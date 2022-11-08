Read full article on original website
FOX 28 Spokane
23-year-old defeats 2-term mayor in small Louisiana city
BATON ROUGE (AP) — A 23-year-old has defeated a two-term incumbent to become a small Louisiana city’s next mayor. WWL-TV reported Wednesday that Democrat Tyrin Truong bested 47-year-old independent Mayor Wendy O’Quin Perrette in Bogalusa. That’s a city of about 11,000 in southeastern Louisiana. Truong says that he is “honestly at a loss for words” and that he wants to build “a better Bogalusa and a better city.” Perrette was first elected in 2014 and has conceded this year’s election. She says Truong lacks the skills to lead the city but that she prays she is wrong and will help during the transition.
Jefferson Parish voter turnout expected to be about 40%
By Tuesday afternoon, Jefferson Parish Clerk of Court Gegenheimer believed a little less than half of the 275,000 registered voters headed to the polls.
NOLA.com
Here's who voters picked to serve on Jefferson Parish's nine-member school board
Five seats on the nine-member Jefferson Parish School Board were up for grabs in Tuesday's election. Campaigning on issues ranging from teacher shortages to school safety, more than a dozen candidates were on the ballot. Incumbents Clay Moise and Chad Nugent and newcomers Steven Guitterrez and Kris Fairbairn Fortunato were...
ktalnews.com
Second bomb threat shuts down Louisiana school, changes polling location for some voters
KENNER, La. (WGNO) — Officials with Kenner Discovery School began investigating a bomb threat on campus Tuesday (Nov. 8) – the school’s second threat made in the last week. A tweet from the Kenner Police Department says the threat came in early on Election Day morning to...
fox8live.com
Duplessis defeats Landry, Badon ousted by Glapion, and Bogalusa elects a 23-year-old mayor
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Royce Duplessis defeated Mandie Landry in a tight state senate race. Donna Glapion ousted incumbent Austin Badon in the fight for clerk of New Orleans’ 1st City Court. And Bogalusa elected a 23-year-old political newcomer as mayor as local election results continued to come in late Tuesday night (Nov. 8).
theadvocate.com
A 23-year-old unseated Bogalusa's mayor: 'People all across the state are watching us.'
Bogalusa voted Tuesday to elect a 23-year-old mayor, bringing the incumbent mayor's term to an end. Tyrin Truong won the Nov. 8 election for Bogalusa mayor with 56% of the vote, beating out incumbent Wendy O'Quin Perrette, who won 19% of the vote. A third candidate, Teddy Drummond, garnered 25%...
WWL-TV
Tangipahoa Parish Election Results 2022
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Click here Election results from all parishes and national results. Voters in Tanigpahoa Parish will go to the polls on Tuesday, November 8 to decide races on the local, state and federal level. Every voter in Louisiana will have a U.S. Senate seat and eight...
fox8live.com
WWL-TV
Terrebonne Parish Election Results
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — Click here Election results from all parishes and national results. Voters in Terrebonne Parish will go to the polls on Tuesday, November 8 to decide races on the local, state and federal level. Every voter in Louisiana will have a U.S. Senate seat and eight...
WDSU
Jefferson Parish artist designed Louisiana's 'I Voted' sticker
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A Jefferson Parish artist designed Louisiana's "I Voted" sticker. Becky Fos designed the sticker entitled "Louisiana State of Mind." Fos said she was honored to create the design and was excited to have her work viewed by voters across the state. She said she hoped...
lafourchegazette.com
Several elected to Lafourche Parish School Board
With votes still coming in, The Gazette can now call several races on the Lafourche Parish School Board. In District 1, Myron Wright (no party) will win election after defeating Cheryl Thomas. With 11/12 precincts reporting, Wright has 72% of the vote. In District 5, Clyde "Joey" Duplantis III will...
NOLA.com
Donna Glapion wins race for clerk of 1st City Court in New Orleans
A challenger in the New Orleans’ court system overtook an incumbent Tuesday night to win the race for Clerk of 1st City Court in New Orleans. With all precincts reporting, Donna Glapion won the race with 60% of the vote to Austin Badon's 40%. Glapion will take office on Jan. 1.
lafourchegazette.com
Clement to become Thibodaux's next Mayor
Kevin Clement will be the new Mayor of the City of Thibodaux. With roughly half of the vote from the City of Thibodaux counted, Clement has a huge lead over fellow Republican "Sandy" Holloway with 71% of more than 3,000 voters voting Clement to be Thibodaux's new mayor. Those numbers...
Plaquemines Parish president ousted; council members reach runoff
Incumbent Kirk Lepine will not serve a second term, as he finished in third place in Tuesday’s primary. Fellow Republicans Keith Hinkley and Benny Rousselle gained 28 percent and 26 percent of the vote, respectively, to reach the runoff.
WWL-TV
Washington Parish Election Results
WASHINGTON PARISH, La. — Click here Election results from all parishes and national results. Voters in Washington Parish will go to the polls on Tuesday, November 8 to decide races on the local, state and federal level. Every voter in Louisiana will have a U.S. Senate seat and eight...
fox8live.com
Voters approve rule change giving New Orleans council power to confirm or deny mayoral appointees
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans voters on Election Day approved a significant change to the city’s Home Rule Charter. With 60% of the vote in favor of the change, the City Council will now have the power to confirm or deny any mayoral appointees. The new rule means...
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Multiple Suspects in an October Shooting and Robbery
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Multiple Suspects in an October Shooting and Robbery. Louisiana – On November 7, 2022, the New Orleans Police Department announced that it was seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating four suspects in the investigation of a shooting that occurred on Saint Peter Street near the Mississippi River on October 29, 2022.
WDSU
New Orleans City Hall to CBD? Mayor's administration confirms possible plans
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans City Hall could be relocated, according to leaders within Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration. At the city council budget hearing, the Cantrell administration said the mayor is looking at possibly acquiring 1615 Poydras Street and moving City Hall into that downtown site. This comes...
NOLA.com
Norco Elementary School leader is St. Charles Parish principal of the year
The principal of the year in St. Charles Parish is Shannon Diodene, principal of Norco Elementary School. Diodene began her career as a physical science and chemistry teacher and dance team sponsor at Destrehan High School. She then served as a staff development coordinator at Destrehan and assistant principal at Norco Elementary and Hahnville High Schools prior to her appointment as principal at Norco in 2019.
NOLA.com
Voters decide two races for New Orleans Municipal Court judge
New Orleans voters re-elected a sitting Municipal and Traffic Court judge and picked a new one in the Tuesday election. Judge Mark Shea fended off a challenge from former assistant city attorney Derek Russ for the Division D spot on the court, which he has held since 2009. Shea took 56% percent of the vote.
