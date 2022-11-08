ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newington, CT

Eyewitness News

Light up Bristol blue

BRISTOL, CT. (WFSB) - Mayor Jeff Caggiano encouraged everyone to gather their blue lights in Bristol. It is nearly a month since the tragedy of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. The mayor asked during a facebook live for the Bristol community and supporters to honor the one month...
BRISTOL, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain issues Drought Watch

NEW BRITAIN – The City issued a Drought Watch this week after reservoir capacities dipped below 60%. Customers of the New Britain Water Department have been asked to voluntarily reduce their water usage by 10% in order to restore proper levels. The City’s Emergency Water Contingency Plan, adopted in...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Haven Independent

Links Gala Honors 50 Years Of Service

A historic Black female advocacy organization celebrated half a century of sisterhood and service at its first in-person gala since the start of the pandemic. That celebration took place at the Omni Hotel on Temple Street Saturday night during a gala celebrating the New Haven Chapter of The Links Inc.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

These Connecticut towns will now allow recreational marijuana sales

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Recreational marijuana is already legal in Connecticut, but it was still on several ballots across the state. It’s a hot-button issue for Connecticut voters. The question of selling recreational marijuana was on Tuesday’s ballot in three municipalities. Ledyard passed the referendum by nearly 300 votes while Litchfield voters decided to prohibit […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Britain Herald

STUDENT CORNER: Significance of letters of recommendation

Applying for college now is a completely different process than applying for college 10 years ago. This is because the college application process is changing every year. For instance, many colleges are now test-optional, meaning that it’s not required for students to submit their SAT or ACT scores. However, even though this process is changing, one thing that’s stayed consistent throughout it is having letters of recommendation.
WTNH

2 displaced in Windham fire: Officials

WINDHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — A trash can fire at a home in Windham damaged the house, leaving two people displaced on Tuesday, fire officials said. Firefighters responded to a fire at 88 West Ave. around 7:41 p.m. Officials said there was a trash can fire that extended to the exterior wall of a building and […]
WINDHAM, CT
New Britain Herald

Awaken 180 opens first Connecticut location in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD – Awaken180 Weight Loss opened a new location in Blue Back Square and held an official ribbon cutting ceremony on Oct. 27. According to the company’s website, the program helps individuals “understand why making certain food choices works and how to create sustainable and smart food decisions for the long term.”
WEST HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

1,600 patients to be provided assistance at free dental clinic

FARMINGTON – The Connecticut Foundation for Dental Outreach will host its 15th Connecticut Mission of Mercy Free Dental Clinic (CTMOM) on Nov. 12 and 13. CTMOM provides dental care for individuals who are unable to afford medical assistance. “It is wonderful to be able to provide dental care to...
FARMINGTON, CT
WTNH.com

Yale New Haven Health Check: Specialized Emergency Care for Seniors

New Haven, CT (WTNH) – CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Dr. Justin Cahill, Interim Chairman, Bridgeport Hospital Emergency Department. Dr. Cahill explains that, “One-Size Emergency Department care doesn’t fit everyone, and our older population can have some special needs.”. In response, they are now...
NEW HAVEN, CT
milfordmirror.com

Milford's former Howard Johnson hotel set for demolition

MILFORD — Demolition of the existing structure on the Post Road site of the former Howard Johnson restaurant and hotel is expected soon, according to the property's owners. Chuck Dortenzio, director of operations for the Key Automotive Group, which has received city approvals to open its new Genesis showroom at the site, said one of the reasons why work has been delayed is because of the cellular antennas on the building.
MILFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Alder Welcomes Election Day Baby

As politicians across the state cheered at the end of an often-bitter campaign season, Westville Alder Darryl Brackeen Jr. and his wife Chaz celebrated the beginning of something sweeter this Election Day: a new life born into his family. Baby Nailah was born to the Brackeens shortly after midnight on...
NEW HAVEN, CT
ctexaminer.com

Democratic Gains and a One-Sided Drop in Urban Voters in Connecticut

While Republican voter turnout in the five largest cities in Connecticut by population – Bridgeport, Stamford, New Haven, Hartford and Waterbury – mirrored 2018 numbers, Democratic voter turnout dropped significantly, despite overall gains for the party. By Wednesday afternoon, statewide voter turnout for 2022 was 58.59 percent, somewhat...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Voters Weigh In on Amendment That Would Allow Early Voting in Connecticut

Connecticut voters are considering in-person early voting. It is too soon to say whether that amendment to the state constitution will pass. Voters at the Hartford Public Library on Main Street, in Hartford’s 22nd District, overwhelmingly showed support for amending the state Constitution to pave the path for early voting in Connecticut. The results from that polling site show 473 in favor and 57 against the amendment.
CONNECTICUT STATE
AdWeek

Jill Gilardi Joins WFSB Hartford as Weekend Evening Meteorologist

Jill Gilardi has joined Hartford, Ct., CBS affiliate WFSB as weekend evening meteorologist. “For the last 18 years of my career, it’s always been 2 planes ✈️ to get to my family…but now it’s just a 2 hour drive! We have 13 Alabama-born fur babies, who are now transitioning to 10 Connecti-cAts and 3 pups. Hart’s name is a play on words and not only stands for the heart ❤️ ❤️ markings she bares, but also for Hartford, CT, where we now live,” the Massachusetts native wrote on Facebook. “I’ve stayed within the Gray TV family and now work at WFSB Channel 3 Eye Witness News!! I am so thankful for my past endeavors and excited for my future with WFSB. I can’t wait to take you all along on my new adventure!”
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Fire erupts in multi-family home in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Flames erupted in a New Haven home on Tuesday morning, according to the New Haven Fire Department. Fire crews were dispatched to a multi-family home on Plymouth Street around 4:20 a.m. The blaze was quickly classified as a two-alarm fire, and the fire department called in for additional manpower to […]
NEW HAVEN, CT

