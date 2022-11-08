ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Reveal They Recently Renewed Vows: '10 Years Ain't Enough'

Justin Timberlake is celebrating his 10th anniversary of being married to Jessica Biel. In honor of the significant milestone, the "SexyBack" singer shared a carousel of images via Instagram on Wednesday featuring throwback photos of the couple from various times and places throughout their relationship. Biel also took to social media and posted a series of photos — before revealing the pair recently renewed their wedding vows.
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt ‘Respects’ Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Decision To Come Clean’ Regarding Infertility During Marriage (Exclusive)

Brad Pitt has no problem with ex Jennifer Aniston going public about her choice not to have a child. The Friends actress, 53, directly addressed the long-persisting “lies” she chose her career over her marriage to the Bullet Train actor, 58, in her Dec. cover story for Allure. According to sources close to Brad, he’s all for Jen opening up.
Aabha Gopan

Wife stunned to learn her husband is a woman after 10 months of being intimate

A woman claims to be conned out of around $18,000 by her ‘husband’ who was later proved to be a woman. An unnamed woman, 22 years old, says she was conned by her husband during 10 months of their marriage before she discovered he was a woman. The victim, who is referred to as NA in legal documents, said she met her husband, whose initials are AA, via an online dating app.
Aabha Gopan

Mom says she showers with her 19-year-old teenage daughter every day

A mom and her 19-year-old daughter shared that they shower together daily, and call it the ‘best way’ to begin their day. Mary and Brittani, who are from Jenson Beach, Florida, appeared on TLC’s sMothered and caught attention for their bizarre shower routine. The mother-daughter duo does everything together including shopping, undergoing cosmetic surgery, sleeping on the same bed, and showering together. In fact, Mary calls her daughter the ‘love of her life’.
HollywoodLife

Lindsay Lohan Makes Music Comeback With ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ Cover For New Movie 18 Years After ‘Mean Girls’

Lindsay Lohan gave Mean Girls fans an early Christmas gift on Friday (Nov. 4) with the release of her cover of “Jingle Bell Rock.” The song is part of the soundtrack for Lindsay’s upcoming Netflix film, Falling For Christmas, but fans of the 2004 teen comedy know it as the song that Cady (Lohan), Regina (Rachel McAdams), Gretchen (Lacy Chabert), and Karen (Amanda Seyfried) danced to during the Winter Talent show. A faulty CD player almost ruined the dance before Cady’s quick thinking resulted in a school-wide singalong and a successful performance.
wmagazine.com

Lindsay Lohan Enters a New Style Era

Lindsay Lohan is back, baby. She’s starring in the upcoming Netflix movie, Falling for Christmas, she’s in the recording studio, singing “Jingle Bell Rock,” and now, she has returned to the streets of New York City getting papped, which is truly where she belongs. The woman who helped usher in the original eras of Y2K and Indie Sleaze style has finally returned, and she did so quite boldly.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AOL Corp

Lindsay Lohan on returning to Hollywood after 10 years: 'I felt like it was time'

After essentially leaving the industry in 2014, the Mean Girls star returns in her first major movie role in almost a decade with Netflix's Falling for Christmas. Lohan fans have been clamoring for the actress's comeback, especially as stars like Britney Spears and Paris Hilton, who ruled the tabloids with Lohan in the early aughts, have taken back control of their narratives in recent years.
HollywoodLife

Janet Jackson & Her Former Choreographer Paula Abdul Reunite In Qatar: Photos

Janet Jackson and Paula Abdul reunited at the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize Awards in Qatar on Wednesday, Oct. 26 — and posed for the cutest pictures to commemorate it! In photos obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, Janet, 56, and Paula, 60, looked stunning in show-stopping outfits. The younger sister of the late Michael Jackson donned a fitted blazer dress by British designer Alexander McQueen that featured a wide belt to show off her hourglass figure. She paired the look with black boots and wore a tailored button-down blouse underneath.
People

All About the Real Hotel Where Lindsay Lohan Filmed Her New Movie, Falling for Christmas

Lohan's latest holiday flick was made at Stein Eriksen Lodge Deer Valley, located in Park City, Utah If you plan on watching Falling for Christmas, you might fall in love with the hotel it was filmed at. Lindsay Lohan's holiday movie, arriving on Netflix Nov. 10, is generating plenty of buzz for being the star's first new film in over three years, but it's also getting audiences' attention for its picturesque scenery — specifically at the Stein Eriksen Lodge Deer Valley in Park City, Utah. And Falling for...
PARK CITY, UT
TODAY.com

Matthew Perry reveals what led to his break up with Julia Roberts

“All of those things, Julia and the dream house and $1 million a week, were wonderful, and I will be eternally grateful for all of them. They just weren’t the answer.”. Those are some of the words Matthew Perry uses to describe his life in the '90s in his new memoir “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," out Nov. 1.

