Citrus County Chronicle
Burglaries, thefts, vandalisms report Nov. 9
Here are the reported burglaries, thefts and vandalisms (criminal mischiefs) released Wednesday, Nov. 9, by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office:. Vehicle burglary, 11 a.m. Nov. 8, off of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Inverness;
mycbs4.com
Man arrested for stealing from multiple neighborhoods in Alachua County
According to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), yesterday a deputy responded to the Paddock Club Apartments after receiving call about a suspicious person. The deputy says that the person was seen looking into vehicles and trying to get into them. The suspect later identified as Teshon Johnson,24, was described...
leesburg-news.com
Man arrested at Lee Motel after allegedly waving gun
Leesburg police arrested a man at the Lee Motel after a 911 caller reported seeing him in the parking lot waving a gun. When the officers arrived at the motel parking lot Monday morning, they found 38-year-old Miguel Angel Viruet. He told police he had been in the bathroom when...
Citrus County Chronicle
Lake County felon arrested for leading Citrus County deputies on chase with stolen gun
A Lake County man was taken into custody for allegedly driving away from a traffic stop in Inverness, and tossing a stolen gun during the subsequent vehicle chase with local authorities. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Leesburg 21-year-old Justin Aaron Cook the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 7, under charges...
ocala-news.com
Ocklawaha man arrested after OnStar leads MCSO deputies to stolen vehicle
A 21-year-old Ocklawaha man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after OnStar led deputies to a stolen vehicle. On Tuesday, an MCSO deputy responded to the 16000 block of SE 80th Bellavista Circle in Marion County in reference to the theft of a vehicle. The deputy made contact with the male victim who advised that his Cadillac XT4 had been stolen.
Citrus County Chronicle
FHP arrests Crystal River woman for DUI hit-and-run involving sheriff's office cruiser
Authorities took a Crystal River woman into custody for allegedly driving away after rear ending a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office patrol car while drunk behind the wheel. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers arrested 61-year-old Kathy McDonald Stone on Monday, Nov. 7, on charges of DUI involving property damage and/or injury, and leaving a crash scene involving non-serious injuries.
mainstreetdailynews.com
GPD investigates NE Gainesville homicide
A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds near 100 NE 22nd Street on Tuesday afternoon and later died. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) release, multiple GPD units responded to the report of an unresponsive male on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds at 1:45 p.m. Emergency responders...
alachuachronicle.com
Newberry shooting this morning determined to be self-defense
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – According to Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASO), a 911 call was received today at 9:24 a.m. in reference to a fatal shooting in the Watermelon Pond area of Newberry. At this time, investigators have determined that two neighbors were in a dispute when one neighbor shot the other one.
Citrus County Chronicle
Two Chiefland men arrested following search warrant at well-known drug house
CHIEFLAND — Two Chiefland men were arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 1 following a long drug investigation by the Levy County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force team. According to a news release by LCSO Lt. Scott Tummond, the task force ended the lengthy investigation after carrying out a search warrant at a known drug house located at 10091 NW 40 Ave. slightly east of Chiefland.
Pasco County man arrested for attempting to sell homemade pipe bomb
The criminal complaint claimed the Zephyrhills man initially intended to use the bomb on someone he was angry with.
ocala-news.com
Dunnellon police offering $1,000 reward for information on stolen library statue
A statue was stolen earlier this year from the Dunnellon Public Library, and the Dunnellon Police Department is offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who locates the statue or provides information that leads to the thief’s arrest. In a social media post, DPD stated that the statue of a...
WCJB
Marion County Sheriff’s deputies investigate a battery case involving 2 teenage boys who some say, sodomized another boy
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a battery case, which has residents talking on social media. “It’s kind of sickening to me that we gotta hear about this through a Facebook post,” stated Paul Frere. According to multiple residents I spoke with, two...
fox13news.com
Pasco County man built, sold homemade pipe bomb to undercover detective, ATF says
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. - A Zephyrhills man is facing federal charges after he built a pipe bomb and sold it to an undercover detective for $800, according to investigators. Wednesday, ATF officials announced the arrest of 34-year-old James John Hall. The investigation began last week when a Tampa police detective, who is part of an FBI task force, contacted ATF, saying a confidential source (CS) was in contact with Hall.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man sentenced to 45 days in jail after drug arrest
A Leesburg man was sentenced this past week to 45 days in the Lake County Jail for drug possession. In April, Stephen Alton Dawkins, 40, of 33619 Summit Ave., was charged with possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone) on while Amalia Cristle Mari Ortiz, 36, of 33104 Easy St., was charged with possession of methamphetamine, trafficking a controlled substance (fentanyl), and possession of drug paraphernalia.
WESH
Deputies: Man shot, killed in Lake County
UMATILLA, Fla. — One man was shot and killed in Umatilla Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office. Deputies are still investigating the homicide. They got to a home on Merrell Avenue around 3:30 p.m. to look into a call they received about shots fired. Deputies...
leesburg-news.com
First-degree murder suspect from Pensacola nabbed at bar in Lake County
A Pensacola man on the run for first-degree murder in Escambia County was arrested early Saturday during a traffic stop at the Crazy Gator bar in Eustis. Jacob Monroe Colville, 29, was the third person arrested in connection with the Oct. 29 slaying of 26-year-old Jesse Geoghagan. An arrest warrant had been issued for Colville charging him with first-degree premeditated murder, and he was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by a Eustis police officer because the driver wasn’t wearing his seatbelt. Colville possessed a trafficking quantity of drugs and a loaded handgun at the time of his arrest, according to the police report.
Deputies: Pedestrian dies after falling in front of car in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A man is dead after stumbling in front of an oncoming car Monday night near Lakeland, the Polk County Sheriff's Office wrote in a release. The crash happened just before 11 p.m. on U.S. 98 North near the Duff Road intersection. Deputies say a 46-year-old...
fox13news.com
Jury shown dramatic bodycam video in Matthew Terry murder trial
TAMPA, Fla. - On the second day of testimony in the Matthew Terry murder trial, the jury was shown dramatic body camera video from after the murder of his girlfriend, Kay Baker. After midnight on May 28, video shows Hillsborough County deputies with guns drawn entering the Lithia home of...
WCJB
Police investigate deadly shooting in Northeast Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers are in Northeast Gainesville searching for a gunman after a man was shot and killed on Tuesday afternoon. Gainesville Police officers say units searched the area of 100 Northeast 22nd Street after a man was shot multiple times. Officers say when they arrived on the scene they found a man with gunshot wounds.
Hernando stabbing suspect wanted to ‘put the fear of God’ in victim, deputies say
A Hernando County stabbing suspect who threatened to "Put the fear of God" in another person is behind bars after an altercation broke out over a woman, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.
