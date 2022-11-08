Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
Southington Genealogical Society has helped to clean up Merriman Burying Ground
SOUTHINGTON – The Southington Genealogical Society has helped to clean up the Merriman Burying Ground. It has been a longstanding tradition for the Southington Genealogical Society to beautify the historic cemetery on Marion Ave. Members gathered to rake leaves and remove sticks at the burying ground on Oct. 29.
Eyewitness News
Light up Bristol blue
BRISTOL, CT. (WFSB) - Mayor Jeff Caggiano encouraged everyone to gather their blue lights in Bristol. It is nearly a month since the tragedy of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. The mayor asked during a facebook live for the Bristol community and supporters to honor the one month...
New Britain Herald
Central CT State University, Smalley Elementary School partner to help the hungry
NEW BRITAIN – Central CT State University and Smalley Elementary School have partnered up to help the hungry with a supper fundraiser coming up soon. An Empty Bowls Event is set to take place at Smalley, 175 West St., New Britain, on Thursday, Nov. 17 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
New Britain Herald
New Britain issues Drought Watch
NEW BRITAIN – The City issued a Drought Watch this week after reservoir capacities dipped below 60%. Customers of the New Britain Water Department have been asked to voluntarily reduce their water usage by 10% in order to restore proper levels. The City’s Emergency Water Contingency Plan, adopted in...
Links Gala Honors 50 Years Of Service
A historic Black female advocacy organization celebrated half a century of sisterhood and service at its first in-person gala since the start of the pandemic. That celebration took place at the Omni Hotel on Temple Street Saturday night during a gala celebrating the New Haven Chapter of The Links Inc.
These Connecticut towns will now allow recreational marijuana sales
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Recreational marijuana is already legal in Connecticut, but it was still on several ballots across the state. It’s a hot-button issue for Connecticut voters. The question of selling recreational marijuana was on Tuesday’s ballot in three municipalities. Ledyard passed the referendum by nearly 300 votes while Litchfield voters decided to prohibit […]
New Britain Herald
STUDENT CORNER: Significance of letters of recommendation
Applying for college now is a completely different process than applying for college 10 years ago. This is because the college application process is changing every year. For instance, many colleges are now test-optional, meaning that it’s not required for students to submit their SAT or ACT scores. However, even though this process is changing, one thing that’s stayed consistent throughout it is having letters of recommendation.
New Haven alders endorse replacing Columbus statue with Italian-American monument
The board recommended replacing the statue of Christopher Columbus torn down in June 2020 with a monument to Italian-American heritage.
2 displaced in Windham fire: Officials
WINDHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — A trash can fire at a home in Windham damaged the house, leaving two people displaced on Tuesday, fire officials said. Firefighters responded to a fire at 88 West Ave. around 7:41 p.m. Officials said there was a trash can fire that extended to the exterior wall of a building and […]
New Britain Herald
Awaken 180 opens first Connecticut location in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD – Awaken180 Weight Loss opened a new location in Blue Back Square and held an official ribbon cutting ceremony on Oct. 27. According to the company’s website, the program helps individuals “understand why making certain food choices works and how to create sustainable and smart food decisions for the long term.”
New Britain Herald
1,600 patients to be provided assistance at free dental clinic
FARMINGTON – The Connecticut Foundation for Dental Outreach will host its 15th Connecticut Mission of Mercy Free Dental Clinic (CTMOM) on Nov. 12 and 13. CTMOM provides dental care for individuals who are unable to afford medical assistance. “It is wonderful to be able to provide dental care to...
WTNH.com
Yale New Haven Health Check: Specialized Emergency Care for Seniors
New Haven, CT (WTNH) – CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Dr. Justin Cahill, Interim Chairman, Bridgeport Hospital Emergency Department. Dr. Cahill explains that, “One-Size Emergency Department care doesn’t fit everyone, and our older population can have some special needs.”. In response, they are now...
NBC Connecticut
F-35A to Fly Over E. Hartford in Honor of Pratt & Whitney Employees Who Make the Engine
An F-35A jet is set to fly over East Hartford on Wednesday morning. City officials said the jet will fly over the town at 10:35 a.m. The flight is expected to come from the south and head north over Cabela's. The fly over is in honor of the employees at...
milfordmirror.com
Milford's former Howard Johnson hotel set for demolition
MILFORD — Demolition of the existing structure on the Post Road site of the former Howard Johnson restaurant and hotel is expected soon, according to the property's owners. Chuck Dortenzio, director of operations for the Key Automotive Group, which has received city approvals to open its new Genesis showroom at the site, said one of the reasons why work has been delayed is because of the cellular antennas on the building.
Bristol Press
Bristol residents will be asked to determine the fate of four questions that could change the charter
BRISTOL – Bristol residents will be asked to determine the fate of four questions that could change the city’s charter this Tuesday. The first asks, “Shall the term of the office of the mayor be increased from two to four years?”. Supporters of the change during Charter...
Alder Welcomes Election Day Baby
As politicians across the state cheered at the end of an often-bitter campaign season, Westville Alder Darryl Brackeen Jr. and his wife Chaz celebrated the beginning of something sweeter this Election Day: a new life born into his family. Baby Nailah was born to the Brackeens shortly after midnight on...
ctexaminer.com
Democratic Gains and a One-Sided Drop in Urban Voters in Connecticut
While Republican voter turnout in the five largest cities in Connecticut by population – Bridgeport, Stamford, New Haven, Hartford and Waterbury – mirrored 2018 numbers, Democratic voter turnout dropped significantly, despite overall gains for the party. By Wednesday afternoon, statewide voter turnout for 2022 was 58.59 percent, somewhat...
NBC Connecticut
Voters Weigh In on Amendment That Would Allow Early Voting in Connecticut
Connecticut voters are considering in-person early voting. It is too soon to say whether that amendment to the state constitution will pass. Voters at the Hartford Public Library on Main Street, in Hartford’s 22nd District, overwhelmingly showed support for amending the state Constitution to pave the path for early voting in Connecticut. The results from that polling site show 473 in favor and 57 against the amendment.
AdWeek
Jill Gilardi Joins WFSB Hartford as Weekend Evening Meteorologist
Jill Gilardi has joined Hartford, Ct., CBS affiliate WFSB as weekend evening meteorologist. “For the last 18 years of my career, it’s always been 2 planes ✈️ to get to my family…but now it’s just a 2 hour drive! We have 13 Alabama-born fur babies, who are now transitioning to 10 Connecti-cAts and 3 pups. Hart’s name is a play on words and not only stands for the heart ❤️ ❤️ markings she bares, but also for Hartford, CT, where we now live,” the Massachusetts native wrote on Facebook. “I’ve stayed within the Gray TV family and now work at WFSB Channel 3 Eye Witness News!! I am so thankful for my past endeavors and excited for my future with WFSB. I can’t wait to take you all along on my new adventure!”
Fire erupts in multi-family home in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Flames erupted in a New Haven home on Tuesday morning, according to the New Haven Fire Department. Fire crews were dispatched to a multi-family home on Plymouth Street around 4:20 a.m. The blaze was quickly classified as a two-alarm fire, and the fire department called in for additional manpower to […]
