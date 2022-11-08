Read full article on original website
Matthew Perry Admits He Dumped '90s Girlfriend Julia Roberts Because He Would 'Never Be Enough' For Her
A walk down memory lane. Matthew Perry is looking back on his relationship with '90s girlfriend Julia Roberts, admitting he broke up with the actress because he felt he would never be enough for her. The Friends alum got candid in his new memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible...
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Reveal They Recently Renewed Vows: '10 Years Ain't Enough'
Justin Timberlake is celebrating his 10th anniversary of being married to Jessica Biel. In honor of the significant milestone, the "SexyBack" singer shared a carousel of images via Instagram on Wednesday featuring throwback photos of the couple from various times and places throughout their relationship. Biel also took to social media and posted a series of photos — before revealing the pair recently renewed their wedding vows.
'Mean Girls' star Lindsay Lohan says people still tease her by asking what day it is: 'I always fall for it'
She told "Good Morning America" fans of her 2004 comedy ask her what day it is — referencing her "October 3" line — and she always falls for it.
Matthew Perry: Fans baffled by Friends star’s ‘weird’ comments about Keanu Reeves in memoir
Matthew Perry opens up about time Jennifer Aniston confronted him over addictions. Matthew Perry has admitted to having bizarre feelings of resentment towards Keanu Reeves in his memoir. The Friends star will this week release his memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, in which he writes about his...
Mary Kay Letourneau’s Former Student and Ex-Husband Vili Fualaau Welcomes Baby No. 3: Details
Girl dad. Vili Fualaau, known for his inappropriate relationship with his former teacher, Mary Kay Letourneau, welcomed baby No. 3, daughter Georgia Fualaau announced on her private Instagram page. “Hi Sophia, I’m your big sister! You’re so beautiful, I can’t wait to watch you grow. I’ll be right here by...
Brad Pitt ‘Respects’ Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Decision To Come Clean’ Regarding Infertility During Marriage (Exclusive)
Brad Pitt has no problem with ex Jennifer Aniston going public about her choice not to have a child. The Friends actress, 53, directly addressed the long-persisting “lies” she chose her career over her marriage to the Bullet Train actor, 58, in her Dec. cover story for Allure. According to sources close to Brad, he’s all for Jen opening up.
Wife stunned to learn her husband is a woman after 10 months of being intimate
A woman claims to be conned out of around $18,000 by her ‘husband’ who was later proved to be a woman. An unnamed woman, 22 years old, says she was conned by her husband during 10 months of their marriage before she discovered he was a woman. The victim, who is referred to as NA in legal documents, said she met her husband, whose initials are AA, via an online dating app.
Jessica Biel Shared Never-Before-Seen Wedding Renewal Photo with Justin Timberlake & She’s Glowing
Hollywood power couple Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake got married back 2012. Today, the couple is celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary, which officially makes them one of the cutest and long-lasting Hollywood couples out there. “Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime!” Biel wrote on Instagram alongside...
Lindsay Lohan 'Really Excited' About Her Return To Acting
The "Mean Girls" star opened up about her life in Dubai and her long-awaited return to the big screen.
Mom says she showers with her 19-year-old teenage daughter every day
A mom and her 19-year-old daughter shared that they shower together daily, and call it the ‘best way’ to begin their day. Mary and Brittani, who are from Jenson Beach, Florida, appeared on TLC’s sMothered and caught attention for their bizarre shower routine. The mother-daughter duo does everything together including shopping, undergoing cosmetic surgery, sleeping on the same bed, and showering together. In fact, Mary calls her daughter the ‘love of her life’.
Lindsay Lohan talks return to acting and finding love
Lindsay Lohan opened up about her new film, "Falling for Christmas," and married life with husband Bader Shammas.
Lindsay Lohan Makes Music Comeback With ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ Cover For New Movie 18 Years After ‘Mean Girls’
Lindsay Lohan gave Mean Girls fans an early Christmas gift on Friday (Nov. 4) with the release of her cover of “Jingle Bell Rock.” The song is part of the soundtrack for Lindsay’s upcoming Netflix film, Falling For Christmas, but fans of the 2004 teen comedy know it as the song that Cady (Lohan), Regina (Rachel McAdams), Gretchen (Lacy Chabert), and Karen (Amanda Seyfried) danced to during the Winter Talent show. A faulty CD player almost ruined the dance before Cady’s quick thinking resulted in a school-wide singalong and a successful performance.
Lindsay Lohan Struts in NYC Rocking Vibrant Color-Blocked Suit—See the Photos
Lindsay Lohan made a statement in the streets of New York this week while on her way to appear as a guest on Good Morning America. The former child star, now 36, absolutely popped in a colorful patchwork suit while posing for paparazzi on Wednesday, Nov. 8 as as she headed into the GMA studio in New York City.
Lindsay Lohan Enters a New Style Era
Lindsay Lohan is back, baby. She’s starring in the upcoming Netflix movie, Falling for Christmas, she’s in the recording studio, singing “Jingle Bell Rock,” and now, she has returned to the streets of New York City getting papped, which is truly where she belongs. The woman who helped usher in the original eras of Y2K and Indie Sleaze style has finally returned, and she did so quite boldly.
Lindsay Lohan Released a “Jingle Bell Rock” Cover and It’s the Best “Mean Girls” Reference Ever
On November 10, Lindsay Lohan makes her triumphant return to the silver screen in Netflix’s newest holiday flick, Falling for Christmas. As if we couldn’t be more thrilled, the actress also dropped a surprise cover of “Jingle Bell Rock” as part of the film’s soundtrack — and yes, it’s a *perfect* tribute to Mean Girls.
Lindsay Lohan on returning to Hollywood after 10 years: 'I felt like it was time'
After essentially leaving the industry in 2014, the Mean Girls star returns in her first major movie role in almost a decade with Netflix's Falling for Christmas. Lohan fans have been clamoring for the actress's comeback, especially as stars like Britney Spears and Paris Hilton, who ruled the tabloids with Lohan in the early aughts, have taken back control of their narratives in recent years.
Janet Jackson & Her Former Choreographer Paula Abdul Reunite In Qatar: Photos
Janet Jackson and Paula Abdul reunited at the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize Awards in Qatar on Wednesday, Oct. 26 — and posed for the cutest pictures to commemorate it! In photos obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, Janet, 56, and Paula, 60, looked stunning in show-stopping outfits. The younger sister of the late Michael Jackson donned a fitted blazer dress by British designer Alexander McQueen that featured a wide belt to show off her hourglass figure. She paired the look with black boots and wore a tailored button-down blouse underneath.
All About the Real Hotel Where Lindsay Lohan Filmed Her New Movie, Falling for Christmas
Lohan's latest holiday flick was made at Stein Eriksen Lodge Deer Valley, located in Park City, Utah If you plan on watching Falling for Christmas, you might fall in love with the hotel it was filmed at. Lindsay Lohan's holiday movie, arriving on Netflix Nov. 10, is generating plenty of buzz for being the star's first new film in over three years, but it's also getting audiences' attention for its picturesque scenery — specifically at the Stein Eriksen Lodge Deer Valley in Park City, Utah. And Falling for...
Lindsay Lohan on the Pressure of Covering 'Jingle Bell Rock' for 'Falling for Christmas' (Exclusive)
Get ready for the Lohanassaince because Lindsay Lohan is back with the Netflix holiday-themed rom-com, Falling for Christmas, and a new rendition of the festive single, "Jingle Bell Rock." For many fans, it's a double dose of what they love most about the multifaceted performer, who rose to fame with...
Matthew Perry reveals what led to his break up with Julia Roberts
“All of those things, Julia and the dream house and $1 million a week, were wonderful, and I will be eternally grateful for all of them. They just weren’t the answer.”. Those are some of the words Matthew Perry uses to describe his life in the '90s in his new memoir “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," out Nov. 1.
