whining about falsely losing the last election, his legal and business problems continue to grow almost […] The post Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Female Democrat voters tell NY Times they're shifting to GOP over economic concerns: 'It's all about cost'
The New York Times highlighted Democratic women and independent voters leaning more to the right this election because of the economy and inflation.
Lindsey Graham says GOP will win House and Senate, put a stop to 'all this crazy crap' from Biden admin
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. is confident in the Republicans' chances of winning back the House and Senate in next week's midterm elections. Graham joined Ainsley Earhardt on "Fox & Friends" to discuss his predictions for the election. "I think we will get 25 pickups in the House. I'm here to...
Their America Is Vanishing. Like Trump, They Insist They Were Cheated.
The Pearland Strikers cricket team, a sport that reflects the area’s shifting culture, in Katy, Texas, Sept. 4, 2022. (Annie Mulligan/The New York Times) When Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas voted last year to reject Donald Trump’s electoral defeat, many of his constituents back home in Fort Bend County were thrilled.
Donald Trump planned and directed the whole damn thing — why is anybody still defending him?
The Jan. 6 committee's final public hearing before the midterm election ended with a bang, not a whimper. At the conclusion of the hearing the committee's nine members voted unanimously to subpoena former President Donald Trump to testify. After their two-and-a-half hour presentation, it's hard to imagine how they ever could have contemplated doing otherwise. They presented a meticulously documented case which showed that Trump had a premeditated plan of many months to deny losing the election, plotted a coup to overturn the results if he did, incited a violent insurrection when that was thwarted, and then refused for hours to respond to the violence as he watched it unfold on television. Whether he will respond to the subpoena remains to be seen, but either way it's another black mark on his uniquely corrupt and dishonest political career.
Trump's Goal of Impeaching Mitch McConnell Is Doomed
Donald Trump's longstanding feud with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell escalated to a new level Thursday after the former president called for the impeachment of the Senate's top Republican in an interview. Asked about the possibility of Republicans defaulting on the national debt next Congress—and McConnell's longstanding aversion to budgetary...
Morning Joe panel shocked after PA Trump voters don't buy MSNBC Jan. 6 account
MSNBC's Morning Joe was shocked by the answers of Pennsylvania voters concerning the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Host Joe Scarborough even described the sentiments as "disturbing to a lot of people" during the show's Monday broadcast. MSNBC's Elise Jordan conducted the focus group of Pittsburgh-area citizens who previously voted for...
AOC tells MSNBC's Hayes 'White nationalism' threatens Americans with 'fascism,' return to 'apartheid'
During a Friday interview with MSNBC's Chris Hayes, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., insisted White nationalists are threatening to plunge America into "fascism."
‘The Trump playbook’: Republicans hint they will deny election results
Some candidates are already questioning the integrity of the vote and undermining the credibility of the results
Wall Street Journal Calls Trump the GOP’s ‘Biggest Loser’ in Scathing Editorial: ‘Republicans Are Sick and Tired of Losing’
Detailing loss after loss by candidates that Donald Trump endorsed in the midterm elections, the Wall Street Journal on Thursday called the former president “the Republican Party’s Biggest Loser.” The Rupert Murdoch-owned paper’s move came the same day his New York Post ran a cover depicting the former president as “Trumpty Dumpty,” signaling Rupert’s break with Trump once and for all.
Trump’s attack on Ron ‘DeSanctimonious’ shows he’s a time bomb ready to blow up the GOP
Donald Trump nicknames Florida Governor Ron DeSantis 'Ron DeSanctimonious'. Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice. Polls show the Republican party doing fairly well...
