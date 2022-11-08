ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Carter’s Fiancée Melanie Martin Says She’s ‘Devastated’ Following His Death

 2 days ago
Aaron Carter’s on-again, off-again fiancée Melanie Martin is sharing her grief over his tragic death.

Martin shared a statement with People, saying, "My heart is completely broken over the passing of my fiancé Aaron. I knew he was struggling, and I tried everything to help him," Martin said. "He has a very independent and strong personality, and I couldn't help him in the way I felt he needed it."

Melanie, who shares a 11-month-old son Prince with Aaron, with continued, "I only wish I had more people to help me with him. I will now be raising our son as a single mother and this is the worst day of my life, but I have to be strong for our son."

Martin closed with, "I'm devastated.”

Melanie also took to TikTok to post some cherished memories. Alongside a series of video clips of the couple, she wrote, “Theres so many thoughts in my head right now. I miss my fiance so much and I hope you can see from some videos how much light he brought to a room. My love you were taken too soon from the world💔 These are some great healthy moments we had together and i will cherish them forever.”

She continued, “God only made one of you and i was lucky enough to have met the love of my life. Theres no one ill ever be with again i always told you that you are the only one for me for life ❤️ i am not ready to let you go but God has decided that he wanted to show you a better place 💔❤️👑 RIP My baby love @aaroncarterofficial.”

Aaron was found dead in a bathtub in his Lancaster home on Saturday.

Days earlier, fans grew concerned when Carter allegedly was huffing on Instagram Live.

Around that time he went on the social platform and read a snippet of a text message from Melanie that said, “You’re going to die,” which upset the star.

TMZ reports the full text was a plea for him to stop huffing, that said, "If it's true what you're doing, you're not going to end up alive. You're going to die. I love you, this is not safe. Please don't do this to yourself."

The site also reports that Martin had recently helped him get into outpatient rehab. Sources tell TMZ that Carter had agreed to treatment in hopes of helping his custody case with their son.

Aaron was even due for an online session Friday night, but never showed, and was likely already dead by then.

